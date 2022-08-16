ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Just Found the Must-Have Lounge Set That's Ideal for Fall

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Fashion fact: We've been living in a combination of shorts and tank tops lately — especially when it comes to our loungewear . Even though it's still warm outside, the weather is going to cool down before we know it. Yes, we're going to have to start busting out our heavier clothes.

With the chillier temps fast approaching, we're preparing accordingly — starting by picking up lounge sets like this one from ANRABESS ! It's perfectly suited for the autumn air, and looks incredibly comfortable to boot. What's not to love? We have all of the details about what makes this lounge set worth the buy — keep reading to find out!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u4b8n_0hJQYGn500
ANRABESS Women’s Two Piece Lounge Set Amazon
See it!

Get the ANRABESS Women’s Two Piece Lounge Set for $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

This set comes with a cropped crewneck-style sweatshirt, teamed with a pair of high-waisted flare leg pants. Both are made from the same type of thick knit material and are ideal together . The bottoms are fairly straightforward, but the long-sleeve top makes the outfit pop. It offers up a boxy fit and baggy sleeves that look beyond relaxing. Though the top is made to match the pants, we can see ourselves wearing it with a pair of high-waisted jeans or shorts for errands (or even a casual brunch with the girls)!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qARzi_0hJQYGn500
ANRABESS Women’s Two Piece Lounge Set Amazon
See it!

This set is available in an array of different colors, including many brighter hues that we're obsessed with. As much as we're fans of typical black and tan, bolder shades are all the rage for fall. The colors aren't particularly loud or over-the-top, making them ultra-suitable for the season. It's officially time to upgrade our at-home attire, and this set is just the ticket!

