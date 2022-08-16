ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

New study reveals when people with Covid are infectious and for how long

The majority of people infected with Covid-19 are still infectious five days after their symptoms begin, new research suggests.In the first real-world study of its kind, researchers from Imperial College London also found that a quarter of participants were still capable of passing on the virus after seven days.The findings call into question NHS guidance on infection control, which recommends that people should remain at home and avoid contact with others for five days. There is no longer a legal requirement to self-isolate.Dr Seran Hakki, one of the study’s co-authors, said there was a “lack of clarity around how...
Verywell Mind

Virtual Reality Exercise May Help Lower Stress Levels

The benefits of physical exercise are long-known and far-reaching. A workout at the gym or a brisk walk can keep you sharp mentally, help you maintain a healthy weight, and build up muscle. But if you can’t physically work out, or mobility is an issue, you may still be able...
Verywell Mind

Brain Imaging Helps Predict Mental Distress in Kids

A child's brain is still developing at age 12, and the brain's changing nature may make it more vulnerable to mental health distress. Having another indicator of mental health concerns in youth can be beneficial for parents, therapists, and teachers. One out of seven kids aged 10 to 19 has...
Verywell Mind

Mindfulness Could Be an Important Strategy in Pain Reduction Toolbox

At this point, most of us are familiar with the concept of mindfulness. Through this ancient practice of focusing on sensory stimuli like our breathing or bodily sensations, we can be more present in the moment, and that can effectively reduce distress. The benefits of mindfulness-based therapy, which have been...
Verywell Mind

Body Odor Similarity Improves Social Bonding and Instant Connections

A recent study found that body odor may lead to "click" friendships, where people feel an instant mutual connection. Researchers used a device designed to be an "electronic nose" to find that "click" friends have similar body odor. Friendship brings many mental health benefits, including combatting loneliness and providing encouragement...
Verywell Mind

Good Peer Play at Age 3 Means Better Mental Health Down the Road

When grown-ups see kids playing, they see games of hide and seek, freeze tag, or games of make-believe. What they don’t see is that kids are building confidence and self-esteem, nurturing curiosity, and developing coordination and stamina. Research shows that when children play, they are enhancing numerous cognitive, social,...
Verywell Mind

