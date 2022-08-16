Read full article on original website
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
Manatee Co. in desperate need of school crossing guards
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - Parents, your kids walk the roads in Manatee County to and from school every day. Our Suncoast roads are getting very busy, making it increasingly dangerous for pedestrians and bike riders. This is why the sheriff’s office is scrambling to hire crossing guards. Little feet,...
The 15 Best Things to Do in Sarasota, FL
It takes one visit to fall in love with the sunny, sophisticated city of Sarasota. With its beautiful beaches, historic architecture, myriad cultural attractions, and award-winning restaurants, Sarasota is a must-visit destination on Florida’s Gulf Coast!. This sun-soaked city is also packed with tons of things to see and...
Home in Siesta Key listed for nearly $17 million
A new opportunity to customize the finishes of a $16.99 million home on Siesta Key recently presented itself. Sarasota-based Seaward Development has listed the home at 4136 Higel Ave. After 18 months of designing and permitting, the home is finally under construction. The estate, which occupies nearly 1 waterfront acre...
Lakewood Ranch's newest Publix opens on State Road 64
Lakewood Ranch's Edelweis Walker wasn't just shopping when the new Publix held its opening day on State Road 64 in Lakewood Ranch on Thursday. "They're a great company," Walker said. "Most people just go to shop (today). I went to observe it all. I loved it." Publix employees cheers as...
Why I Give: A Jewel in Sarasota
Altom says, ”New College is a secret ingredient in what makes Sarasota so wonderful, as it brings amazing students from around the world to Sarasota to live and learn. Many students stay after college or return. And this has been going on since 1960!”. The couple is a perfect...
East County weather page photo: August 18
Frankie Greco captured this Monarch butterfly getting nectar in a yard at the Country Club in Lakewood Ranch. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered...
5 Fabulous Restaurants To Try In Longboat Key, Florida
Known for its fabulous, upscale dining, Longboat Key has more than its share of good restaurants to try. The food scene in Longboat Key focuses on fresh seafood and outdoor dining. It seems almost everywhere has dining available on a deck or patio to take advantage of the tropical weather.
New owner of Bradenton car wash refuses to honor old gift certificates
Seventy-nine-year-old Sue Adams likes to keep her garage-kept car clean. For years, she was loyal customer of the Blue Dolphin Car Wash on Cortez Road in Bradenton.
New Businesses Coming to The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow in Manatee County – Palmetto, FL
Primerica Developments, Inc. of Tampa, Florida is excited to announce that The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow is now fully leased! “With so much growth happening in the Manatee area, we are thrilled with all the new businesses coming to The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow” says, Richard Trzcinski, President of Primerica Developments, Inc. The Shoppes are located at the “Gateway to Manatee County” immediately West of I-75 Exit 229 at the lighted intersection of Moccasin Wallow Road and 49th Avenue East.
Sarasota weather page photo: August 18
Gordon Silver captured a ruddy turnstone and two willet sandpipers feeding along Sarasota Bay near Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be...
Bank of America names new president for Sarasota-Manatee region
After 11 years with Bank of America, Erik Vatter is filling a big role. As the new president of the Sarasota and Manatee counties division, Vatter will focus on connecting the bank’s resources with clients throughout the region. He’ll also use those resources to address social concerns, strengthen economic opportunity, build strong communities and support local employees, according to the news release.
East Manatee Fire Rescue makes key hire and promotions
Two promotions and a new hire are aimed to help East Manatee Fire Rescue keep up with a quickly growing region. During a July 25 meeting of the Board of Fire Commissioners, the rescue announced the addition of Fire Inspector Joe Silva, as well as the promotion of Craig Madsen to battalion chief and Paul Wren to deputy chief of administration.
Multifamily development in the works in fast-growing Pasco County
Construction has started on a 252-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, one of the fastest growing areas in Tampa Bay. The complex is being built on U.S. 301 next to Zephyr Commons in Zephyrhills. The apartment community, Ilumina Zephyrhills, is being developed by North American Development Group, which also developed the Publix Super Markets anchored shopping center.
SCFCS Venice earns highest rating on state report
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - For the first time, The State College of Florida Collegiate School in Venice has earned an “A” rating from the Florida Department of Education for the the 2021-2022 school year. The state of Florida grades its schools based on 11 components, including achievement on...
Darden plans 4 new restaurants in Collier, Lee counties
Orlando-based Darden Restaurants plans new locations for four of its iconic dining brands within Collier and Lee, two in each county. It’s been three years since Darden launched a new area restaurant. Its last to open was Yard House in Naples in 2019. Now, Darden has four more restaurants in the works: Bahama Breeze Island Grille in Naples, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in North Naples, LongHorn Steakhouse in Cape Coral and The Capital Grille in south Fort Myers.
Country Club home tops sales at $3 million
A Country Club home topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Sandra Humenik, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 13207 Palmers Creek Terrace to Amir and Mietra Harandi, of Lakewood Ranch, for $3 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,581 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,775,000 in 2013.
Walt's Fish Market plates fresh catch with meal fit for a captain
Walt’s Fish Market has been filling Sarasota bellies with fresh fish for more than 100 years, and there’s one dish on the menu that never falls out of favor. Brett Wallin, the fourth-generation owner of Walt’s, says that the Captain’s Platter, a delectable mix of red snapper filet, lobster tail and sea scallops, is hands down his most popular dish.
A New 'Car Condo' Business Breaks Ground in Lakewood Ranch
Sometimes four-car garages just don’t cut it. Especially for families like John Graybeal's. He wasn’t sure how many cars his wife owned, but she quickly piped up when he asked her which was her most prized: a 1928 Ford A that "runs like a Swiss watch." The car-racing...
1 adult, 2 kids seriously injured after crash in Sarasota crosswalk: FHP
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after an SUV hit three people walking in a crosswalk on Thursday night which left them seriously injured.
Signs placed restricting boater access on Beer Can Island
Boaters looking to beach on Greer Island, known locally as Beer Can Island, are now restricted to half the area after signs and buoys restricting access were placed along the shoreline of the popular northern Longboat Key destination. The signs follow an emergency dredge that was completed about two weeks...
