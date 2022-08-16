ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Experts coming to survey “likely” tornado damage in Moore, Frio￼

After many months of severe drought, the skies opened up and rain came pouring down this Monday, August 15. Unfortunately, it brought winds and rotation with it, causing damage to a couple of homes in Moore. NWS experts will be out to look at some of the worst damages on Wednesday, and said it was “likely” a tornado, though unconfirmed at this point.
MOORE, TX

