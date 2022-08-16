Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
calcoastnews.com
102-year-old woman crashes into Santa Maria home
A 102-year-old woman accidentally stepped on the gas, instead of the break, and slammed a Toyota Camry into the garage of her own home just outside of Santa Maria on Tuesday. Yet, she managed to escape with only minor injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. As a precaution, responders transported the elderly woman to Marian Regional Medical Center.
kprl.com
Cruisin’ Weekend in Atascadero 08.19.2022
Cruisin’ weekend begins tonight in Atascadero. Hot El Camino Cruise Night kicks it off from 6:30 to 8:30. You can register your car for $30 if you want to, at Colony Park Community Center before four this afternoon. After that, you register your car downtown and it’s $40. Then...
New Dog Rescue Open in SLO County
ATASCADERO — Novy’s Ark Dog Rescue & Adoption is the realization of a lifelong dream of Founder and Director Anouk Novy. A native and local of San Luis Obispo County, Novy has long been involved in pet rescue. The organization’s mission is to rescue dogs from high-risk situations and shelter them in a loving home environment until they find their forever home.
Atascadero arrest records for August 8 to 14
On August 8, Manuel Roy Catron, 28, transient, was arrested at 8950 Montecito Ave. for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and probation violation: re-arrest/revoke. On August 10, Melanie Marie Willis, 36, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for vandalism of $400 or more. On August 10, Ashley Ann Croom, 32, transient,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New mobile shower site coming to San Luis Obispo to serve unhoused residents
Shower the People, which has provided over 10,000 showers in the San Luis Obispo community since its inception in 2017, is adding another location its mobile shower program that gives unhoused residents a place to shower and stay clean. The post New mobile shower site coming to San Luis Obispo to serve unhoused residents appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Red Light Roundup 08/08 – 08/14/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 08, 2022. 14:46— Manuel Roy...
calcoastnews.com
The obnoxious electric golf cart invasion of Cayucos
Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus crashes into fire hydrant
A Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus carrying one student crashed into a fire hydrant Thursday morning, but no injuries were reported. The post Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus crashes into fire hydrant appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kprl.com
North County Weather 08.19.2022
Sunny today with highs near 104 in Paso Robles, 99 in Atascadero. NW winds increasing to 10-20 miles per hour. Overnight, clear with lows near 57. NW winds 10-20 miles per hour. Tomorrow, sunny skies, with highs near 91 in Paso, 88 in Atascadero. NW winds 15-25 miles per hour.
L.A. Weekly
Double Car Crash on Highway 101 [Pismo Beach, CA]
Separate Car Crashes on Highway 101 Causes Traffic Disturbances. The first crash happened just after 4:50 p.m., July 29th, where at least five vehicles were involved near the southbound Five Cities Drive. Officers and ambulance arrived at the scene, although it is currently unclear if anyone was injured. The crash...
New Times
Five Cities Fire prepares for future without Oceano
San Luis Obispo County's third-busiest municipal department is about to become even busier as its remaining members grapple with a future devoid of the Oceano Community Services District. The Five Cities Fire Authority (FCFA) officially entered a "wind down period" now that Oceano voters rejected the flat parcel tax that...
kprl.com
Cannabis Workshop Tonight in Paso 08.18.2022
Tonight, the city of Paso Robles is conducting a forum on cannabis to get community feedback on expansion of cannabis regulations. Like allowing retail stores to sell recreational marijuana in Paso Robles. Councilman Fred Strong says it’s just a workshop tonight. It’s not a city council meeting. No decision will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Update: Highway 101 fully reopens after semi truck crashes, catches fire
“Hazmat is on the scene due to leaking fuel,” Caltrans said.
UPDATE: Northbound Hwy 101 partially reopens after crash in Santa Maria
A multi-vehicle crash blocked all lanes of traffic on the northbound side of Hwy 101 in Santa Maria Tuesday morning.
Crash on Santa Maria River Bridge brings morning commute to standstill on northbound 101
The accident reported around 6:15 a.m. and involving at least three cars blocked all lanes. The post Crash on Santa Maria River Bridge brings morning commute to standstill on northbound 101 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO bans daytime watering amid collection of new drought restrictions
Here’s how residents, businesses and city facilities will be affected by the new rules.
Minor injuries in crash into garage in Santa Maria
A 102-year-old woman suffered just minor injuries Tuesday when she crashed her car into the garage of her home, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Santa Maria Police welcomes new police dog
The Santa Maria Police Department recently welcomed one furry four-legged friend and promoted a K-9 officer. The post Santa Maria Police welcomes new police dog appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Semi truck collision, fire causes highway closure
– A semi-truck crash and resulting fire shut down Highway 101 northbound in Paso Robles early this morning. The semi-truck collided with a sedan near the Highway 46 off-ramp, spilling its load of oranges across the roadway and down an embankment. The crash resulted in the semi-truck catching fire and becoming engulfed in flames.
City of Lompoc invites public to weigh-in on plans for new housing units
Thursday evening, the City of Lompoc held its first Housing Element Workshop, where the public was invited to weigh in on plans to provide more living options for the community.
Comments / 0