Alaska State

wksu.org

Northeast Ohio schools are facing staff shortages with the start of classes

School systems throughout Ohio are continuing to grapple with a shortage of both teachers and other workers as school gets back into session. While Northeast Ohio appears to be faring a little better than others, issues still persist. Cleveland Metropolitan School District is short about 160 teachers, but, through work...
AKRON, OH
A Texas county's election administrators all resigned, leaving the state to step in

In Texas, a county elections administrator and her two deputies have resigned, with at least one citing threats fueled by misinformation, as former President Donald Trump and his supporters continue to spread baseless claims about the 2020 election. "The threats against election officials and my election staff, dangerous misinformation, lack...
TEXAS STATE

