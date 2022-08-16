Read full article on original website
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know Exist
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in August
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book Festival
New Jersey Water Parks 2022
Man killed in Egg Harbor Township shooting
Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Egg Harbor Township early Friday morning. Police responded to 6805 Delilah Road just after 4 a.m. for the report of a gunshot victim, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The address is a warehouse. The man, whose name...
Murder in Egg Harbor Township: Man Shot to Death
Investigators in Egg Harbor Township are investigating a fatal shooting of a man that happened early Friday Morning. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting that was reported just after 4am. Officials...
Absecon, NJ, Cops: Two Arrested for Stolen Vehicle, 200 Folds of Heroin
A police officer in Absecon, who was operating an automated license plate reader, is being credited with arresting two people who were allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. And that stolen vehicle was only one of their problems. The Absecon Police Department says during the early morning hours of Friday, August...
Shooting leaves 1 dead in South Jersey
A man was shot and killed Friday morning in Egg Harbor Township, according to officials. Police responded to a 911 call about a person shot shortly after 4 a.m. on Delilah Road, near Margaret Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. The victim, whose name was withheld, later died.
KNOW THEM? State Police Seek Help ID'ing South Jersey Burglary Suspects
New Jersey State Police seek the public's help identifying multiple men wanted for allegedly burglarizing multiple commercial buildings in Upper Deerfield Township, Cumberland County and Pittsgrove Township in Salem County. Additional photos can be found by clicking here. Between May and June 2022 the suspects entered into commercial buildings and...
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look for Woman in GIRLS Tank Top
Girls might just want to have fun, but they probably need to stay on this side of the law. Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who may have crossed the line to the wrong side of the law. Police say they...
Questions about death of K-9 assigned to Gloucester County fire marshal go unanswered
A K-9 named Ember, assigned to the Gloucester County fire marshal, died last Friday, but the incident was not reported until Monday. A week after the dog’s death, there is still no official explanation, and some county commissioners want answers.
NJSP: Multiple People Wanted for Burglaries in Two South Jersey Towns
State troopers are asking for your help identifying people wanted for allegedly burglarizing stores in two South Jersey municipalities recently. According to the New Jersey State Police, the break-ins happened in May and June in Upper Deerfield and Pittsgrove Townships, along the Cumberland-Salem County border. Cops say the,. black male...
24 Counts: Four From Atlantic City, NJ, Indicted for 2021 Attempted Murder
Four people from Atlantic City have been indicted in connection to an attempted murder in the city last summer. The shooting happened on August 12, 2021, in the area of 1600 Sewell Avenue, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Police say 20-year-old Armaad Brooks-Chappell, 19-year-old Adresce Jones, and a...
Galloway Township Police Blotter: Here’s What’s Happening
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ – The following police blotter events were reported by the Galloway Township...
WMDT.com
Dover man arrested for raping juvenile
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have charged a man for raping a minor child. We’re told on Monday, detectives were contacted by a member of the victim’s family after the child reportedly disclosed the incident to them. An interview with the victim determined that the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Norman Merritt, had performed sexual acts on the child on at least two occasions between December 2021 and July 2022.
Mom Charged After Hiding Jersey Shore Child in Florida
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ – A Wildwood Crest father flew to gain custody of his son...
Wildwood NJ Police Wrangle Peeping Tom From Virginia
If you're a South Jersey Shore police officer, the amount of calls you respond to in the summertime is probably more than you do during the off-season. Sometimes, too, they're probably a little more varied than you're used to. Police in the City of Wildwood responded to a complaint last...
Multiple people hurt after serious crash in South Jersey, officials say
A serious crash left multiple people injured Friday night in rural Cumberland County, officials said. The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. near State Highway 77 and Polk Lane in Upper Deerfield, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry. Troopers were investigating and police did not immediately have more information.
Middle Twp, NJ Police Promote First Female Acting Captain
Middle Township Police promoted Jen DeLanzo to the highest rank ever achieved by a woman in the department this week. DeLanzo was sworn in Monday night as the first female acting police captain in the Middle Township Police. Officer Brian Murphy also received his official promotion to lieutenant during Monday's...
After Residents Complain, Three Arrested; Drugs, Gun Seized in Atlantic City, NJ
Cops in Atlantic City say three people were arrested and drugs and a gun were seized after some residents complained about quality of life issues in their neighborhood. That neighborhood is the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and that's where members of the Atlantic City Police Department's Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation on Monday.
Driver used ‘numerous drugs’ before deadly crash, authorities say
A woman was charged with vehicular homicide in a crash that killed a man last year in Brigantine, prosecutors said Friday. Bao “Joanna” Huynh was driving while intoxicated from “numerous drugs” when her car struck a van on Brigantine Boulevard shortly after noon June 26, 2021 in the city, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. Hector Salgado, 54, was loading items into the van and died in the crash, the prosecutor’s office said. More details on the crash were not released.
southjerseyobserver.com
Salem County Commissioners Advise Public of Increased Train Activity in County
The Salem County Board of County Commissioners wishes to advise residents and the public to be aware of increased train activity in the county. Railroad operations include both recreational and business traffic. Please be vigilant whether walking, biking, or driving near train tracks. Remember:. If you see tracks, think train.
Deptford, NJ, Man Charged With DWI, Endangering the Welfare of Children
Authorities in Vineland say a man from Deptford is facing DWI and endangering the welfare of children charges following an incident on Tuesday. According to the Vineland Police Department, they received a 9-1-1 call about a reckless driver traveling northbound on Delsea Drive in the area of Hennis Road. That vehicle was located by police a short time later near West Chestnut Avenue.
Inflation and gas prices aren’t deterring Jersey Shore visitors this summer
Regardless of the cost, Cheryl Lozada said that her family was going to have their annual vacation in Wildwood, New Jersey this year. They’ve made the trek since her daughter, 13-year-old Leah, was a toddler. “We had a little bit of money put aside,” she said. “You only live...
