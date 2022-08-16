Susan Mallery competed on the Ohio State track and field and cross country teams from 1973-76, before the introduction of the NCAA championships. However, she did participate in events run by the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW), the predecessor to the NCAA championships. Mallery garnered three Top 10 finishes at the AIAW nationals, including eighth-place finishes in the 2-mile (10:40) and the first AIAW cross country meet (17:46) in 1975. During her junior season, she finished fourth in the 2-mile in the Madison Square Garden Invitational in New York City, competing among an elite field of runners. At the inaugural Women’s Big Ten Track and Field Championships in 1976, Mallery finished second in the 3-mile. She was selected the co-captain (track) and captain (cross country) during her sophomore, junior and senior seasons and was inducted into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2007.

