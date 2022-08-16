ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9to5Mac Daily: August 18, 2022 – Apple event rumor, iOS 15.6.1

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Kolide: With Kolide, you can make your team...
Comment: These are the worst privacy features coming to iOS 16

Apple wants to be known for its privacy-first approach to hardware and software products. While the company has successfully introduced essential features to this matter, such as Sign In With Apple, end-to-end encryption to iMessage and FaceTime, iOS 15’s Find My function even with the phone off, App Tracking Transparency, and more, there are some features coming to iOS 16 that will make the iPhone less secure. Here are them and how Apple could fix this before this new OS is released.
Shazam celebrates 20th birthday with a special playlist featuring the most Shazamed songs from across the years

The song identification service Shazam was bought by Apple in 2018. But it actually started out back in August 2002, which means it turned 20 years old this week. To celebrate its milestone birthday, Apple Music has shared a 20 Years of Shazam Hits playlist, featuring the most Shazamed tracks from each calendar year from the past two decades.
Apple September event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, iOS 16 release date, latest rumors

In a few weeks from now, Apple will likely hold its traditional September event. If the company follows the trend, this will be the most important keynote of the year. Although there are several products Apple could be readying, there are two that people are expecting the most: the iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch Series 8. Here’s what Apple could announce at its September event.
AirPower prototype demonstrated ‘working’ by tech YouTubers

Tech YouTuber Luke Miani managed to get his hands on three Apple AirPower prototypes, and demonstrate them working – albeit briefly! The 91Tech channel has done the same. The videos provide a very graphic demonstration of why Apple was forced to very publicly abandon the project …. The AirPower...
Deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros now up to $559 off, AirPods Pro with MagSafe at $174, more

Friday’s best deals have now been gathered down below, headlined by the certified refurbished 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. Alongside that $559 in savings, Apple’s AirPods Pro are also seeing a solid $75 price drop landing at $174 shipped via Amazon. From there, we are tracking deals on the latest MacBook Pro machines and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best iPad Pro, AirPods, and MacBook deals in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Apple’s most boring iPad is about to get an exciting update

Apple is one iPhone 14 away from releasing the iPad 10, and we are expecting an exciting update for Apple’s most boring tablet. If Apple delivers what we think is coming, the new entry level iPad will bring a number of changes. The last chamfered edge. It turns out...
watchOS 8.7.1 update fixes reboot bug affecting Apple Watch Series 3 models

Apple on Wednesday released iOS 15.6.1 and macOS Monterey 12.5.1 to all users. The updates bring no new features or major changes. Instead, they come with important security improvements. The company also released watchOS 8.7.1, but this update fixes a specific bug affecting Apple Watch Series 3 models. watchOS 8.7.1...
