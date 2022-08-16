Greenlandic Snailfish Has The Highest Expression Levels Of Antifreeze Proteins, Finds New Study

Read full article on original website
New Research Reveals A Grave Danger Posed To BILLIONS
Global warming might become “catastrophic” for civilization if temperature rises exceed predictions or trigger cascades of events that we have yet to explore or both. The world needs to start getting ready for a “climate endgame” that might happen. This is what an international team of...
Now We Know What Slows Biological Aging In The Most Common Bat In The US
The most common species of bat in the United States, the large brown bat, has an exceptional lifetime of up to 19 years. New research conducted by University of Maryland scientists has found that hibernation is one of the reasons why this bat lives so long. Gerald Wilkinson, a professor...
Scientists Uncover Strange Life-Giving Defects Hidden Deep In The Earth’s Crust
Researchers at Newcastle University have discovered an oxygen source that might have had an impact on the development of life before photosynthesis. The ground-breaking study, conducted by Newcastle University’s School of Natural and Environmental Sciences and reported today in Nature Communications, revealed a mechanism for how geological fault movement can cause rocks to produce hydrogen peroxide.
“Incredibly Rare”: A Mysterious Creature Spotted in Deep Sea “Gobsmacked” Scientists
The monster was initially thought to be a mystery jellyfish known as Chirodectes maculatus, according to Dr. Lisa-ann Gershwin of the Australian Marine Stinger Advisory Services. A strange-looking species that could be a new species of jellyfish was recently discovered off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Dorian Borcherds, the...
A Popular Canned Food Could Help Prevent Blockages In The Blood Vessels Leading To Stroke
High cholesterol levels indicate that your blood contains an excessive amount of cholesterol, a fatty material. A buildup of cholesterol can lead to blood vessel blockages if it is not managed. And if this isn’t fixed, it can lead to health problems like heart problems and strokes. It is...
New Analysis Shows What Cuts The Risk Of Dementia More Than Physical Activities
A new meta-analysis published in the journal Neurology today found that activities like reading a book, doing yoga, and spending time with family and friends may help lower the risk of dementia. In a meta-analysis, researchers looked at all available papers to see how cognitive, physical, and social activities affect...
Astronomers Have Discovered A Super-Earth Close To The Habitable Zone
A super-Earth planet has been discovered 37 light-years from Earth near a red dwarf star’s habitable zone. This is the first finding made by a brand-new instrument on the Subaru Telescope, and it presents an opportunity to look into the likelihood of life existing on planets orbiting nearby stars.
Guess We Understand The Moon Better Than Climate On Earth
New research warns if nations fail to meet Paris Climate Agreement targets, we risk awakening a “sleeping giant”. If countries throughout the world are successful in fulfilling the climate targets stated in the Paris Agreement, the worst effects of global warming on the greatest ice sheet in the world may be avoided.
New Research Adds One More Clue To The Moon’s Origin Story
Ever since humans first set eyes on it, the Moon has held a special allure for them. But it wasn’t until Galileo’s time that researchers started to take it seriously. Over the past almost 500 years, scientists have come up with a lot of theories about how the Moon came to be.
New Study Finds The One That Causes Fear And Tells You – Be Afraid Or “Stay Away”
Scientists at Salk have found a molecular pathway that turns scary sights, sounds, and smells into a short message: Be afraid. A molecule called CGRP makes it possible for neurons in two different parts of the brain to combine threatening sensory cues into a single signal, label it as bad, and send it to the amygdala, which interprets the signal as fear.
Meteorite Gives Evidence Of Asteroids “Spitting Out” Pebbles: A Strange Phenomenon Seen Only Once
In 2019, images from NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission revealed a previously unseen geological phenomenon: pebbles were shooting off the surface of the asteroid Bennu. It appeared as though the asteroid was spewing out swarms of marble-sized pebbles. It is unknown why this behavior occurs, as scientists have never observed it previously in an asteroid.
Study Warns We Must Be Ready For A New Disease Outbreak That Has Already Reached People
Humans are rarely infected with ribonucleic acid (RNA) viruses, however many animal diseases can be transmitted to humans. The SINV, which is predominantly spread by mosquitoes, acts as an amplifying host in a variety of bird species, particularly migratory and game birds. Alphaviruses like SINV, which are thought to have...
Dangerous “Forever Chemicals” Found in Rainwater: New Study
There is no safe place to drink rainwater, not even in Antarctica or on the Tibetan Plateau. Forever Chemicals or PFAS are dangerous chemicals that were created by humans and have been dispersed throughout the atmosphere. As a result, they can be found in the snow and rain even in...
A Hidden Energy Source in Your Gut Can Help You Fight Infection, New Research Says
A new research published today demonstrates that tissue-resident white blood cells use sugar as a source of energy to combat infection. Researchers led by Marc Veldhoen, associate professor at Faculdade de Medicina de Lisboa (FMUL) and group leader at Portugal’s Instituto de Medicina Molecular Joo Lobo Antunes (iMM), have found that a subset of the immune system’s white blood cells known as tissue resident lymphocytes rely on sugar for energy. The findings were published today in the journal PNAS.
People With Gout Are At Higher Risk Of Stroke And Heart Disease, According To New Study
Experts from the University of Nottingham and Keele University have found that in the four months after a gout flare, the risk of heart attacks and strokes temporarily goes up. Those who had a heart attack or stroke were found to be more than twice as likely to have flared...
Tiny Mosquito Brains Can Solve Big Problems Just Like Humans – And “This Is A Big Deal”
The mosquito’s unbreakable affinity to humans is discussed in a new study that aims to identify ways to diminish the bloodsucking insect’s amazing ability to find human prey. Leslie Vosshall decided to change her focus from researching harmless fruit flies to a far deadlier animal—the mosquito—more than ten...
Does Winning Lead to Cheating? A New Study Reveals What Motivates People To Cheat
A paper published in 2016 by Israeli researchers suggested that victors of skill-based competitions are more likely to steal money in subsequent games of chance against new opponents than losers or persons who do not consider themselves as winners or losers. This much-discussed study with relatively small sample sizes put...
Rare Find — A ‘Warm Neptune’ Seems Can Strip Neptune-sized Planets To Their Rocky Cores
A rare discovery — a ‘warm Neptune’ orbiting a brilliant blue star —can help explain why there aren’t many “hot Neptunes.”. In our galaxy, thousands of exoplanets have been discovered during the past 25 years, but more than 99% of them circle smaller stars, ranging from red dwarfs to stars that are only slightly more massive than our sun, which is regarded as an average-sized star.
Giant 12-story Telescope Promises Being As Powerful As James Webb
The Giant Magellan Telescope, which has the world’s biggest mirrors and is the most powerful telescope ever built, said today that it has received a $205 million investment from its international consortium to speed up construction. With significant contributions from institutions like the Carnegie Institution for Science, Harvard University,...
New Study Shows How Common Immune Cells Affect Neuron Function
From basic acts like walking and talking to feats of athletic or intellectual greatness, the brain is continually accumulating and smoothly processing information to produce these extraordinary behaviors. For the process to work, a large group of cells must listen to each other and adjust how they work so that...
