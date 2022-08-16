Read full article on original website
Sixers star James Harden looks jacked in latest offseason body transformation photos
A few weeks ago a photo of a skinny James Harden went completely viral. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar looked like he lost a considerable amount of weight during the offseason, as he prepares for his comeback tour with the Sixers in 2022-23. Right now, more photos of the former league...
golfmagic.com
Controversial ESPN anchor goes on Tiger Woods rant about LIV Golf
It's no surprise ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is divisive, judging by these remarks he made about Tiger Woods. Woods flew into Delaware earlier in the week and got behind the wheel of a rented Nissan with Rickie Fowler. Together they attended a private meeting where the elite PGA Tour...
NFL・
Shaquille O’Neal declares that Stephen Curry is ‘by far’ the best player in the world
Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal believes that Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is “by far” the best player in the world right now. “I do, but nobody’s going to beat the best player in the world, Steph Curry,” O’Neal said when asked about the Western Conference.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Reacts To LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Producing Redeem Team Documentary: "Needed It Yesterday"
The basketball world was blessed with the announcement of a Netflix documentary about the iconic 2008 US Olympic Men's Basketball Team, often known as the 'Redeem Team'. The same has been produced by 2 players on that iconic squad: LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. The Redeem Team was named so after the 2004 Olympic failure for Team USA, where they walked away with a Bronze medal.
Skip Bayless Makes Prediction For Kevin Durant
Earlier this year, NBA superstar Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets organization. During a meeting this summer, the 33-year-old All-Star reportedly reiterated this request with an ultimatum — let him go or fire GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash. Rumors regarding a possible...
golfmagic.com
LIV-linked Patrick Cantlay lashes out at PGA Tour before BMW Championship
Patrick Cantlay has criticised the PGA Tour's choice of courses on the schedule ahead of the BMW Championship. Reigning FedEx Cup champion Cantlay is not the only player to express frustration this week. Jon Rahm, the former World No.1, hit out at the playoff system, describing it as "ludicrous". When...
GOLF・
NBC Sports
Five takeaways from Patriots' preseason win over Panthers
Two preseason games down, one to go for the New England Patriots. After a fight-filled week of joint practices with the Carolina Panthers, the Patriots let their play do the talking with a 20-10 victory in Friday night's exhibition. They're now 1-1 in the preseason and will look to finish on a high note when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders next week.
thecomeback.com
Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo
Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
‘I just want to play the game, drink Pepsi, wear Reebok’: Remembering the time Shaquille O’Neal dropped random knowledge
When Shaquille O’Neal decided to leave the Orlando Magic for the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 1996, it ended one of the most intense free agency decisions of all time. The team that instantly built a title contender around Shaq had lowballed him in free agency, allowing the Lakers to sign him and […] The post ‘I just want to play the game, drink Pepsi, wear Reebok’: Remembering the time Shaquille O’Neal dropped random knowledge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I cherish those guys’: Andrew Wiggins gets real on career-changing influence of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green
Andrew Wiggins will never be the era-defining NBA superstar he looked like as a teenage prodigy. After helping the Golden State Warriors win a championship, though, it’s safe to say Wiggins has fully shed the “bust” label that dogged him during his ill-fated time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Only certain players in the league are […] The post ‘I cherish those guys’: Andrew Wiggins gets real on career-changing influence of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Falcons sign KeeSean Johnson
The Falcons added a wide receiver to their roster on Wednesday. The team announced the signing of KeeSean Johnson. Wide receiver Tyshaun James was waived to make space for Johnson and the Falcons also announced that they have released defensive lineman Bryce Rodgers from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
hotnewhiphop.com
Andre Iguodala Has Some Advice For Kevin Durant
Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant were good friends back in the day as they played together on the Golden State Warriors. They won two championships during their time together and overall, it was a great working relationship. Now, however, Durant is on the Brooklyn Nets where he is in a bit of a dilemma. Durant wants out, but he has four years left on his deal, which means the Nets don't actually have to trade him. As you can see, it's quite the situation.
NBC Sports
How to watch the BMW Championship: channel, tee times, favorites
One of the strangest and most drama-packed PGA Tour seasons is coming to a close this month, but there’s still plenty on the line as the FedEx Cup playoffs reach the second weekend of competition. The 2022 BMW Championship teed off Thursday morning at the Wilmington Country Club in...
LOOK: Draymond Green Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green left a comment on Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' Instagram post.
Steph Curry Reveals Favorite 'Night Night' Celebration
Many athletes have imitated Steph Curry's celebration, but he has one favorite.
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll: Damien Lewis “very, very fortunate” to avoid major injury
Seahawks left guard Damien Lewis was carted off the field on Thursday night with what looked like an ugly injury, but coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Lewis looks like he’s going to be OK. “We were very, very fortunate,” Carroll said. “He had a lateral ankle...
Yardbarker
Bronny Is Reportedly The Only Reason Why LeBron James Would Leave The Lakers: "He Is Known To Be The Patriarch Of A Family That Is Exceedingly Comfortable And Content In Southern California."
When LeBron James inked that massive 2-year extension, Lakers fans knew that they'd get to enjoy his services for at least a little while longer. Still, it has some wondering what might come next for him after those two years are up. While there are plenty of teams with a...
Poole, Banchero & Magic: Tampering with Warriors?
What’s wrong with this picture? That depends on your - well, on the NBA’s - level of tampering-related sensitivity.
LOOK: Golden State Warriors Full 2022-23 Schedule
The Golden State Warriors have announced their regular season schedule for the 2022-23 NBA season.
LOOK: Kevin Durant Posted Something To His Instagram Story
On Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant posted something to his Instagram story. This past season, Durant and the Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.
