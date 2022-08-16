REPUBLICAN PARTY NOMINATES FORMER MAYOR OF SCARSDALE, MIRIAM LEVITT FLISSER TO RUN FOR CONGRESS IN THE NEW 16TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT NOVEMBER 8

Read full article on original website
Former Scarsdale mayor tapped as GOP candidate in 16th District race
The Westchester Republican County Committee has named Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a pediatrician who served as mayor of Scarsdale from 2011 to 2013, to run for Congress in New York’s 16th Congressional District. Levitt Flisser, who is medical director of the Bronxville schools, will face the winner of the...
cityandstateny.com
Candidates scramble as Dan Goldman gets inside track in NY-10
For the past few months, the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District has been mostly void of political attacks, candidates going negative, and dark money-funded ad campaigns. But with little time to waste before primary day, candidates – and the organizations backing them – are getting less shy about calling out the competition.
NY1
Mayor endorses state Senate candidate with history of controversy
While avoiding weighing in on races for Congress, Mayor Eric Adams is not staying on the sidelines of critical state Senate races this election cycle. This week, he threw his weight behind a controversial candidate in a Brooklyn state Senate race. The mayor endorsed Rev. Conrad Tillard, a political newcomer...
Nadler pulls away in NY-12 days before primary, exclusive PIX11 poll finds
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — In a poll conducted just days before New York’s primary election, Congressman Jerry Nadler is pulling well ahead in the race for the redrawn 12th Congressional District in Manhattan. The survey by PIX11/Emerson College Polling/The Hill 43% of likely Democratic voters support Nadler, including some who voted early. Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
NY-19 candidates for Congress square off in Sullivan County
The Sullivan County and Delaware County chambers of commerce hosted a NY-19 Candidate Forum on Thursday in Roscoe. Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro and Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan met once again to try to convince voters why they should be the district’s next congressman. The discussion was polite...
New Jersey Globe
Ron Rice will retire from State Senate on August 31
State Sen. Ronald Rice (D-Newark), the longest-serving Black legislator in state history, will resign his Senate seat on August 31 after a series of health issues have limited his ability to travel to Trenton or attend community events. This marks an end to a 40-year political career for the Virginia-born...
New York State May Require Gender Neutral Bathrooms In Certain Buildings
New York could require specific buildings to have gender-neutral restrooms. A State Assembly Bill to change bathroom access requirements is in committee right now. Assembly Bill A10652 aims to establish an official bathroom policy in New York State buildings. What Exactly Is A Gender Neutral Bathroom?. According to the design...
LI Pride flag ripped down by duo yelling 'anti-LGBTQ slurs,' Hochul directs state police to assist with probe
Two suspects ripped down an LGBTQ Pride flag from a tree at a Patchogue home in May and yelled “anti-LGBTQ slurs,” police said Friday as they released video of the duo seen riding their bikes nearby.
therealdeal.com
Eric Adams shreds dining sheds as city weighs permanent program
Mayor Eric Adams is taking a chainsaw to a couple dozen outdoor dining sheds as the city weighs permanent plans for the temporary structures. Adams announced a crackdown on abandoned dining sheds at a news conference on Thursday, Crain’s reported. The mayor said sheds are dangerous or a haven for rats, and he wanted to root out those who use the sheds for illegal behavior.
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Updates New Yorkers on State’s Progress Combatting Covid-19
Earlier this week, Governor Hochul announced the first phase of this year’s of #VaxtoSchool initiative, the multi-faceted statewide campaign aimed at increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers. The campaign includes more than three dozen pop-up vaccination sites throughout the state in the coming weeks, with more being added in the near future.
Dan Goldman becomes targeted front-runner in NY-10 after New York Times endorsement
Daniel Goldman received an endorsement from the New York Times, catapulting him to front-runner status. The test is whether the Times' endorsement will have enough influence to bring a candidate to the finish line. [ more › ]
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Commits $8M for Upgrades to Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the commitment of $8 million for improvements to the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem. The funding, which is being administered through the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, will enable the refurbishment of the building façade, replacement of windows and roof, and will allow for safety enhancements and energy-saving improvements. DASNY will also provide design services and construction management for the project. This announcement comes during Harlem Week, an annual celebration of Harlem’s wide ranging culture and history.
nassauillustrated.com
Property Tax Bill’s Next Stop Is Nassau Legislature
More Nassau County seniors and residents with limited incomes and disabilities will soon be eligible for reduced property taxes with an updated cutoff for income, according to legislators. The previous income limit for seniors and people with disabilities to receive a property tax exemption was $34,400, established almost two decades ago. The new income cap would be $58,400 per year, a substantial increase on the previous limit made to adjust for inflation and similar factors.
NewsChannel 36
Hochul Announces Re-Launch of Vax-To-School Campaign
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York is re-launching its statewide "Vax to School" campaign. According to the governor's office, the goal is to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates among students. "As we prepare for the beginning of the school year and the fall season, it is important that we do all...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Flowers announces bid for Poughkeepsie mayor seat
POUGHKEEPSIE – Democratic City of Poughkeepsie Councilwoman Yvonne Flowers, who represents Ward Five ,has officially announced that she is going to run for mayor. Flowers said that when her brother, community caregiver Frankie Flowers floated the idea of either one of them running for the office, “I thought he was crazy,” admitting that she had no aspirations to run for any higher office.
New York State Wants To Ban These 6 Things
New York is no stranger to banning various things that can potentially be harmful, whether to people, the environment or safety. Like it or not, our state legislature is constantly coming up with bills to stop or regulate the use of certain things. If certain legislators have their way, New York will ban the following 6 things:
NBC New York
NYC Demanding Asylum Seekers Provide Papers That They Say Don't Exist
New York City says it is prepared to welcome asylum seekers with open arms — but for at least some families, the city will only shelter them if they can produce carefully itemized paperwork after a treacherous and often deadly journey thousands of miles long through deserts and jungles.
Hundreds Turn Out at Hearing to Voice Disapproval of Proposed Changes to Council District 26
Hundreds of people testified virtually and in-person Tuesday night during a public meeting in Astoria that they do not approve of the changes proposed by the NYC Districting Commission to the boundaries of Council District 26. The hearing, a marathon session that lasted more than six hours, was held to...
cityreviewnr.com
Anti-abortion protestors sentenced for trespassing
Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that three men affiliated with the anti-abortion group Red Rose Rescue, including two that live out of state, were sentenced on Aug. 2, to three months in jail following their criminal conviction for trespassing at All Women’s Health and Medical Services in White Plains. Judge John Collins of White Plains City Court imposed fines and court surcharges totaling $750 for each defendant due on or before.
What next after city council meeting drama: More pressure on DeGise, or is the worst in her rear-view mirror?
Progressive voices in Hudson County are preparing to raise the “temperature” in their campaign to convince embattled Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise to resign, but some county Democrats say the worst is over after the public scolding at Wednesday’s city council meeting. In a 4-minute speech in...
