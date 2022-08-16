SAN ANTONIO - The search continues for a suspect who prompted the Ingram Park Mall to be shut down Friday night. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies had been chasing two suspects, who led them to the parking lot of the H&M store. The suspects ran inside the mall. That's when deputies ordered people to shelter in place and shut down both the mall and the parking lot.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO