Syracuse, NY

Rapper canceled at War Memorial, books concert at St. Joe’s Amp

Fans who missed Chicago-based rapper Lil Durk when his Syracuse show was canceled last spring will have a new chance to see him this fall at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. A Little Booking Agency, LLC along with local organizations and hospitals will bring Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Durk...
John Daly wows crowd in Cayuga Heights

CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — He’s known for long hair and longer tee shots. Pro golfer John Daly gave fans an up-close look at his game this week in Cayuga Heights. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went to RaNic Golf Club to see the sport’s most unconventional star.
‘Cinderella’ reunion, retiring in Syracuse, and more

(WSYR-TV) — Allison and Tim talk about the ABC ‘Cinderella’ reunion, the anniversary of Elvis’s death, and living in Syracuse after retirement. The ‘Cinderella’ reunion is set to air Tuesday Aug. 23 at 8/7c on ABC to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella.’ The cast includes Whoopi Goldberg, Jason Alexander, Brandy, and Bernadette Peters. The reunion will be followed by the first broadcast of the original film in 20 years.
Saranac Biergarten Opens THIS Saturday!

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A new outdoor experience is having its ‘soft launch’ opening at Saranac Brewery in Utica, this Saturday, August 20th, that you won’t want to miss. “It is a long time coming, let’s say, 134 years coming,” said Fred Matt, President of FX...
Watch Impressive Monster Trucks Crushing Cars In Upstate New York

Feel the Earth move and watch cars get crushed when Monster Truck Madness comes to Upstate New York. The Monster Truck Racing League will invade the Utica-Rome Speedway with two huge shows on Saturday, September 10th and Sunday, September 11th. You won't just see one monster truck, or two....You'll be able to enjoy six full sized monster trucks crush all sorts of cars, trucks, and more. You'll also be able to enjoy high-flying freestyle motocross too.
A Tiny Home for Two

There’s a new home on West Ostrander Avenue in Syracuse’s Brighton neighborhood. What was once an empty house, engulfed by overgrown trees and high grass, is now a charming, beige and pale green home with patio chairs and a multicolored, ceramic address plaque. A Tiny Home for Good,...
Sneak peek at Toss & Fire’s specialty pizzas debuting at the 2022 NY State Fair (video)

Geddes, N.Y. — State Fair-goers each year relish in discovering new variations of traditional favorites: The annual 800-pound butter sculpture, the latest deep-fried mess of a dessert and a fresh over-the-top cocktail from Beak & Skiff Orchards. Since 2019, Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza has joined those creating something unique for each year’s fair.
Stephen Falise – August 11, 2022

Stephen Falise, 64; of Scriba, NY had his life tragically taken without a moment’s notice while happily working his land Thursday, August 11th, 2022. Stephen was born in Oswego, NY to the late Michael and Mary (Oleyourryk) Falise. He has remained a resident of the Town of Scriba, NY for most of his life. Stephen retired from Novelis, Scriba, NY after 42 ½ years of employment.
Former Utica Meteorologist Hospitalized, GoFund Me Started

A former Utica Meteorologist is currently hospitalized in South Carolina after suffering a brain hemorrhagic stroke recently, and friends have started a GoFundMe page to pay for medical expenses according to an online post. Rich Lupia, who worked as a meteorologist at WKTV for several years, recently moved his family...
House of the Week: Same owner has lovingly cared for brick Syracuse Colonial for 53 years

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – At 82 years of age, Mary Vita is still mowing and watering the lawn of her home at 221 Grant Boulevard in Syracuse this summer. As she works, her eyes must be drawn to the perennial gardens, trees, and bushes which were not there when she moved to the property with her husband John, who passed away four years ago, and daughter Therese from Akron, Ohio in 1969.
Could A Classic Ski Center Make A Comeback In Central New York?

Could Upstate New York see a classic family ski area make a return?. According to WKTV, the City of Utica is looking to invest in the Val Bialas area of South Utica. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is considering plans to re-open the ski center in South Utica. Right now, the city is looking into the cost of snowmaking equipment as well as the possible return on investment."
