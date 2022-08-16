ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

CBS Denver

With five weeks left of summer, mountain areas get a taste of fall this weekend

A weak summer cold front on Friday will drop temperatures for the weekend and bring a chance for rain.For Denver and the Front Range, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be 5-10 degrees cooler compared to Thursday when the city reached 90 degrees.There will still be a few 90s in southern Colorado on Friday but most of the state will be at least a few degrees cooler than normal thanks to the cold front that arrived Friday morning.The front will also bring a chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms back to much of the state. The best chance will...
DENVER, CO
Broomfield, CO
K99

I-25 Reopens After Police Activity Closes Both Directions

CDOT has reported that both directions of a 6.4-mile stretch of Interstate 25 are currently closed due to police activity. Northbound Interstate 25 is closed at Colorado Highway 66 at the Longmont exit. Southbound Interstate 25 is closed at Colorado Highway 56 at the Berthoud Exit. Southbound traffic from Interstate...
LONGMONT, CO
9NEWS

Rain totals: Here's how much has fallen across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Storms dumped heavy rain across the Denver metro area and the Front Range Monday and Tuesday. More than 40 locations in the Denver area have reported more than an inch of rain. The heaviest totals have been reported in the areas of Aurora, Parker, Foxfield, The Pinery, Castle Pines and Highlands Ranch.
DENVER, CO
9News

So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado

ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Man dies after fall on remote 14,089-foot peak in Colorado

According to the La Plata County government, a man died on Monday after falling about 30 feet while descending Windom Peak, a remote 14,089-foot peak found in the Weminuche Wilderness, north of Durango. The fallen climber was identified as Douglas Christensen, 53 and of Castle Pines. It is unclear exactly...
KDVR.com

Arapahoe County building changing out lawn to save water

Outside the Arapahoe County administration building in Littleton, the west lawn is undergoing some major changes. Arapahoe County building changing out lawn to save …. Air travel issues could mean new industry regulations. Young drummer helping raise money for kids’ hospital. Family pleads for driver to come forward in...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
94.3 The X

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

A shift in highway planning: no more capacity

"I travel in for work and it's definitely slow," said David Powell about his commute on I-25 through Denver. The highway from Santa Fe to Speer has been a subject of study for years as the Colorado Department of Transportation tries to figure out how to relieve congestion and improve safety in the area. "The traffic is pretty bad," said commuter Carlos Torres. But long-range planning for the segment of the highway no longer involves plans for more lanes, Colorado Department of Transportation staffers told the Transportation Commission's workshop Wednesday. "We're no longer proposing to widen I-25," said Jessica Myklebust, Region 1 transportation...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

What you might not know about the U.S. Drought Monitor

DENVER — This Thursday’s update to the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) showed two areas of slight improvement in Colorado. Both spots were in the northeast part of the state including almost all of Arapahoe County and part of the southwest Denver metro. That was a reflection of the...
COLORADO STATE

