Record-Courier
Town picks retired CHP officer as manager
A retired California Highway Patrol lieutenant was the top pick to serve as Genoa Town Manager at a meeting on Thursday. Genoa Town Board members voted 4-1 for David J. Qualls, according to interim Town Manger Amanda Reid. Trustee Brian Crowe voted for one of the other two candidates. Town...
Record-Courier
The Aug. 18, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Genoa Town Board members will meet bright and early today for a morning of interviews with manager candidates at the Genoa Town Hall. We may well know the results by lunchtime. Fundraising for the Brauns, whose house was half-buried by an Aug. 4 landslide above Foothill...
Nevada Appeal
Developer apologizes for dust in Carson City project
The 203-lot Andersen Ranch project is moving forward but not without a public apology to the Board of Supervisors for dust problems site improvements have caused. “Hopefully you accept our apology,” Dustin Barker of Lennar, the developer, said Thursday after Supervisor Maurice White said a public apology was warranted.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno looking for public input on next Police Chief
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is asking for the public’s help to determine its next Chief of Police. Current chief Jason Soto announced he will be retiring from his position in January 2023 after more than 25 years of service with the department. The department is...
mynews4.com
Carson City sawmill to offer missing link in forest health and resilience efforts
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — New company, Tahoe Forest Products (TFP), is bringing a new sawmill to Carson City, Nevada. It has been decades since a new mill was built in the area. TFP bought the land from the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and Califonia -- sharing a common goal of maintaining forest health and resilience.
thefallonpost.org
Fernley City Council authorizes filing of motion to intervene in TCID hearing
The Fernley City Council Wednesday night authorized the filing of a motion to intervene in a court hearing next week in which the Truckee Carson Irrigation District is seeking to have its repayment contract with the Bureau of Reclamation ratified for the project to line a portion of the Truckee canal through Fernley.
Plumas County News
Collins announces major forestland acquisition
On Aug. 4, a year after the Dixie Fire raced through the foothills of the Sierras, Collins Timber Company LLC completed an acquisition of 58,000 acres of forestland from Shasta Forests Timberlands LLC and its affiliates. The primary tracts of land are near the towns of Westwood, Susanville, and Adin, and overall, the acquisition spreads across Lassen, Plumas, Modoc, Shasta, and Sierra counties.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
New sawmill to start processing Caldor Fire salvage logs from Sierra-at-Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A new sawmill to be constructed near Carson City is expected to produce about 50 million feet of lumber per year and the first purchase was from salvage and cleanup efforts at Sierra-at-Tahoe, officials announced on Tuesday. Tahoe Forest Products in a partnership with...
Southwest Reno's new Sierra Front Trail connects Thomas Creek and Ballardini Ranch
Grab your mountain bike or hiking boots: a new trail is open in southwest Reno. The new 3.5-mile-long Sierra Front Trail connects the existing Thomas Creek and Ballardini Ranch trails. It is open to bikers, horseback riders and hikers. ...
California couple who disappeared after attending Hot August Nights in Reno found dead
This story was updated to clarify where the car was found near Penn Valley, Calif. A Yuba City, California, couple who went missing after attending Hot August Nights in Reno on Aug. 6 were found dead outside their crashed car off Highway 20 in Nevada County. The bodies of Janette Pantoja, 29, and Juan...
visitcarsoncity.com
The Perfect Fall Trip to Carson City 2022
Historic Carson City in autumn will take your breath away no matter how you spend your trip. Explore beautiful parks, where the views are nothing short of mesmerizing, go on a spooky (and educational) ghost walking tour of downtown or enjoy a local brew. We’ve compiled a list of must-do fall activities in Carson City, so grab a warm jacket and get ready to discover the Comstock region.
Record-Courier
Highway 89 repairs on track to be done by Monday
The main route between Markleeville and the rest of the world will open to one-way traffic, CalTrans announced just before lunch today. Alpine County announced that morning and evening escorts for vehicles around the construction site will end with the 6 p.m. session. The road is still scheduled to reopen...
Sierra Sun
Truckee man arrested after fire in Gateway area
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A Truckee man has been arrested for allegedly starting an illegal campfire that is suspected to have caused a brush fire. Frank Battaglia, 43, was arrested Wednesday morning by the Truckee Police Department on felony charges for unlawfully causing a fire of forestland. His bail is set at $10,000, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, and he remains in custody as of Thursday morning.
2news.com
More Bear Sightings Around Reno
Bears are being spotted all over northern Nevada – in campgrounds, parks and neighborhoods. Neighborhood applications, like Nextdoor, are full of bear spotting videos.
KOLO TV Reno
Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first week of school for Hug High School is underway, but video is already emerging of fights. At least three of those fights have been posted to social media. No word of a possible cause or action taken by school administrators has been announced. The...
KDWN
Bats return to Nevada fire station, forcing it to close
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say bats have infested a Nevada fire station for the second time in seven years, forcing its temporary closure. A spokesperson for the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says the bats have been flying around the living quarters of the small fire station between Reno and Carson City. And dead bats have been found in a bay where an ambulance has parked. Officials in 2015 managed to get bats out of the fire station but they have since returned and generated health and safety concerns. Bats can transmit rabies and other viruses to humans and their feces can transmit viral, bacterial, fungal and parasitic infections.
Reno's August rainfall record washed away by summer monsoons
It’s official: This is the wettest August in Reno’s recorded history. As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the city had received 1.71 inches of rain in August at the airport, where the National Weather Service’s monitoring station is located. Most of that rain – 1.22 inches – fell in about 90 minutes on Aug....
visitcarsoncity.com
YOLO! Your Can’t-Miss Trip in Nevada’s Capital City 2022
YOLO! Your Can’t-Miss Trip in Nevada’s Capital City. Creating memories that will stick with you is an essential part of travel. Nevada’s capital city has a variety of chances for you to embody the “you only live once” motto!. From spotting bald eagles and wild...
Family rescued after 3 days stranded in Sierra County canyon
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — A family of four was rescued after being stranded in western Sierra County for three days. According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, two adults, a child and an infant were found 2,500 feet down a canyon in the remote area of Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley. Authorities were led to the stranded family after the husband hiked up to safety and requested help on the third day.
