Read full article on original website
Related
Worried Ben Affleck Chain Smokes Outside Hospital With Wife Jennifer Lopez After His Mom Sustains Leg Injury
A worried Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside a Savannah, Ga., hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance to seek medical attention for sustaining a leg injury hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities were set to begin. Article continues below advertisement. Christopher Anne Boldt's injury...
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Image Of True After Welcoming Second Child With Tristan Thompson
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.All smiles with mom! Even after welcoming her second child with ex Tristan Thompson in early August, it seems new mom-of-two Khloé Kardashian is still taking time to appreciate her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. On Sunday, August 7, the 38-year-old reality star took to social media with a sweet snap of True, depicting the tot grinning ear-to-ear in front of a cat-shaped flower arrangement.“My happy sweet girl,” Kardashian wrote alongside the adorable post,...
womansday.com
Here’s What’s Really Going On With Those Prince William and Kate Middleton Affair Rumors
Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Welp, here we go again! The internet has once again been inundated with (likely false) rumors that Prince William is having an affair and cheating on Kate Middleton. Last time we dealt with this whole thing was in 2019, when tabloids became obsessed with a “falling out” involving Kate, William, and a family friend named Rose Hanbury, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (which is somehow pronounced like “Chumley”). The Cambridges have never commented publicly on the ordeal, but if you’re confused about these rumors, the phrase “rural rival,” and a new @Deuxmoi tip that has #princeofpegging trending on Twitter, we've got you.
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Lucy in Pajamas as She Turns 3 Months Old
Andy Cohen is sharing a sweet milestone with his little girl. On Friday, the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, shared an adorable shot of daughter Lucy Eve celebrating her 3-month birthday in a green onesie pajama with lemons all over it. "3 months! ♥️" he captioned the sweet photo....
RELATED PEOPLE
Ashley Olsen Sparks Marriage Rumors
Marriage rumors are swirling about Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend Louis Eisner!. Over the weekend, Olsen, 36, was seen wearing a gold band on that finger while enjoying a beach day in Pantelleria, Italy. During the outing, Olsen wore a striped coverup, sunglasses, and black cap, while Eisner opted for...
Queen Rania welcomes son’s fiancée to family: ‘My third daughter’
Queen Rania of Jordan is gaining a new daughter! The mom of four took to her Instagram on Thursday to welcome her son Crown Prince Hussein’s fiancée, Rajwa Al Saif, to the family. Sharing a photo of herself with her future daughter-in-law, the Queen penned, “Excited to...
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Guest List for Their Upcoming Wedding Celebration
Last month, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a very small ceremony in Las Vegas, but they’re reportedly hosting a bigger celebration this weekend!. Page Six reports the couple will have a three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends.”. A source shared, “It’s going to...
Nick Cannon Jams Out To Mariah Carey With Their Daughter Monroe in Adorable TikTok Video
Nick Cannon just shared an adorable clip of him and his 11-year-old daughter, Monroe, vibing out to a song by her mom, Mariah Carey. The adorable father-daughter moment was shared via Cannon's TikTok page where the duo can be seen wearing blankets as capes and twirling around a bedroom as Monroe's mother's hit single, "Emotions", played in the background.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Rena Sofer Shares Her Reasons for Leaving
Try not to be too sad when Rena Sofer makes her final appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful on Monday, August 29. She herself is very much at peace with her departure. In fact, “I had already decided this was going to be my last contract, but when they finished the story of Quinn and Carter coming together, it seemed like the right time,” she tells Soap Opera Digest.
Tim McGraw, Faith Hill celebrate daughter Maggie's birthday in NYC
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw enjoyed a family outing over the weekend. Hill and McGraw were recently spotted at the Polo Bar in New York City to celebrate daughter Maggie’s 24th birthday. The country music power couple sported casual looks, and their other two daughters — Gracie, 25, and...
Essence
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
Kim Kardashian Vacations With Daughter North and Family in Idaho Following Split From Pete Davidson: See Photos
Summer fun! Kim Kardashian traveled to Idaho to spend time with her family following her recent split from Pete Davidson. The Skims founder, 41, chronicled her outdoor adventures in what appeared to be Coeur d’Alene, Idaho — where her sister Kourtney Kardashian and brother-in-law Travis Barker have a vacation home — as she spent time with friends and family, including 9-year-old daughter North. “It’s the screaming for me lol,” Kim wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, August 15, alongside a video of her learning to wakeboard during an outing on a lake.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Doting Dad Tristan Thompson Takes Daughter True To L.A. Dance Class
Tristan Thompson was on daddy duty over the weekend, taking the daughter he shares with Khloé Kardashian to her dance class in Los Angeles. The NBA pro was seen Sunday, August 14, carrying his daughter, True, 4, back to his black vehicle while sporting a black graphic t-shirt, matching shorts and a Rgb Freight trucker hat. The famous on-and-off couple's youngster looked adorable as ever in a bright pink outfit, complimenting her ensemble with lavender crocs.Thompson's outing with his daughter comes after he spent father-son time with his firstborn, Prince, as he documented the pair's day together on social media....
In Style
Hailey Bieber's Little Black Cardigan Dress Is the Epitome of Late Summer Dressing
Hailey Bieber once again proved she's always three steps ahead of the curve by breaking out what might just be our new late summer uniform. On Wednesday, the supermodel stepped out with husband Justin Bieber, and her trendy take on an LBD was a masterclass in dressing for seasonal transitions.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal could go south
Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleScreenshot Cheryl Preston. Will the Netflix deal make or break Prince Harry and Meghan?. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first came to the United States they were hot property and everyone seemed to want a piece of them. Tyler Perry allowed them to stay in one of his mansions, Oprah interviewed them and Netflix gave the Royal couple a sweet deal of reportedly one hundred million US dollars but according to the Daily Mail Royal commentator Daniella Elser has warned that the couple's fortunes could quickly dry up.
Sailor Brinkley Cook Reveals New Bangs & Looks Just Like Mom Christie: Before & After Photos
Sailor Brinkley Cook got bangs, ya’ll! The 24-year-old daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley took a break from modeling stunning bikinis, and instead shared a brand-new look in a new social media post. Sailor shared a collection of four photos of her new look via Instagram — but of course, she kept her platinum color. “Sometimes you just gotta bang,” she cheekily captioned the August 14 post. In the pics, the model showed off various angles of her new look, which entailed soft bangs framed around her face. She rocked a delicate necklace, small gold hoops, and a white camisole for the mini selfie shoot. A natural makeup palette allowed the radiant beauty to show off her Pacific blue eyes, as well.
Luisana Lopilato Says One of Her and Michael Bublé's Kids Came Up with Baby No. 4's Name
Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato are getting closer to meeting their fourth baby!. On Wednesday, the actress opened up about the final days of her pregnancy during an Instagram Q&A with fans. Lopilato said she's 38½ weeks and expects to meet her baby girl any day now. In...
TMZ.com
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Wedding Prep Includes Piano, Fireworks Display
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are doing their second 'wedding' in style ... with a waterside reception complete with a live piano performance and firework display. Ben's sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia is shaping into full-wedding form Friday, and the latest images show tables and chairs set along a body of water with what looks like a special table for the bride and groom right next to the piano.
Jennifer Lopez Loves Getting Married! Compare Her 4 Weddings, Including Vegas Ceremony With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez is a self-confessed hopeless romantic, so it's no wonder that she's fallen hard in her relationships and married four times. But her wedding ceremonies sure have changed with each groom. Keep...
MLB・
Nicki Swift
47K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0