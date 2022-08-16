Read full article on original website
Iowa led US in added wind power generation in second quarter
(Radio Iowa) – A new report shows Iowa led the nation in the amount of wind power that came online during April, May and June. Nearly 60 percent of the electricity being generated in Iowa comes from wind turbines and solar installations. Jeff Danielson is a vice president of the Clean Grid Alliance. “The wind is at Iowans’ backs is the message,” Danielson says. Iowa has a trifecta when it comes to so-called clean energy, according to Danielson.
Virtual statewide meeting planned for Tuesday to discuss drought as harvest nears
(Radio Iowa) – As we approach harvest time, new concerns are rising about Iowa’s worsening drought conditions. A statewide virtual meeting is planned for next week to help address those concerns and to survey options. Field agronomist Rebecca Vittetoe, with the Iowa State University Extension, says the online meeting is free for anyone to join. Vittetoe says, “It’s designed for crop farmers and livestock producers, as well as ag retailers, farm managers, ag lenders or anybody in general that is impacted by the drought conditions and would like to know more.” Multiple speakers are lined up to discuss a list of farmers’ worries, and there will be opportunities for anyone watching to use the chat window to ask questions.
Iowa unemployment rate drops for 7th consecutive month
(Radio Iowa) -Iowa’s unemployment rate went down again in July — hitting 2.5%. “It hasn’t been this low since May of 2019 — so well before the pandemic,” Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend says. She says. July extends the string of months where unemployment has dropped. “It’s the seven-month consecutive month where we’ve seen a declining unemployment rate,” she says. “We won’t know where that ranks nationally until Friday when those numbers come out.”
Large hail and flooding reported in central Iowa, Friday
(Des Moines, Iowa) – Hail ranging in size from dimes and ping-pong balls, to apples, fell across parts of central Iowa Friday afternoon, and heavy rain flooded the streets of Des Moines, catching motorists off-guard and resulting in stalled vehicles. Iowa State Fair officials ordered visitors to the fair to take shelter as the storms passed over the venue at around 2:30-p.m.
State reaches agreement with another opioid maker
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa and several other states have reached an opioid agreement with a drug maker based in Ireland.The agreement says Endo International will provide up to 450 million dollars to participating state and local governments. It bans the promotion of Endo’s opioids and requires Endo to turn over millions of documents related to its role in the opioid crisis for publication online.
Democratic challenger says Pate wasting election resources on anti-human trafficking initiate
(Radio Iowa) – The Democrat running to be Iowa’s top election official says Governor Reynolds and her fellow Republicans in the legislature have made it far more difficult to vote by mail or vote early at a county auditor’s office. “When you’re delivering government services, it’s supposed to be about making things convenient. It’s supposed to be making your product and service more accessible. That’s not what the 2021 laws did.” That’s Joel Miller. He’s been Linn County’s Auditor for over 15 years.
Miller, seeking 11th term, says GOP opponent would seek partisan agenda
(Radio Iowa) – Democrat Tom Miller, the nation’s longest serving attorney general, says if he’s elected to an 11th term, he’ll continue to pursue cases against companies that scam Iowans. “I just feel very lucky to be attorney general because we get to use the law to serve the interests of ordinary Iowans,” Miller says. Miller says consumer protection efforts in the office extend to farmers and the current investigation of sky high fertilizer prices. “Most of all, we’re communicating the message: ‘Somebody is watching,'” Miller says. “We’re working with the Department of Ag, with (U.S. Agriculture Secretary) Tom Vilsack and with the farm groups.”
Make sure you take the right steps to avoid a salsa disaster
(Radio Iowa) – As tomatoes start to ripen in gardens, salsa is one of the favorite things Iowans like to make with them. An Iowa State University Extension food specialist says Renee Sweers (like cheers) says if you want to save some salsa for later canning is an option. But she says there are a lot of variables that include the variety, tomato, the weather, the soil, and whether that tomato actually has a high enough acid content. “There’s sort of a notion that you can make salsa any way you want to and can it. Of course, that’s not really true,” she says. Sweers says you should use lemon juice, or powdered citric acid you are purchasing with your canning supplies. And she says to use a recipe that is one that you trust.
Roadside Chat – The wheels on the bus go round & round – watch for kids
(Iowa DOT Roadside chat) – Many Iowa school districts open their doors for students next week, which means you’ll be seeing school buses loaded with our most precious cargo. Do you know when it is safe and legal to pass a school bus?. SCENARIO 1: YOU ARE TRAVELING...
Iowa blood centers hope to be part of a world record
(Radio Iowa) – Blood donation centers across Iowa are taking part in an effort next weekend to set a world’s record for most blood donors in a single day. Danielle West, spokeswoman for LifeServe Blood Center, says as part of the Global Blood Heroes Day campaign, they’re urging people to sign up to donate a pint on Saturday, August 27th. West says donations are typically slow during the summertime though the need for blood is usually higher.
Recruitment pitch for poll workers for 2022 General Election
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is urging Iowans to apply to be poll workers in this fall’s election. Poll workers check in voters on Election Day and hand out ballots. Pate says more than ten-thousand pollworkers are needed across the state for each election. He says while a good number of poll workers have signed up, county auditors tell him they still need more people. “Some counties perhaps are looking for some more Republicans, some counties are looking for Democrats, because, you know, we require it to be balanced and that’s where people can help us out as well,” Pate says.
Iowans warned to beware of scam involving Mega Millions jackpot
(Radio Iowa) – Last month’s drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot that exceeded a billion dollars drew plenty of attention in Iowa, and now crooks are using the occasion to try and scam people via text. Consumer advocate Lara Sutherlin says versions of this con have been around for years but criminals are trying to be timely with their message. “You’ve got a purported winner of the lottery that doesn’t want to keep the money all for themselves and they’re graciously trying to give it away,” Sutherlin says. The scammers may claim to be the winner — or to represent the winner — and all they need you to do is contact them. “So they then ask you to call an agent and they give you a number or they ask you to text them,” Sutherlin says, “and that’s the scam. They’re trying to engage you, steal your identity, steal your money.”
