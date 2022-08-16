A weak summer cold front on Friday will drop temperatures for the weekend and bring a chance for rain.For Denver and the Front Range, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be 5-10 degrees cooler compared to Thursday when the city reached 90 degrees.There will still be a few 90s in southern Colorado on Friday but most of the state will be at least a few degrees cooler than normal thanks to the cold front that arrived Friday morning.The front will also bring a chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms back to much of the state. The best chance will...

DENVER, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO