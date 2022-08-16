Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Meet the Newest Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s tennis program welcomes three new members this fall – freshman Megan Basil and transfers Akanksha Bhan and Danielle Willson. “We are really excited about the addition of Akanksha, Danielle and Megan,” Melissa Schaub, head coach of the Buckeyes, said. “They will not only make an immediate impact on the tennis court for us but also in the classroom and in the community. We are looking forward to the new year and getting started here very soon.”
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Four Named Captain of 2022 Squad
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State’s women’s soccer team will be captained by four seniors this fall. Talani Barnett, Kayla Fischer, Maddy Lowe and Emaly Vatne were all selected to lead the 2022 team. For Fischer and Vatne, they are now two-time captains as they served in the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Feldman, Bouzakis End Competition at U20 World Championships
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nick Feldman and Nic Bouzakis fell short of bronze medal bids Wednesday at the 2022 U20 Junior World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. Feldman built an 8-5 lead over Merab Suleimanashvili in the first period of the bronze medal match at 125kg but the Georgian rebounded following a four-point Feldman takedown to pin the incoming Ohio State freshman at the 2:37 mark to earn the medal. Feldman finished fifth in the bracket.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Monica Velazquez-Stiak Named Assistant Coach
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State synchronized (artistic) swimming team welcomes back three-time national champion Monica Velazquez-Stiak as an assistant coach, Holly Vargo Brown announced Thursday. “I am very excited to welcome Monica back into the Buckeye family,” Vargo Brown said. “She possesses a wealth of elite-athlete experience and...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Adds Graham Carpenter, Tim Kubacki as Volunteer Assistant Coaches
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State swimming and diving program added two volunteer assistant coaches – Graham Carpenter and Tim Kubacki – to its coaching staff this summer. The duo joined the Buckeyes in June and will be on deck for the 2022-23 season. “Tim and Graham...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Title IX at 50: Dr. Susan Mallery with a Successful Run at Ohio State
Susan Mallery competed on the Ohio State track and field and cross country teams from 1973-76, before the introduction of the NCAA championships. However, she did participate in events run by the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW), the predecessor to the NCAA championships. Mallery garnered three Top 10 finishes at the AIAW nationals, including eighth-place finishes in the 2-mile (10:40) and the first AIAW cross country meet (17:46) in 1975. During her junior season, she finished fourth in the 2-mile in the Madison Square Garden Invitational in New York City, competing among an elite field of runners. At the inaugural Women’s Big Ten Track and Field Championships in 1976, Mallery finished second in the 3-mile. She was selected the co-captain (track) and captain (cross country) during her sophomore, junior and senior seasons and was inducted into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2007.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Sears’ Goal Gives Ohio State a 1-0 Win at Kansas
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s soccer team opened the 2022 season on a victorious note on Thursday evening, defeating Kansas 1-0 in Lawrence on the strength of a second-half goal by senior forward Emma Sears. Sears scored nearly 15 minutes into the second half to break...
