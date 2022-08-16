ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genoa, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Record-Courier

Town picks retired CHP officer as manager

A retired California Highway Patrol lieutenant was the top pick to serve as Genoa Town Manager at a meeting on Thursday. Genoa Town Board members voted 4-1 for David J. Qualls, according to interim Town Manger Amanda Reid. Trustee Brian Crowe voted for one of the other two candidates. Town...
GENOA, NV
Record-Courier

The Aug. 18, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Genoa Town Board members will meet bright and early today for a morning of interviews with manager candidates at the Genoa Town Hall. We may well know the results by lunchtime. Fundraising for the Brauns, whose house was half-buried by an Aug. 4 landslide above Foothill...
GENOA, NV
Nevada Appeal

Developer apologizes for dust in Carson City project

The 203-lot Andersen Ranch project is moving forward but not without a public apology to the Board of Supervisors for dust problems site improvements have caused. “Hopefully you accept our apology,” Dustin Barker of Lennar, the developer, said Thursday after Supervisor Maurice White said a public apology was warranted.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

City of Reno looking for public input on next Police Chief

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is asking for the public’s help to determine its next Chief of Police. Current chief Jason Soto announced he will be retiring from his position in January 2023 after more than 25 years of service with the department. The department is...
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Douglas County, NV
Government
City
Genoa, NV
City
Pahrump, NV
City
Carlin, NV
City
Minden, NV
Local
Nevada Government
County
Douglas County, NV
thefallonpost.org

Fernley City Council authorizes filing of motion to intervene in TCID hearing

The Fernley City Council Wednesday night authorized the filing of a motion to intervene in a court hearing next week in which the Truckee Carson Irrigation District is seeking to have its repayment contract with the Bureau of Reclamation ratified for the project to line a portion of the Truckee canal through Fernley.
FERNLEY, NV
Plumas County News

Collins announces major forestland acquisition

On Aug. 4, a year after the Dixie Fire raced through the foothills of the Sierras, Collins Timber Company LLC completed an acquisition of 58,000 acres of forestland from Shasta Forests Timberlands LLC and its affiliates. The primary tracts of land are near the towns of Westwood, Susanville, and Adin, and overall, the acquisition spreads across Lassen, Plumas, Modoc, Shasta, and Sierra counties.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
visitcarsoncity.com

The Perfect Fall Trip to Carson City 2022

Historic Carson City in autumn will take your breath away no matter how you spend your trip. Explore beautiful parks, where the views are nothing short of mesmerizing, go on a spooky (and educational) ghost walking tour of downtown or enjoy a local brew. We’ve compiled a list of must-do fall activities in Carson City, so grab a warm jacket and get ready to discover the Comstock region.
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

Highway 89 repairs on track to be done by Monday

The main route between Markleeville and the rest of the world will open to one-way traffic, CalTrans announced just before lunch today. Alpine County announced that morning and evening escorts for vehicles around the construction site will end with the 6 p.m. session. The road is still scheduled to reopen...
MARKLEEVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Bowling Green University#The Genoa Town Board#Army National Guard#Yerington
Sierra Sun

Truckee man arrested after fire in Gateway area

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A Truckee man has been arrested for allegedly starting an illegal campfire that is suspected to have caused a brush fire. Frank Battaglia, 43, was arrested Wednesday morning by the Truckee Police Department on felony charges for unlawfully causing a fire of forestland. His bail is set at $10,000, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, and he remains in custody as of Thursday morning.
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

More Bear Sightings Around Reno

Bears are being spotted all over northern Nevada – in campgrounds, parks and neighborhoods. Neighborhood applications, like Nextdoor, are full of bear spotting videos.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first week of school for Hug High School is underway, but video is already emerging of fights. At least three of those fights have been posted to social media. No word of a possible cause or action taken by school administrators has been announced. The...
RENO, NV
KDWN

Bats return to Nevada fire station, forcing it to close

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say bats have infested a Nevada fire station for the second time in seven years, forcing its temporary closure. A spokesperson for the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says the bats have been flying around the living quarters of the small fire station between Reno and Carson City. And dead bats have been found in a bay where an ambulance has parked. Officials in 2015 managed to get bats out of the fire station but they have since returned and generated health and safety concerns. Bats can transmit rabies and other viruses to humans and their feces can transmit viral, bacterial, fungal and parasitic infections.
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
visitcarsoncity.com

YOLO! Your Can’t-Miss Trip in Nevada’s Capital City 2022

YOLO! Your Can’t-Miss Trip in Nevada’s Capital City. Creating memories that will stick with you is an essential part of travel. Nevada’s capital city has a variety of chances for you to embody the “you only live once” motto!. From spotting bald eagles and wild...
CARSON CITY, NV
ABC10

Family rescued after 3 days stranded in Sierra County canyon

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — A family of four was rescued after being stranded in western Sierra County for three days. According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, two adults, a child and an infant were found 2,500 feet down a canyon in the remote area of Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley. Authorities were led to the stranded family after the husband hiked up to safety and requested help on the third day.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy