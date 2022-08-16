Read full article on original website
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
urbanbellemag.com
LHHATL Star Momma Dee Calls Out Sheree Whitfield for Dating Martell Holt
Martell Holt’s drama with Melody Holt and Arionne Curry isn’t slowing him down. The relationship between “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield and “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” cast member Martell Holt seemingly became Instagram official last week. Previously, It’s been reported the reality show stars recently became an item while LAMH is on hiatus. Martell is seemingly balancing this new relationship while co-parenting with both his ex-wife Melody Holt and former mistress Arionne Curry.
Keke Palmer’s Siblings and Parents Are Her Biggest Supporters
Former child actor Keke Palmer has certainly exceeded her 15 minutes of fame. After her breakout role in Akeelah and the Bee in 2006, Keke launched a talk show, landed more movies and TV shows, and now becomes a meme nearly every month. Article continues below advertisement. Although she has...
bravotv.com
Eva Marcille Just Wrapped Up Her Ultimate, We Mean, “Fabulous” Family Trip
The RHOA alum’s Orlando getaway included a fireworks show and a Taylor Swift sing-along. Fresh off her stint on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, Eva Marcille recently packed her bags for another getaway — but this time, she took her family along for the ride. Trading the Berkshires for Orlando, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum documented her family vacation in a series of Instagram posts.
Roseanna Christiansen Dies: ‘Dallas’ & ‘The Jeffersons’ Actress Was 71
Click here to read the full article. Roseanna Christiansen, who played the Southfork ranch maid Teresa on the final nine seasons of the original Dallas on CBS, died July 14 at Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, CA. She was 71. No cause of death was given. Christiansen joined Dallas in 1982 for its sixth season, staying through the 14th and final season in 1991. She appeared in 112 episodes. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Before her long stint on Dallas, she appeared on the CBS sitcom The Jeffersons for three episodes. She again portrayed a maid during the show’s...
Tyler Perry Explained The Honest Reason Why He's Holding Off On Having The Race Conversation With His Young Son
"He’s already asking some really tough questions."
Essence
Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid
While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
realitytitbit.com
Where does Savannah Chrisley live and what is her estimated net worth?
Savannah Chrisley and the rest of the Chrisley family are sharing their lives with viewers each Thursday evening in 2022. The USA network show, Chrisley Knows Best, airs the rest of its season 9 episodes from June 23rd. The family all used to live under the same roof but things are a little different now that the Chrisley kids are older. So, where does Savannah Chrisley live?
International Business Times
Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend
Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actress Denise Dowse Is Hospitalized in a Coma
Over the course of the last three decades-plus, Denise Dowse has taken part in some pretty huge television shows. Whether it be on Beverly Hills, 90210 or The Guardian, Denise left a sizable mark on all of the projects that she took part in, no matter how short or long her time on each show was.
'I Met the Love of My Life at 68'
I've been married before but I've never had a relationship that has felt this powerful.
SheKnows
Wow! Young & Restless’ Former Faith Is All Grown Up — See for Yourself
Genoa City alum wears the heck out of a dress on a “magical” milestone night. A lot can happen in a year! It’s been a little longer than that since we last saw Alyvia Alyn Lind as the young favorite, Faith, on Young & Restless and she’s really grown up in her time away… at least it seems that way to those of us who watched her on our television screens since the time she was just a tot.
The Bachelorette’s Nate Mitchell Responds to Allegations He Hid His Daughter From a Woman He Dated for Over a Year
A messy situation. The Bachelorette season 19 contestant Nate Mitchell addressed allegations that he dated two women at the same time without their knowledge before appearing on the ABC series. “Two sides to every story 🙏 wish u the best,” the 33-year-old reality TV contestant responded to an Instagram comment that asked, “why you playing […]
realitytitbit.com
How old is Patricia on Southern Charm and what's her net worth?
Southern Charm star Patricia may be way past retirement age but she’s still making her mark on reality TV. She continues to take part in all the drama, gossip, and glamour of the Bravo series, so just how old is she?. The mansion that Patricia calls home was built...
Gabrielle Union Shows Us Her Before And After Work Style In A New York & Company Dress
Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to show off her versatile slay in a New York & Company dress.
bravotv.com
Gizelle Bryant Is On the Ultimate Girls Trip in France with Her Daughters
The RHOP cast member shared some sweet family photos from her recent trip abroad. Gizelle Bryant is ending the summer with an incredible vacation to France with her daughters. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member recently shared several epic photos from her trip abroad on instagram. Gizelle, who will...
Tarek El Moussa Said Ant Anstead Was ‘Lightyears Better’ Than Christina Hall’s Other Boyfriends
'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa said Ant Anstead was ‘lightyears better’ than the other men his ex-wife Christina Hall dated.
Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children
Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
PopSugar
Seeing Double: The Cutest Pictures of Simone Biles and Her Sister Adria
Simone Biles and her sister Adria are two peas in a pod. The latter is currently appearing on the ABC reality competition series "Claim to Fame," attempting to hide her identity from a group of other contestants with famous relatives. As soon as Adria appeared on screen to introduce herself as "Louise," her resemblance to Simone was evident to both viewers at home and this season's competitors, despite valiant attempts to throw everyone off.
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s Wedding Was Officiated By a Famous Doctor
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have been together for more than a decade. The beloved musical couple often discuss their secrets to their long-lasting marriage.
