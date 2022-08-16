Florida Latest State To Record Monkeypox In Child Under 4 Years Old

Monkeypox. MEGA

A Florida child is the seventh under 4 years old to be infected with monkeypox, Radar has learned.

Florida officials reported the state's first infection among children under 4 years old as some fear the monkeypox virus will spread into more vulnerable groups of the population. The case was detected Aug. 16 in Martin County, which is approximately 100 miles north of Miami.

The child's condition is unknown. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children younger than 8 years old are among the most vulnerable to the disease and could die or deal with severe effects.

One case of a child under 4 being infected was reported in Maine on Aug. 12, and other such cases have been reported in California, Indiana and in a non-resident passing through Washington, D.C.

Monkeypox in the United States has increased in recent weeks, with 11,890 cases as of Aug. 15. The U.S. is the country with the most cases in the world, and more than half have been recorded in August. However, no deaths have been reported from the virus in the U.S.

Florida is among the most infected states, with 1,085 cases. Only New York (2,376) and California (1,945) have recorded more case.

According to the CDC, monkeypox is spreading mostly through close, intimate contact with someone who already has the virus.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include a fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion, the CDC states. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.

According to the Daily Mail , it's unclear how the child in Florida contracted monkeypox.