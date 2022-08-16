ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory

SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

NISD parents concerned after bus routes cancelled

It was the first day of school for Northside ISD on Monday, a day usually filled with joy and excitement. But for some parents.... it was filled with anger and frustration. The district says eleven bus routes were re-evaluated and cancelled this school year, leading some families to make tough calls about how their children get to school.
LEON VALLEY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Three Hays CISD students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in past month

SAN ANTONIO - Officials said three high school students have died in the last month due to apparent fentanyl overdoses. Officials believe a 15-year-old died after overdosing on fentanyl this past Saturday,. There was another incident earlier this month where a 17-year-old died and just last month another 17-year-old died....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Northside ISD hosting job fairs every Friday to fill immediate openings

SAN ANTONIO -- The city's largest school district is in urgent need of employees to work in their Child Nutrition Department. The Northside Independent School District (NISD) will hold job fairs every Friday to fill immediate openings. The job fairs will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the district's Child Nutrition Warehouse at 7520 Mainland Drive.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

'Money issues' led to a shooting between friends

SAN ANTONIO – A night out with friends escalated when the topic of "money" came into the conversation. It led to a shooting on the West side of town. Police were dispatched to the 8500 block of State Highway 151 at 12:51 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

SAPD's new military-style armored vehicle draws praise, criticism

SAN ANTONIO - Officers with the San Antonio Police Department will have an expensive new protective vehicle at their disposal by the end of the year. But not everyone agrees using $400,000 in federal grant money to purchase the military-style "Rook" sends a positive message to the community. "A lot...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Deputies continue to search for 2nd teenage suspect in the Ingram Park Mall chase

SAN ANTONIO - The search continues for a suspect who prompted the Ingram Park Mall to be shut down Friday night. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies had been chasing two suspects, who led them to the parking lot of the H&M store. The suspects ran inside the mall. That's when deputies ordered people to shelter in place and shut down both the mall and the parking lot.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two men injured during drive-by shooting at East Side home

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for whoever opened fire at an East Side home that injured two men. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Monday at a home off Belinda Lee Street near East Houston Street and South W.W. White Road. Police said the two men were standing...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsBreak
Education
news4sanantonio.com

Public corruption trial begins for former Bexar County Constable

SAN ANTONIO - Former Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela entered a plea of not guilty Tuesday as opening statements began in her public corruption trial downtown. Barrientes Vela is facing two felony counts of evidence tampering. Prosecutors say she tried covering up documents related to an investigation...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Postal worker dies after being attacked by five dogs

A Florida postal carrier is dead after being attacked by five dogs over the weekend. Authorities say the dogs attacked Pamela Jane Rock after her vehicle broke down in Putnam County. Neighbors, including one with a firearm, heard the 61-year-old postal worker's screams and came to her aid. According to...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested after choking his pregnant girlfriend

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man has been charged with assaulting his pregnant girlfriend. The incident happened on June 27 at around 6:04 p.m. 38-year-old Epifano Mercado was accused of choking his girlfriend, who is five months pregnant. Arrest documents state Mercado became angry at the 27-year-old, accusing her...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

