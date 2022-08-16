Read full article on original website
kjan.com
Democratic challenger says Pate wasting election resources on anti-human trafficking initiate
(Radio Iowa) – The Democrat running to be Iowa’s top election official says Governor Reynolds and her fellow Republicans in the legislature have made it far more difficult to vote by mail or vote early at a county auditor’s office. “When you’re delivering government services, it’s supposed to be about making things convenient. It’s supposed to be making your product and service more accessible. That’s not what the 2021 laws did.” That’s Joel Miller. He’s been Linn County’s Auditor for over 15 years.
kjan.com
Miller, seeking 11th term, says GOP opponent would seek partisan agenda
(Radio Iowa) – Democrat Tom Miller, the nation’s longest serving attorney general, says if he’s elected to an 11th term, he’ll continue to pursue cases against companies that scam Iowans. “I just feel very lucky to be attorney general because we get to use the law to serve the interests of ordinary Iowans,” Miller says. Miller says consumer protection efforts in the office extend to farmers and the current investigation of sky high fertilizer prices. “Most of all, we’re communicating the message: ‘Somebody is watching,'” Miller says. “We’re working with the Department of Ag, with (U.S. Agriculture Secretary) Tom Vilsack and with the farm groups.”
kjan.com
Iowa led US in added wind power generation in second quarter
(Radio Iowa) – A new report shows Iowa led the nation in the amount of wind power that came online during April, May and June. Nearly 60 percent of the electricity being generated in Iowa comes from wind turbines and solar installations. Jeff Danielson is a vice president of the Clean Grid Alliance. “The wind is at Iowans’ backs is the message,” Danielson says. Iowa has a trifecta when it comes to so-called clean energy, according to Danielson.
kjan.com
Large hail and flooding reported in central Iowa, Friday
(Des Moines, Iowa) – Hail ranging in size from dimes and ping-pong balls, to apples, fell across parts of central Iowa Friday afternoon, and heavy rain flooded the streets of Des Moines, catching motorists off-guard and resulting in stalled vehicles. Iowa State Fair officials ordered visitors to the fair to take shelter as the storms passed over the venue at around 2:30-p.m.
kjan.com
Iowa unemployment rate drops for 7th consecutive month
(Radio Iowa) -Iowa’s unemployment rate went down again in July — hitting 2.5%. “It hasn’t been this low since May of 2019 — so well before the pandemic,” Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend says. She says. July extends the string of months where unemployment has dropped. “It’s the seven-month consecutive month where we’ve seen a declining unemployment rate,” she says. “We won’t know where that ranks nationally until Friday when those numbers come out.”
kjan.com
Iowans warned to be on guard for invasive, tree killing beetle
(Radio Iowa) – Iowans are familiar with the emerald ash borer and the green insect’s threat to our foliage, but we’re also being asked to be on guard for another insect that’s equally as lethal to a much wider variety of trees. Rhonda Santos, a spokeswoman for the U-S-D-A, says Iowa homeowners should examine their trees for the Asian longhorned beetle and report any clues they find about the invasive pest.
kjan.com
State reaches agreement with another opioid maker
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa and several other states have reached an opioid agreement with a drug maker based in Ireland.The agreement says Endo International will provide up to 450 million dollars to participating state and local governments. It bans the promotion of Endo’s opioids and requires Endo to turn over millions of documents related to its role in the opioid crisis for publication online.
kjan.com
Iowans warned to beware of scam involving Mega Millions jackpot
(Radio Iowa) – Last month’s drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot that exceeded a billion dollars drew plenty of attention in Iowa, and now crooks are using the occasion to try and scam people via text. Consumer advocate Lara Sutherlin says versions of this con have been around for years but criminals are trying to be timely with their message. “You’ve got a purported winner of the lottery that doesn’t want to keep the money all for themselves and they’re graciously trying to give it away,” Sutherlin says. The scammers may claim to be the winner — or to represent the winner — and all they need you to do is contact them. “So they then ask you to call an agent and they give you a number or they ask you to text them,” Sutherlin says, “and that’s the scam. They’re trying to engage you, steal your identity, steal your money.”
kjan.com
Make sure you take the right steps to avoid a salsa disaster
(Radio Iowa) – As tomatoes start to ripen in gardens, salsa is one of the favorite things Iowans like to make with them. An Iowa State University Extension food specialist says Renee Sweers (like cheers) says if you want to save some salsa for later canning is an option. But she says there are a lot of variables that include the variety, tomato, the weather, the soil, and whether that tomato actually has a high enough acid content. “There’s sort of a notion that you can make salsa any way you want to and can it. Of course, that’s not really true,” she says. Sweers says you should use lemon juice, or powdered citric acid you are purchasing with your canning supplies. And she says to use a recipe that is one that you trust.
kjan.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8-p.m. for parts of the area
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 521. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 521 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT. FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS. IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE…. ADAIR ADAMS AUDUBON CASS DALLAS GUTHRIE MADISON RINGGOLD TAYLOR UNION. * Primary threats include… Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events...
