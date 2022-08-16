Read full article on original website
Texas school district adds more armed teachers to campus
This year, the school district has added new remote locks to its exterior and classroom doors.
CBS Austin
Uvalde families wait for financial support, distribution plan still being finalized
After the tragedy at Robb Elementary School, millions of dollars poured in to support the families of the victims. A fund was created to help them, but the details of who all is eligible for the proceeds are still getting worked out. Back on May 24, the lives of 19...
KSAT 12
Devine man sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting, killing 2 people
SAN ANTONIO – A Devine man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for a 2021 shooting that left two people dead and one wounded. Fernando Rojas, 39, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s...
cbp.gov
CBP Officers Seize over $400,000 in Methamphetamine at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry
EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Eagle Pass Camino Real Bridge intercepted $467,375.20 worth of alleged methamphetamine on August 17, 2022. “This is a sizeable drug load and a significant intercept,” said CBP Port of Eagle Pass (A)Port Director Elizabeth Garduno....
devinenews.com
Experts coming to survey “likely” tornado damage in Moore, Frio￼
After many months of severe drought, the skies opened up and rain came pouring down this Monday, August 15. Unfortunately, it brought winds and rotation with it, causing damage to a couple of homes in Moore. NWS experts will be out to look at some of the worst damages on Wednesday, and said it was “likely” a tornado, though unconfirmed at this point.
