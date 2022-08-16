Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas OrganizationsTom HandyTexas State
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
See How Much of the $22 Million Tax Credit You’ll See From the CityTom HandySan Antonio, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Sheriff Javier Salazar calls for schools to make Nov. 8 election day a student holiday
SAN ANTONIO - With school safety top of mind for many, some are also anxious about how election day could affect students and staff in places where schools are the designated polling place. Sheriff Javier Salazar is appealing to schools to consider making Tuesday, November 8, a day off for...
Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory
SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
NISD parents concerned after bus routes cancelled
It was the first day of school for Northside ISD on Monday, a day usually filled with joy and excitement. But for some parents.... it was filled with anger and frustration. The district says eleven bus routes were re-evaluated and cancelled this school year, leading some families to make tough calls about how their children get to school.
Three Hays CISD students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in past month
SAN ANTONIO - Officials said three high school students have died in the last month due to apparent fentanyl overdoses. Officials believe a 15-year-old died after overdosing on fentanyl this past Saturday,. There was another incident earlier this month where a 17-year-old died and just last month another 17-year-old died....
Northside ISD hosting job fairs every Friday to fill immediate openings
SAN ANTONIO -- The city's largest school district is in urgent need of employees to work in their Child Nutrition Department. The Northside Independent School District (NISD) will hold job fairs every Friday to fill immediate openings. The job fairs will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the district's Child Nutrition Warehouse at 7520 Mainland Drive.
TXST students show up to filthy conditions upon move-in at off-campus apartment complex
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State University students are preparing for their first day of classes on Monday but the filthy living conditions at one off-campus apartment complex have students and parents upset. Parents and roommates told CBS Austin they are furious that their apartments weren't move-in ready when they...
TXST off-campus apartment complex working to address 'unlivable' move-in conditions
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University students living in a San Marcos student housing complex are pushing back against what they are calling 'filthy, unlivable' conditions. This happened at the Copper Beech Townhomes, which is an off-campus apartment complex. Residents moved in on Saturday but several units weren't...
'Money issues' led to a shooting between friends
SAN ANTONIO – A night out with friends escalated when the topic of "money" came into the conversation. It led to a shooting on the West side of town. Police were dispatched to the 8500 block of State Highway 151 at 12:51 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon...
SAPD's new military-style armored vehicle draws praise, criticism
SAN ANTONIO - Officers with the San Antonio Police Department will have an expensive new protective vehicle at their disposal by the end of the year. But not everyone agrees using $400,000 in federal grant money to purchase the military-style "Rook" sends a positive message to the community. "A lot...
Deputies continue to search for 2nd teenage suspect in the Ingram Park Mall chase
SAN ANTONIO - The search continues for a suspect who prompted the Ingram Park Mall to be shut down Friday night. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies had been chasing two suspects, who led them to the parking lot of the H&M store. The suspects ran inside the mall. That's when deputies ordered people to shelter in place and shut down both the mall and the parking lot.
Deputies search for second 'armed and dangerous' Ingram Park Mall suspect
SAN ANTONIO - The search is on for a teen who caused a shelter in place order at Ingram Park Mall on Friday. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says he's 14-years-old. They believe the teen's father, 48-year-old Mike Fuentes, helped him escape from the mall. Fuentes is now charged with...
Two men injured during drive-by shooting at East Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for whoever opened fire at an East Side home that injured two men. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Monday at a home off Belinda Lee Street near East Houston Street and South W.W. White Road. Police said the two men were standing...
Public corruption trial begins for former Bexar County Constable
SAN ANTONIO - Former Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela entered a plea of not guilty Tuesday as opening statements began in her public corruption trial downtown. Barrientes Vela is facing two felony counts of evidence tampering. Prosecutors say she tried covering up documents related to an investigation...
Police are investigating after finding dead man with major head trauma downtown
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after they discovered a dead man lying on a sidewalk downtown. The incident happened at around 1:55 a.m. at the intersection of W Nueva and S Flores at a Bexar County Parking Garage. Police say that they got a call saying they think...
57-year old mother severely neglected by her own children dies in hospital, sheriff says
An update on a horrific case of abuse involving a disabled woman who deputies say was severely neglected by her adult children. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar confirmed 57-year old Patricia Martinez died in the hospital Saturday afternoon. “This is absolutely a heartbreaking development,” Salazar said. Salazar says Martinez...
Mother dies after being found in "deplorable" conditions, 3 children arrested for neglect
SAN ANTONIO - A 57-year-old woman found in "deplorable" conditions due to neglect has passed away, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s office. It was last Thursday, deputies arrested Oscar Dominguez,37, Roxanna Carrero, 24, and Pedro Luis Carrero,18. Investigators say the siblings were supposed to be providing "hospice care"...
Postal worker dies after being attacked by five dogs
A Florida postal carrier is dead after being attacked by five dogs over the weekend. Authorities say the dogs attacked Pamela Jane Rock after her vehicle broke down in Putnam County. Neighbors, including one with a firearm, heard the 61-year-old postal worker's screams and came to her aid. According to...
Man shot in face while driving in possible fit of road rage, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in what police say was caused by road rage. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday when police responded to a shooting off Callaghan Road and Bandera Road on the Northwest Side. Police said two vehicles were driving...
Man arrested after choking his pregnant girlfriend
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man has been charged with assaulting his pregnant girlfriend. The incident happened on June 27 at around 6:04 p.m. 38-year-old Epifano Mercado was accused of choking his girlfriend, who is five months pregnant. Arrest documents state Mercado became angry at the 27-year-old, accusing her...
Residents say ground shook after huge explosion, massive fire at SAWS facility
SAN ANTONIO - A lightning strike may be to blame for a massive fire at a water facility late Monday night. Crews got reports of an explosion and a huge fire just after 9 p.m. at the San Antonio Water System (SAWS) facility off Hardy Road. Nearby residents said the...
