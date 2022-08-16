Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
'Money issues' led to a shooting between friends
SAN ANTONIO – A night out with friends escalated when the topic of "money" came into the conversation. It led to a shooting on the West side of town. Police were dispatched to the 8500 block of State Highway 151 at 12:51 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon...
news4sanantonio.com
Three Hays CISD students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in past month
SAN ANTONIO - Officials said three high school students have died in the last month due to apparent fentanyl overdoses. Officials believe a 15-year-old died after overdosing on fentanyl this past Saturday,. There was another incident earlier this month where a 17-year-old died and just last month another 17-year-old died....
news4sanantonio.com
Mother dies after being found in "deplorable" conditions, 3 children arrested for neglect
SAN ANTONIO - A 57-year-old woman found in "deplorable" conditions due to neglect has passed away, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s office. It was last Thursday, deputies arrested Oscar Dominguez,37, Roxanna Carrero, 24, and Pedro Luis Carrero,18. Investigators say the siblings were supposed to be providing "hospice care"...
news4sanantonio.com
Local dads volunteer at their kid's elementary school to ensure safety
SAN ANTONIO – For many parents, safety is their number one priority for their children. This is why a group of local dads offered to volunteer at Olmos Elementary School to ensure safety for staff and students. They call themselves the Olmos Watch DOGS (Dads of Great Students). While...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot in face while driving in possible fit of road rage, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in what police say was caused by road rage. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday when police responded to a shooting off Callaghan Road and Bandera Road on the Northwest Side. Police said two vehicles were driving...
news4sanantonio.com
Postal worker dies after being attacked by five dogs
A Florida postal carrier is dead after being attacked by five dogs over the weekend. Authorities say the dogs attacked Pamela Jane Rock after her vehicle broke down in Putnam County. Neighbors, including one with a firearm, heard the 61-year-old postal worker's screams and came to her aid. According to...
news4sanantonio.com
Two men injured during drive-by shooting at East Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for whoever opened fire at an East Side home that injured two men. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Monday at a home off Belinda Lee Street near East Houston Street and South W.W. White Road. Police said the two men were standing...
news4sanantonio.com
57-year old mother severely neglected by her own children dies in hospital, sheriff says
An update on a horrific case of abuse involving a disabled woman who deputies say was severely neglected by her adult children. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar confirmed 57-year old Patricia Martinez died in the hospital Saturday afternoon. “This is absolutely a heartbreaking development,” Salazar said. Salazar says Martinez...
news4sanantonio.com
Deputies search for second 'armed and dangerous' Ingram Park Mall suspect
SAN ANTONIO - The search is on for a teen who caused a shelter in place order at Ingram Park Mall on Friday. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says he's 14-years-old. They believe the teen's father, 48-year-old Mike Fuentes, helped him escape from the mall. Fuentes is now charged with...
news4sanantonio.com
Off-duty San Antonio Police officer dead by self-inflicted gunshot wound, police confirm
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Police officer has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Monday off Edie Adams Drive near Wurzbach Road on the Northwest Side. The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office identified the officer as Justin Garcia, 20. Police officials...
news4sanantonio.com
Police are investigating after finding dead man with major head trauma downtown
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after they discovered a dead man lying on a sidewalk downtown. The incident happened at around 1:55 a.m. at the intersection of W Nueva and S Flores at a Bexar County Parking Garage. Police say that they got a call saying they think...
news4sanantonio.com
Deputies continue to search for 2nd teenage suspect in the Ingram Park Mall chase
SAN ANTONIO - The search continues for a suspect who prompted the Ingram Park Mall to be shut down Friday night. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies had been chasing two suspects, who led them to the parking lot of the H&M store. The suspects ran inside the mall. That's when deputies ordered people to shelter in place and shut down both the mall and the parking lot.
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Suspects kick in apartment door, gun down man during home invasion
SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to solve the murder of man gunned down during a home invasion at a Northeast Side apartment complex. Officers were called at 2 a.m. on Aug. 23 to the Ashley Oaks Apartments off Henderson Pass near Thousand Oaks Drive. According...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman steps outside to check the damage to her car following crash, hit by another vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is lucky to be live after being hit by another vehicle after crashing her car on a Northeast Side highway. The accident happened around 3 a.m. on the Interstate 35 North access road and Dinn Drive. Police said the woman swerved to avoid hitting a...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on the West Side. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday off Bandera Road near Woodlawn Avenue. Police said they are trying to figure out how the woman ended up in the street...
news4sanantonio.com
Police searching for missing man last seen nearly 2 weeks ago on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police are searching for a man who has medical conditions that require a doctor's care. Police are looking for Shannon Michael Callaway, 33, who was last seen on Aug. 10 off West French Place near Martinez Creek on the Northwest Side. Callaway is 5...
news4sanantonio.com
Residents say ground shook after huge explosion, massive fire at SAWS facility
SAN ANTONIO - A lightning strike may be to blame for a massive fire at a water facility late Monday night. Crews got reports of an explosion and a huge fire just after 9 p.m. at the San Antonio Water System (SAWS) facility off Hardy Road. Nearby residents said the...
news4sanantonio.com
SAPD's new military-style armored vehicle draws praise, criticism
SAN ANTONIO - Officers with the San Antonio Police Department will have an expensive new protective vehicle at their disposal by the end of the year. But not everyone agrees using $400,000 in federal grant money to purchase the military-style "Rook" sends a positive message to the community. "A lot...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Investigators seek new leads in 2016 unsolved murder
SAN ANTONIO - It's been six years since Jacob Perales was found dead, and the case has gone cold. Police are hoping the public can help them generate new leads. According to investigators, Perales, 19, was discovered by family members on Aug. 31, 2016 along Piedmont Street. They tried to help him, but by the time officers arrived, Perales was pronounced dead at the scene.
news4sanantonio.com
Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory
SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
