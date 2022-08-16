Apple wants to be known for its privacy-first approach to hardware and software products. While the company has successfully introduced essential features to this matter, such as Sign In With Apple, end-to-end encryption to iMessage and FaceTime, iOS 15’s Find My function even with the phone off, App Tracking Transparency, and more, there are some features coming to iOS 16 that will make the iPhone less secure. Here are them and how Apple could fix this before this new OS is released.

