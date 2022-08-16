Read full article on original website
Rapper canceled at War Memorial, books concert at St. Joe’s Amp
Fans who missed Chicago-based rapper Lil Durk when his Syracuse show was canceled last spring will have a new chance to see him this fall at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. A Little Booking Agency, LLC along with local organizations and hospitals will bring Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Durk...
New York State Fair adds Celtic rock band and American Idol winner to 2022 concert lineup
The New York State Fair has added two more artists to the 2022 concert lineup -- an Irish punk band and a recent “American Idol” winner. The Prodigals will perform at Chevy Court on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. Noah Thompson, who won season 20 of “American...
John Daly wows crowd in Cayuga Heights
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — He’s known for long hair and longer tee shots. Pro golfer John Daly gave fans an up-close look at his game this week in Cayuga Heights. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went to RaNic Golf Club to see the sport’s most unconventional star.
‘Cinderella’ reunion, retiring in Syracuse, and more
(WSYR-TV) — Allison and Tim talk about the ABC ‘Cinderella’ reunion, the anniversary of Elvis’s death, and living in Syracuse after retirement. The ‘Cinderella’ reunion is set to air Tuesday Aug. 23 at 8/7c on ABC to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella.’ The cast includes Whoopi Goldberg, Jason Alexander, Brandy, and Bernadette Peters. The reunion will be followed by the first broadcast of the original film in 20 years.
Saranac Biergarten Opens THIS Saturday!
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A new outdoor experience is having its ‘soft launch’ opening at Saranac Brewery in Utica, this Saturday, August 20th, that you won’t want to miss. “It is a long time coming, let’s say, 134 years coming,” said Fred Matt, President of FX...
Watch Impressive Monster Trucks Crushing Cars In Upstate New York
Feel the Earth move and watch cars get crushed when Monster Truck Madness comes to Upstate New York. The Monster Truck Racing League will invade the Utica-Rome Speedway with two huge shows on Saturday, September 10th and Sunday, September 11th. You won't just see one monster truck, or two....You'll be able to enjoy six full sized monster trucks crush all sorts of cars, trucks, and more. You'll also be able to enjoy high-flying freestyle motocross too.
Best pizza in Central NY? Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reveals his Syracuse, Utica rankings
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has revealed his picks for the best pizza in Syracuse and Utica. The sports blogging company leader visited a dozen pizzerias in Central New York at the end of July, and shared video from each visit over the past three weeks for his social media series “One Bite Pizza Reviews.”
How NYC’s ‘high priest of vice’ tried to turn Syracuse’s Elmwood Park into a seedy resort
Residents of the Syracuse suburb of Elmwood were wary of their new neighbor in May 1896. After all, the reputation of the infamous William McGlory preceded him. McGlory and his wife, Annie, had just purchased the grounds of what is today Elmwood Park, in the city’s southwest corner. He...
A Tiny Home for Two
There’s a new home on West Ostrander Avenue in Syracuse’s Brighton neighborhood. What was once an empty house, engulfed by overgrown trees and high grass, is now a charming, beige and pale green home with patio chairs and a multicolored, ceramic address plaque. A Tiny Home for Good,...
Sneak peek at Toss & Fire’s specialty pizzas debuting at the 2022 NY State Fair (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — State Fair-goers each year relish in discovering new variations of traditional favorites: The annual 800-pound butter sculpture, the latest deep-fried mess of a dessert and a fresh over-the-top cocktail from Beak & Skiff Orchards. Since 2019, Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza has joined those creating something unique for each year’s fair.
‘breathe’ dissolves franchises, owners to take their own paths
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After 10 years of franchising the business, “breathe” in Pittsford will now be the only location. The franchises are all looking to operate separately as their own business at the end of the year. The other franchises, which include locations in the Greater Rochester Area and Syracuse, will still be yoga […]
Syracuse Basketball: No ‘Cuse mention in report on 5-star target, No. 1 PG
Syracuse basketball wasn’t mentioned in a relatively new article on 2024 five-star prospect Elliot Cadeau, who was offered by the ‘Cuse last November and is rated by some recruiting services as the country’s No. 1 point guard in this class. Does this mean that the Orange is...
Eat These Fun, Specialty Pizzas at The New York State Fair
One thing that is so absolutely incredible about the New York State Fair is all of the different choices when it comes to food. No matter what you're in the mood for, you'll be able to find it in Syracuse. What's even better is that each and every year, there's...
Finger Lakes Music, Comedy, & Cannabis Festival returns
The 2nd Annual Finger Lakes Music, Comedy, and Cannabis Festival will return to the Trumansburg Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 24th.
Stephen Falise – August 11, 2022
Stephen Falise, 64; of Scriba, NY had his life tragically taken without a moment’s notice while happily working his land Thursday, August 11th, 2022. Stephen was born in Oswego, NY to the late Michael and Mary (Oleyourryk) Falise. He has remained a resident of the Town of Scriba, NY for most of his life. Stephen retired from Novelis, Scriba, NY after 42 ½ years of employment.
Come inside the mansion built for the ‘richest man in Syracuse’ (Beyond the Front Door)
Syracuse is brimming with old buildings. The city is a tapestry of majestic mansions and imposing relics of industry. Some have been lost, while others are still loved or being brought back to life and vitality. My name is David Haas and I’ve spent years exploring and photographing the beautiful...
Former Utica Meteorologist Hospitalized, GoFund Me Started
A former Utica Meteorologist is currently hospitalized in South Carolina after suffering a brain hemorrhagic stroke recently, and friends have started a GoFundMe page to pay for medical expenses according to an online post. Rich Lupia, who worked as a meteorologist at WKTV for several years, recently moved his family...
He gave a six-figure sum to launch Syracuse’s collective: ‘NIL has systematically changed college sports’
Syracuse, N.Y. — For Vinny Lobdell, investing in a collective to help Syracuse athletes capitalize on their name, image and likeness seems like essential use of his charitable clout. Lobdell, 42, has made a six-figure commitment to the 315 Foundation, the new collective constructed to enable Syracuse University coaches...
House of the Week: Same owner has lovingly cared for brick Syracuse Colonial for 53 years
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – At 82 years of age, Mary Vita is still mowing and watering the lawn of her home at 221 Grant Boulevard in Syracuse this summer. As she works, her eyes must be drawn to the perennial gardens, trees, and bushes which were not there when she moved to the property with her husband John, who passed away four years ago, and daughter Therese from Akron, Ohio in 1969.
Could A Classic Ski Center Make A Comeback In Central New York?
Could Upstate New York see a classic family ski area make a return?. According to WKTV, the City of Utica is looking to invest in the Val Bialas area of South Utica. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is considering plans to re-open the ski center in South Utica. Right now, the city is looking into the cost of snowmaking equipment as well as the possible return on investment."
