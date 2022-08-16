Read full article on original website
New study reveals when people with Covid are infectious and for how long
The majority of people infected with Covid-19 are still infectious five days after their symptoms begin, new research suggests.In the first real-world study of its kind, researchers from Imperial College London also found that a quarter of participants were still capable of passing on the virus after seven days.The findings call into question NHS guidance on infection control, which recommends that people should remain at home and avoid contact with others for five days. There is no longer a legal requirement to self-isolate.Dr Seran Hakki, one of the study’s co-authors, said there was a “lack of clarity around how...
A Father's Adult Attachment Style Is Directly Related to Anxiety in Children
Recent research shows that a father's attachment style may impact their child's anxiety levels. Paternal attachment styles can also change the child or adolescent’s attachment to their parents. Increased awareness of this connection could improve father-child relationships and prevent the transfer of generational trauma. Understanding the attachment style of...
Virtual Reality Exercise May Help Lower Stress Levels
The benefits of physical exercise are long-known and far-reaching. A workout at the gym or a brisk walk can keep you sharp mentally, help you maintain a healthy weight, and build up muscle. But if you can’t physically work out, or mobility is an issue, you may still be able...
Brain Imaging Helps Predict Mental Distress in Kids
A child's brain is still developing at age 12, and the brain's changing nature may make it more vulnerable to mental health distress. Having another indicator of mental health concerns in youth can be beneficial for parents, therapists, and teachers. One out of seven kids aged 10 to 19 has...
Mindfulness Could Be an Important Strategy in Pain Reduction Toolbox
At this point, most of us are familiar with the concept of mindfulness. Through this ancient practice of focusing on sensory stimuli like our breathing or bodily sensations, we can be more present in the moment, and that can effectively reduce distress. The benefits of mindfulness-based therapy, which have been...
The Evidence Is In: Depression Might Not Be Linked to Low Serotonin After All
The so-called "serotonin theory" claims that the activity or levels of serotonin in the brain are responsible for depression. A major review of prior research says there is no convincing evidence to support this theory. Many people take antidepressants because they've been led to believe in a biochemical cause for...
Body Odor Similarity Improves Social Bonding and Instant Connections
A recent study found that body odor may lead to "click" friendships, where people feel an instant mutual connection. Researchers used a device designed to be an "electronic nose" to find that "click" friends have similar body odor. Friendship brings many mental health benefits, including combatting loneliness and providing encouragement...
Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy Can Help People Overcome Phobias
A new study found that combining VR exposure therapy and CBT via an app was successful in helping people treat their phobias. People with common phobias such as a fear of dogs, flying, and needles reported an average reduction in their phobia symptoms of 75% after six weeks. Some people...
New Research Shows Psychoactive Brew Ayahuasca Improves Mood and Wellbeing
Ayahuasca is a psychedelic drink that's been used for hundreds of years in South America for ritual purposes. A new study suggests ayahuasca usage is linked to physical and mental health benefits, as well as overall better quality of life. Advocates hope research like this will help lawmakers, health professionals,...
Depression in Father and Child Are Linked Regardless of Genetic Relation
A new study suggests depression can be transmitted from parent to child whether they're genetically related or not. The findings reveal a strong association between the psychopathology of fathers and children in both biological and blended families. Depression can present differently in children than adults, and parent-child conflict can have...
Does Travel Count as Therapy? Why Tourism is Great for Your Mental Health
Researchers reviewed the potential benefits of tourism for individuals with dementia. Travel may help to improve well-being for those struggling with mental distress. Exploring a new environment through travel may assist individuals with distress, so these insights should inform future policy. We know the benefits of art therapy and music...
Good Peer Play at Age 3 Means Better Mental Health Down the Road
When grown-ups see kids playing, they see games of hide and seek, freeze tag, or games of make-believe. What they don’t see is that kids are building confidence and self-esteem, nurturing curiosity, and developing coordination and stamina. Research shows that when children play, they are enhancing numerous cognitive, social,...
Eating More Fruit Could Alleviate Depression and Improve Mental Health
Eating healthy food is often encouraged to promote mental health and well-being. Now, a study published in British Journal of Nutrition found that frequent consumption of fruit is associated with lower depression scores. This study was conducted with 428 healthy adults across the United Kingdom, and survey responses demonstrate that...
Mindfulness May Not Benefit Mental Well-Being in Children and Adolescents
Mindfulness has benefits for children and adolescents, including improved focus, sleep, and conflict resolution skills. A new study found that mindfulness taught in schools does not improve kids' mental well-being. Anxiety and depression in youth are on the rise, and early preventative care is essential. Mindfulness can be a helpful...
