Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
"Arrive Alive Tour" making its way to the Allen County Fairgrounds on August 20th
"Arrive Alive Tour" making its way to the Allen County Fairgrounds on August 20th. This Saturday, the "Arrive Alive Tour" will make its way to the fairgrounds. This drunk and distracted driving awareness simulator is ranked number one in the nation. It uses high-tech and state-of-the-art equipment that allows participants to drive while distracted, drunk, or drugged in a vehicle without moving or being intoxicated experiencing real-life dangers without the real-life consequences.
hometownstations.com
Allen County leaders urge motorists to drive safely as students return back to school
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Leaders from the Lima-Allen County area gathered in order to urge drivers to practice safe driving habits as traffic is expected to increase due to students returning to school. Last year, 176 pedestrians died from traffic crashes in Ohio, including 14 children. To address the...
hometownstations.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol announces OVI checkpoint on US 127
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Van Wert – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM tonight on US Route 127 near mile post 7, in Van Wert County. The OVI checkpoint, funded by...
hometownstations.com
Romiere Hale has until September 30th to consider plea deal
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man arrested in connection to the death of a 4-year-old last April will have more time to consider a plea offer. The deal that was offered to Romiere Hale back in December of 2021 would have had him plead guilty to one count of murder, as well as three counts of endangering children. Since the time the plea deal was offered, Hale was appointed new representation in his case, and because of that, the Lima man and his new lawyer will have time until September 30th of 2022 to review the plea deal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wktn.com
Fentanyl Seized, Driver Arrested After Traffic Stop in Kenton
A routine traffic stop Thursday evening in the City of Kenton by a deputy from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the seizure of a large amount of fentanyl. The deputy observed a vehicle travelling in excess of the posted speed limit and excuted a traffic stop near the intersection of East Columbus Street and North Cherry Street.
hometownstations.com
It's that time of season! It's that time of year! The Allen County Fair is here!
Fair fun has officially reached Allen County as residents filled the fairgrounds to kick off fair week. The fairgrounds are now officially open to hosting a variety of fair activities for the next nine days, all ranging from animal shows, entertainment, and of course everyone's favorite, fair food! Organizers for the fair state that this year's fair offers a large list of activities so every type of person can find something that they can enjoy this year.
hometownstations.com
Otterbein Cridersville residents get to experience hot air balloon rides
CRIDERSVILLE, OH (WLIO) - It was an early morning for many residents at Otterbein Cridersvllle as they were eager to check off one of the items on their bucket list. Holly Geaman has more about their beautiful balloon rides. This is Anna Marie Klink's first trip up in a hot...
Semi rollover closes I-75 to I-80 ramp Thursday morning
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a semi-truck rollover on the I-80/90 ramp on I-75 southbound in Wood County on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. The ramp is closed as a result of the crash. According to a Facebook post by the Ohio Department of Transportation, the ramp should reopen around 1 p.m. Injuries were involved, but no information was released regarding the nature or severity of the injuries. It is also unknown how many people were involved.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hometownstations.com
Man killed in crash on U.S. Route 127 in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Fort Recovery man was killed in a two-car crash in Mercer County this morning. The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. on State Route 127, just south of 119 in Grandville Township. 51-year-old Martin Schmitt was heading south when a pickup truck, being driven by 58-year-old James Bruns of North Star, Ohio, went left of center, striking Schmitt's SUV. Schmitt was pronounced dead at the scene, and Bruns was taken to Mercer Health for treatment. The crash remains under investigation, and the case will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office for review.
Delphos Herald
Family shares concerns of another Dollar General
DELPHOS — Tim and Lisa Staup and their son, Curtis, spoke to Delphos City Council Monday to voice their opposition to a Dollar General moving in across the street from the Menke Addition on Lincoln Highway, the subdivision they live in. “We are not against economic development when it...
hometownstations.com
Allen County Fair begins on Friday with some new events and attractions
ALLEN, OH (WLIO) - It's only days away and the 172nd edition of the Allen County Fair will be underway with something for everyone. The transformation has begun as rides and food trailers are making their way onto the grounds. Soon barns will be filled with animals and the smell of fair food will be filling the midway. Fair administration says they hope to increase attendance at this year's fair by adding a few new events. There will be a wild west comedy-style re-enactment show along with an interactive wildlife experience.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Julie A. Niese, Ottawa, was granted a divorce from Eric E. Pedrosa, Ottawa. They were married June 27, 2015, in Ottawa and have no children. Credit Acceptance Corp., Columbus, v. Olivia Orduno, Ottawa; other civil ($18,371.32). Travis Berger, Pandora, v. Britteny Berger, Pandora; divorce with children. Beth A. Petersen, New...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sent-trib.com
Driver leads law enforcement on chase, escapes after crashing into field
A driver who led several police agencies on a chase down Interstate 75, then crashed into a Bowling Green field and escaped, is still being sought. Bowling Green police assisted the Ohio State Patrol in the pursuit of a vehicle early Thursday morning. The driver ran into a field after...
hometownstations.com
Freedom Square and Purple Heart Memorial get dedicated during Fort Fest
The Fort Jennings community kicks off Fort Fest by dedicating two veterans’ projects. After three years, Freedom Square is officially completed. The project was to create not only a structure for the community to use but a memorial to honor all the men and women that served and are serving in the United States military. Thanks to state representative Jim Hoops, the project was able to get about a third of the funding from the state and then the residents stepped up and helped make the memorial a reality.
WANE-TV
City shuts down water in trailer park over missed payments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents of a Waynedale trailer park were left without water most of the day Monday after the city of Fort Wayne said the owner went months without paying the bill. The water was turned back on hours after WANE 15 began to look into...
Honoring Allen County’s first families
LIMA — Remnants of the Native American and early settler life abound in Allen County. Pam Thaman and the Allen County Genealogical Society work diligently to authenticate and expand upon the area’s local history. Thaman explained the background of the county’s history and the role the organization takes...
WANE-TV
Police investigate fatal crash on Ohio highway
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Mercer County police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday morning. Dispatch got a call at 5:30 a.m. of a crash on US Route 127, just south of State Route 119 in Granville Township. The investigation revealed 51-year-old Martin P. Schmitt was driving...
hometownstations.com
Time capsule found in Mercy Health-St. Rita's 718 building during demolition
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a step back into time for Mercy Health St. Rita's as a surprise was found in the demolition of the 718 building. Thursday, crews found a time capsule in the cornerstone of the building. No one knew it was there and plans went into motion to open it in special way. Three nursing students from the last graduating class in 1971 were able to attend and help open the box. It was somewhat small and made of metal and inside there was an array of objects. Newspapers dating back to 1959, a picture of the beginning of construction of the building, multiple medals and medallions, and a rosary. The ladies said it was exciting to be part of the opening.
At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
hometownstations.com
Expansion in the works for the Auglaize County Jail
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A needed expansion is coming for the Auglaize County Jail. HDR design firm evaluated the facility last year and confirmed that expansion is needed for their female unit along with the medical and mental health area. At this time the jail only has one female block that holds 11 inmates, leaving the intake area as the only option to house additional females. Auglaize County Sheriff Mike Vorhees says expanding capacity within the existing footprint will help fulfill the current need and help corrections officers do their job better.
Comments / 0