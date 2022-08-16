Read full article on original website
Police arrest man attempting to elude at speeds over 100mph through Winston & Green
WINSTON, Ore. — A man who temporarily eluded police at high speeds was arrested Wednesday, the Winston Police Department said. Around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, a Winston PD officer attempted a traffic stop but the driver attempted to elude, traveling through Winston and Roseburg's Green district at speeds of over 100mph.
Crews in Douglas County respond to over 30 reports of fire following thunderstorm
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association has responded to over 30 reports and staffed over a dozen fires as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Additional resources are in the district assisting with fire suppression. An air attack platform is currently in-flight performing lighting reconnaissance. The Bear Mountain Fire,...
Douglas County crews actively engaged on 22 fires in Dutchman Complex
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters are continuing to aggressively engage on numerous fires across the Douglas District following thunderstorms across Douglas County Wednesday night, Douglas Forest Protective Association said Thursday afternoon. "In a 19-hour period, we have responded to approximately 55 reports of fires across the county," DFPA said....
Firefighter dies in Oregon while fighting wildfire in Josephine County
An Oregon firefighter died Thursday while fighting a wildland fire in Josephine County, state forestry officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and the Bureau of Land Management said Logan Taylor, 25, of Talent, Oregon, was critically injured by a falling tree Thursday while fighting the Rum Creek Fire, which is burning north of Galice.
Crews working Dutchman Complex continue to build forward progress
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters working on the Dutchman Complex were able to hold the containment lines overnight and continue to build forward progress and mop up operations, Douglas Forest Protection Association reported Friday. Smaller fires have been trailed, mopped up and cleared. Robust initial attack will continue throughout...
Crews confirm 5 lightning fires in Douglas County, responding to locations
ROSEBURG, Ore. — UPDATE (Aug. 18, 9:30 a.m.): Douglas Forest Protective Association has responded to over 30 reports and staffed over a dozen fires as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (August 17, 2022), thunderstorms crept across the skies of Douglas County, bringing at least 100 down-strikes and several confirmed lightning fires to mostly the southern half of the district.
3 dead, 1 in critical condition in suspected DUII crash near Riddle
RIDDLE, Ore. — A suspected DUII crash near Riddle left three people dead at the scene and the driver in critical condition. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, shortly before midnight, a deputy assigned to timber patrol drove through the area of the 3500 block of Lower Cow Creek Road when he observed debris in the roadway. Stopping to investigate the deputy observed a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible.
Public Restriction Level 'EXTREME' coming Tuesday to Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District, Douglas Forest Protection Association said in a joint news release with Roseburg District BLM. BLM is...
19-hour search and rescue mission by foot and horseback leads hikers to safety
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. — Douglas County Search and Rescue led two hikers out of the Boulder Creek Wilderness area in a 19-hour mission that involved rescuers on foot and horseback. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says that on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 12:15 p.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received information...
Hot weather, lightning chances concern for Windigo, Potter, Big Swamp firefighting efforts
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Firefighters on the Windigo, Big Swamp and Potter Fires have been cautioned to be aware of changing conditions as a Red Flag Warning is in effect for the area due to the potential for gusty winds and lightning in the area. All three fires were caused...
Social media an effective tool for wildfire information, resources
EUGENE, Ore. — When wildfires affect the area where you live, you need to get information on the status of the fire and what to do if you need to evacuate as soon as possible. Social media has become a crucial resource for victims of wildfires. Mikel Chavez, one...
Summer street maintenance starts next week in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Maintenance to extend the life of about 2.2 miles of Roseburg streets is set to begin next week, weather permitting. The Roseburg Public Works Department asks vehicle owners to be sure to remove their vehicles from street sections scheduled and posted for maintenance to allow crews to complete the work.
