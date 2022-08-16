ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoastnews.com

102-year-old woman crashes into Santa Maria home

A 102-year-old woman accidentally stepped on the gas, instead of the break, and slammed a Toyota Camry into the garage of her own home just outside of Santa Maria on Tuesday. Yet, she managed to escape with only minor injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. As a precaution, responders transported the elderly woman to Marian Regional Medical Center.
SANTA MARIA, CA
kprl.com

Cruisin’ Weekend in Atascadero 08.19.2022

Cruisin’ weekend begins tonight in Atascadero. Hot El Camino Cruise Night kicks it off from 6:30 to 8:30. You can register your car for $30 if you want to, at Colony Park Community Center before four this afternoon. After that, you register your car downtown and it’s $40. Then...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

New Dog Rescue Open in SLO County

ATASCADERO — Novy’s Ark Dog Rescue & Adoption is the realization of a lifelong dream of Founder and Director Anouk Novy. A native and local of San Luis Obispo County, Novy has long been involved in pet rescue. The organization’s mission is to rescue dogs from high-risk situations and shelter them in a loving home environment until they find their forever home.
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for August 8 to 14

On August 8, Manuel Roy Catron, 28, transient, was arrested at 8950 Montecito Ave. for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and probation violation: re-arrest/revoke. On August 10, Melanie Marie Willis, 36, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for vandalism of $400 or more. On August 10, Ashley Ann Croom, 32, transient,...
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Atascadero, CA
Crime & Safety
Atascadero, CA
Accidents
City
Atascadero, CA
City
San Fernando, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 08/08 – 08/14/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 08, 2022. 14:46— Manuel Roy...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

The obnoxious electric golf cart invasion of Cayucos

Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
CAYUCOS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Fighters#Accident
kprl.com

North County Weather 08.19.2022

Sunny today with highs near 104 in Paso Robles, 99 in Atascadero. NW winds increasing to 10-20 miles per hour. Overnight, clear with lows near 57. NW winds 10-20 miles per hour. Tomorrow, sunny skies, with highs near 91 in Paso, 88 in Atascadero. NW winds 15-25 miles per hour.
PASO ROBLES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Double Car Crash on Highway 101 [Pismo Beach, CA]

Separate Car Crashes on Highway 101 Causes Traffic Disturbances. The first crash happened just after 4:50 p.m., July 29th, where at least five vehicles were involved near the southbound Five Cities Drive. Officers and ambulance arrived at the scene, although it is currently unclear if anyone was injured. The crash...
PISMO BEACH, CA
New Times

Five Cities Fire prepares for future without Oceano

San Luis Obispo County's third-busiest municipal department is about to become even busier as its remaining members grapple with a future devoid of the Oceano Community Services District. The Five Cities Fire Authority (FCFA) officially entered a "wind down period" now that Oceano voters rejected the flat parcel tax that...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
kprl.com

Cannabis Workshop Tonight in Paso 08.18.2022

Tonight, the city of Paso Robles is conducting a forum on cannabis to get community feedback on expansion of cannabis regulations. Like allowing retail stores to sell recreational marijuana in Paso Robles. Councilman Fred Strong says it’s just a workshop tonight. It’s not a city council meeting. No decision will...
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Paso Robles Daily News

Semi truck collision, fire causes highway closure

– A semi-truck crash and resulting fire shut down Highway 101 northbound in Paso Robles early this morning. The semi-truck collided with a sedan near the Highway 46 off-ramp, spilling its load of oranges across the roadway and down an embankment. The crash resulted in the semi-truck catching fire and becoming engulfed in flames.
PASO ROBLES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy