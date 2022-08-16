Read full article on original website
Casey Thompson named Nebraska starting quarterback
Casey Thompson will start as quarterback for Nebraska’s season opener in Ireland, NU coach Scott Frost announced Thursday night on his monthly radio show. “Casey’s going to be the guy,” Frost said on the Huskers Radio Network while complimenting the other four scholarship QBs on the roster including backup Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers. Frost said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if more than one plays.
No. 10 Northeast women's soccer starts season with a win, men up 3-1 in suspended match
COLUMBUS - The No. 10 Northeast Community College women’s soccer team began their season Thursday as they traveled to Columbus, Nebraska to take on rival Central Community College. The Hawks claimed the win 1-0 and moved to 1-0 on the young campaign. Defense was the story of the day...
Norfolk softball splits with Lincoln Southwest
LINCOLN - The Norfolk softball team split with perennial power Lincoln Southwest at the Doris Bair Complex. Norfolk led the opener 3-1 entering the bottom of the eighth but gave up three runs in the frame to drop the contest 4-3. The Panthers then rebounded to win the nightcap 8-6.
CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal health officials have confirmed that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba. The Douglas County Department of Health in Omaha said Friday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child. Authorities have not released the child's name. Health officials believe the child became infected Sunday while swimming in the Elkhorn River near Omaha. It is the second death in the Midwest this summer from primary amebic meningoencephalitis, an infection caused by the amoeba that is almost always fatal. Health officials say a Missouri resident died of the infection in July after swimming in a southwestern Iowa lake.
