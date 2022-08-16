1968 or 2022? Elizabeth Banks Fights to Get an Illegal Abortion in ‘Call Jane’ Trailer

Even though her own life depended on it, Elizabeth Banks ’ character Joy had to search for an underground abortion clinic to end her possibly fatal pregnancy in the upcoming movie Call Jane . On Tuesday, Roadside Attractions released the official trailer for the 1960s-set film, which is based on true events and follows a housewife named Joy as she fights to get an abortion and joins the Jane Collective. And boy… is the film timely.

“What’s the treatment?” asks Joy’s husband in an opening scene. “To not be pregnant,” the doctor responds. Banks’ character then faces a board of doctors who ultimately decide that a 50 percent-survival rate isn’t enough to warrant an emergency pregnancy termination — so she goes off to search for another option.

Joy ends up at an underground abortion clinic, where she meets Virginia ( Sigourney Weaver ) and Gwen (Wunmi Mosaku), who have dedicated their lives to fighting for bodily autonomy.

Joy joins the group — known as the Jane Collective — in their battle for women’s rights. “We have something that works. We are of use. Yeah, it’s not perfect. But it works,” says Virginia in the trailer as clips of public protests show on the screen.

The film is directed by Phyllis Nagy and written by Haley Schore and Roshan Sethi. This is Nagy’s first time directing a feature film since 2005’s Mrs. Harris , which earned her a primetime Emmy award for writing and directing. She also wrote Carol in 2015. Also appearing in the film are the likes of Kate Mara, Cory Michael Smith, Grace Edward, John Magaro, and Wunmi Mosaku.

Call Jane comes amidst a modern-day fight for women’s rights after the recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that states can restrict or outright ban abortion at any point during a pregnancy, overturning the landmark 1973 decision that enshrined abortion protections in federal law and a subsequent decision that affirmed those protections in 1991.

The new film — out Oct. 28 — also follows the June release of HBO’s The Janes , a documentary about the same group of women, featuring interviews with its real-life members.