(Radio Iowa) – Last month’s drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot that exceeded a billion dollars drew plenty of attention in Iowa, and now crooks are using the occasion to try and scam people via text. Consumer advocate Lara Sutherlin says versions of this con have been around for years but criminals are trying to be timely with their message. “You’ve got a purported winner of the lottery that doesn’t want to keep the money all for themselves and they’re graciously trying to give it away,” Sutherlin says. The scammers may claim to be the winner — or to represent the winner — and all they need you to do is contact them. “So they then ask you to call an agent and they give you a number or they ask you to text them,” Sutherlin says, “and that’s the scam. They’re trying to engage you, steal your identity, steal your money.”

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO