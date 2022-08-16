Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kdsm17.com
If re-elected, Governor Reynolds has familiar priority
DES MOINES, Iowa — She didn’t succeed the first two times. But in an interview with WHO 13, Governor Kim Reynolds — a Republican seeking her second full term in office — confirmed plans to try a third time to use tax dollars to assist more students into private schools.
kdsm17.com
Iowa school districts face staffing shortages, with new school year days away
DES MOINES, IOWA — A new school year is just around the corner for students and teachers across the state and school districts are still struggling to fill open positions. The Des Moines Public School district recently announced several incentives that would give new staff hires signing bonuses and longtime educators could receive a big chunk of change to have them stay on the job longer.
kdsm17.com
What the approval for OTC hearing aids means for Iowans
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — After years of bipartisan efforts, affordable hearing aids will be available over-the-counter in the United States in just two months. On Tuesday, The Food and Drug Administration officially established a category for over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids to be sold. The fight for this to happen stems back years ago with U.S. Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) pushing through the bipartisan Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act in 2017.
kdsm17.com
Register now for the Iowa Dog Jog!
Iowa's biggest dog party is returning on Sept. 18 at the Horizon Events Center! Run, walk, jog, or dance across the finish line with other animal lovers making a difference for pets in need at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. You and your dog can visit pet-centric vendors, spend...
Comments / 0