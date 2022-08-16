Read full article on original website
Be prepared: Monsoon surge continues this weekend
A small monsoon surge is moving into Colorado.
Colorado town sees fourth of average annual rainfall in single morning
The National Weather Service (NWS) has reported that 3.5 inches of rain fell in Broomfield between 8 AM and 10 AM on Tuesday morning, equaling between 20 and 25 percent of the area's average annual rainfall. Street flooding was reported throughout the morning in Broomfield and neighboring Lafayette, which resulted...
With five weeks left of summer, mountain areas get a taste of fall this weekend
A weak summer cold front on Friday will drop temperatures for the weekend and bring a chance for rain.For Denver and the Front Range, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be 5-10 degrees cooler compared to Thursday when the city reached 90 degrees.There will still be a few 90s in southern Colorado on Friday but most of the state will be at least a few degrees cooler than normal thanks to the cold front that arrived Friday morning.The front will also bring a chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms back to much of the state. The best chance will...
Broomfield family’s basement floods after inches of rainfall
More than 3 inches of rain fell in Broomfield Tuesday morning causing a mess of flooding at local parks and parking lots.
I-25 Reopens After Police Activity Closes Both Directions
CDOT has reported that both directions of a 6.4-mile stretch of Interstate 25 are currently closed due to police activity. Northbound Interstate 25 is closed at Colorado Highway 66 at the Longmont exit. Southbound Interstate 25 is closed at Colorado Highway 56 at the Berthoud Exit. Southbound traffic from Interstate...
Plan ahead for this westbound I-70 closure
A stretch of westbound Interstate 70 will close at the end of August so crews can finish the last of the major construction for the Central 70 project.
Warmer and drier across Colorado through Thursday, next rain late Friday
Warmer and drier weather for the next couple of days, with highs back in the mid- to upper 80s for the Denver metro area.
Switch to native grasses will save millions of gallons of water in Littleton
At first glance of a field in Littleton, it looks like three acres of dirt. When looking a little closer, it becomes clear — there's more to the story.
Rain totals: Here's how much has fallen across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Storms dumped heavy rain across the Denver metro area and the Front Range Monday and Tuesday. More than 40 locations in the Denver area have reported more than an inch of rain. The heaviest totals have been reported in the areas of Aurora, Parker, Foxfield, The Pinery, Castle Pines and Highlands Ranch.
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
Man dies after fall on remote 14,089-foot peak in Colorado
According to the La Plata County government, a man died on Monday after falling about 30 feet while descending Windom Peak, a remote 14,089-foot peak found in the Weminuche Wilderness, north of Durango. The fallen climber was identified as Douglas Christensen, 53 and of Castle Pines. It is unclear exactly...
Wildfire smoke to impact Colorado Friday
Wildfire smoke from fires in the Pacific Northwest will make its way to Colorado on Friday.
Arapahoe County building changing out lawn to save water
Outside the Arapahoe County administration building in Littleton, the west lawn is undergoing some major changes. Arapahoe County building changing out lawn to save …. Air travel issues could mean new industry regulations. Young drummer helping raise money for kids’ hospital. Family pleads for driver to come forward in...
Many people who lost homes in Marshall Fire selling land instead of rebuilding
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — More people who lost their homes in the Marshall Fire are deciding not to rebuild. Over 70 lots have been put up for sale in Louisville and Superior so far. Many of these listings are being put on the market now, after families finished clearing...
Only 4 days in August have dropped below 90 degrees
It has been a hot start to August in Denver, with only four days so far this month hitting temperatures below 90 degrees.
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
A shift in highway planning: no more capacity
"I travel in for work and it's definitely slow," said David Powell about his commute on I-25 through Denver. The highway from Santa Fe to Speer has been a subject of study for years as the Colorado Department of Transportation tries to figure out how to relieve congestion and improve safety in the area. "The traffic is pretty bad," said commuter Carlos Torres. But long-range planning for the segment of the highway no longer involves plans for more lanes, Colorado Department of Transportation staffers told the Transportation Commission's workshop Wednesday. "We're no longer proposing to widen I-25," said Jessica Myklebust, Region 1 transportation...
Dozens of lots go on the market as some Marshall Fire victims decide not to rebuild
More than 70 lots have been put up for sale in Louisville and Superior so far. Realtors expect hundreds to go on the market.
Man from Castle Pines dies after fall from Windom Peak
A 53-year-old from Castle Pines died Monday after a fall from Windom Peak in the Weminuche Wilderness.
What you might not know about the U.S. Drought Monitor
DENVER — This Thursday’s update to the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) showed two areas of slight improvement in Colorado. Both spots were in the northeast part of the state including almost all of Arapahoe County and part of the southwest Denver metro. That was a reflection of the...
