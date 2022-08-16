ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

'Money issues' led to a shooting between friends

SAN ANTONIO – A night out with friends escalated when the topic of "money" came into the conversation. It led to a shooting on the West side of town. Police were dispatched to the 8500 block of State Highway 151 at 12:51 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Three Hays CISD students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in past month

SAN ANTONIO - Officials said three high school students have died in the last month due to apparent fentanyl overdoses. Officials believe a 15-year-old died after overdosing on fentanyl this past Saturday,. There was another incident earlier this month where a 17-year-old died and just last month another 17-year-old died....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Postal worker dies after being attacked by five dogs

A Florida postal carrier is dead after being attacked by five dogs over the weekend. Authorities say the dogs attacked Pamela Jane Rock after her vehicle broke down in Putnam County. Neighbors, including one with a firearm, heard the 61-year-old postal worker's screams and came to her aid. According to...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
news4sanantonio.com

Two men injured during drive-by shooting at East Side home

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for whoever opened fire at an East Side home that injured two men. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Monday at a home off Belinda Lee Street near East Houston Street and South W.W. White Road. Police said the two men were standing...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Deputies continue to search for 2nd teenage suspect in the Ingram Park Mall chase

SAN ANTONIO - The search continues for a suspect who prompted the Ingram Park Mall to be shut down Friday night. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies had been chasing two suspects, who led them to the parking lot of the H&M store. The suspects ran inside the mall. That's when deputies ordered people to shelter in place and shut down both the mall and the parking lot.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on the West Side. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday off Bandera Road near Woodlawn Avenue. Police said they are trying to figure out how the woman ended up in the street...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

SAPD's new military-style armored vehicle draws praise, criticism

SAN ANTONIO - Officers with the San Antonio Police Department will have an expensive new protective vehicle at their disposal by the end of the year. But not everyone agrees using $400,000 in federal grant money to purchase the military-style "Rook" sends a positive message to the community. "A lot...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

REWARD: Investigators seek new leads in 2016 unsolved murder

SAN ANTONIO - It's been six years since Jacob Perales was found dead, and the case has gone cold. Police are hoping the public can help them generate new leads. According to investigators, Perales, 19, was discovered by family members on Aug. 31, 2016 along Piedmont Street. They tried to help him, but by the time officers arrived, Perales was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory

SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
COLLEYVILLE, TX

