ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'Purge' Actress Lindsey Pearlman's Cause Of Death Revealed, Months After She Was Found Mysteriously Dead In Car

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Omb0v_0hJQPRVJ00
Janna Giacoppo

Lindsey Pearlman 's cause of death has been revealed six months after the former Empire actress was tragically found dead at 43, Radar can confirm .

Following an autopsy , the coroner officially ruled her death as a suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity, noting there were "non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine" in Pearlman's system at the time of her passing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KvQyR_0hJQPRVJ00
joanna degeneres

RadarOnline.com previously revealed that Los Angeles Police Department officers had sought out the public's help after Pearlman went missing from the East Hollywood area back in February.

"Pearlman failed to return home and has not been seen or heard from since," authorities shared in a statement. "Friends and family fear for her safety."

The Purge star's cousin, Savannah Pearlman , said that her phone was last pinged on Sunset Blvd prior to her going MIA.

One day later, Pearlman was sadly found dead near Runyon Canyon on February 18. Her body was discovered inside a car at the base of the popular hiking spot.

Pearlman's husband, Vance Smith , spoke out after getting the confirmation, revealing he was completely devastated to lose her so suddenly .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PPb8Y_0hJQPRVJ00
joanna degeneres

"The police found Lindsey. She's gone. I'm broken," the producer wrote via Instagram. "I will share more later, but I wanted [to say] thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time."

Savannah followed up with her own emotional statement via Twitter, sharing that she was overcome with grief to discover they were " too late " to save Pearlman.

"I have no other information about the location or circumstance," she wrote at the time. "Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress. Please consider a donation to [L.A. adoption center] @SanteDOr in her honor."

RadarOnline.com has learned that a suicide note was found inside her car and inside her home, urging its finder to call 911.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RHn39_0hJQPRVJ00
ABC

Prior to her tragic passing, Pearlman had made a splash in the entertainment biz, landing roles in Chicago Justice , General Hospital , Sneaky Pete , Selena: The Series , in addition to her performances as Linda in Purge and Patti Sharp in Empire .

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, call 1-800-273-8255.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Anne Heche official cause of death revealed

Anne Heche died of smoke inhalation and the thermal injuries she sustained in her Aug. 5 car crash. The Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner listed sternal fracture due to blunt trauma as a contributing factor to her death, which was ruled accidental. According to the National Institute of Health, sternal fractures result from a person’s chest striking the steering wheel, with a slightly higher prevalence in females drivers. Heche was declared brain dead on Aug. 12 and taken off life support on Aug. 15 after matching with an organ donor recipient. “We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
102.5 The Bone

Coroner confirms actor James Caan’s cause of death

LOS ANGELES — Cardiac issues led to the death of legendary actor James Caan, according to a report released Saturday by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. According to the report, “The Godfather” actor died from a heart attack and coronary artery disease at age 82, People magazine reported, noting that Caan also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also known as COPD, as well as congestive heart failure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

James Caan’s Cause of Death Revealed

James Caan, the celebrated actor known for his work in “Thief” and “The Godfather” films who passed away on July 6, died from a combination of various heart issues. According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, the primary cause of death was a heart attack, followed by coronary artery disease, which he had been diagnosed with three years prior.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Linda, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Empire, CA
RadarOnline

Adult Film Star Tests Positive For Monkeypox & Shares Photos Showcasing Startling Symptoms

An adult film star from Texas recently tested positive for monkeypox and took to social media to share his symptoms in an effort to “educate” others about the virus’ development, Radar has learned.Silver Steele first developed monkeypox symptoms around July 11 when pimple-like spots started to appear on his face and around his mouth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Steele (@therealsilversteele) Then, over the course of three weeks, the symptoms began to exacerbate – at which point Steele...
PUBLIC HEALTH
musictimes.com

Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit

A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena
RadarOnline

Brad Pitt Told Angelina Jolie One Of Their Children 'Looked Like A...Columbine Kid'

A sloshed Brad Pitt told his then wife Angelina Jolie that she was “ruining their family” during a “verbal and physical fight” on their private jet in 2016, a leaked FBI report has revealed.Jolie’s account to law enforcement also detailed how Pitt, the star of Bullet Train, allegedly poured beer on her during a September trip from Nice, France, to Los Angeles.It is for the first time a shocking and vivid account about what really happened on Jolie and Pitt’s fateful last flight — and why she felt forced to leave him.Pitt, her partner of 12 years and husband of...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Kiely Rodni’s family issue harrowing warning after police break silence on scanner reports saying missing teen was found

THE family of missing teen Kiely Rodni has issued a harrowing warning after police broke their silence following fake reports circulating on Twitter that the 16-year-old had been spotted. Kiely, 16, vanished early Saturday at around 12.30am near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, following a wild end-of-school bash.
TRUCKEE, CA
RadarOnline

Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning

Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
RadarOnline

'He Had Sunken Eyes': Eric Roberts' Wife Eliza Ramping Up Home Security After Home Intruder Scare

Actor Eric Roberts' wife, Eliza Roberts, spoke out about their home intruder scare in an exclusive interview with Radar, revealing how they are coping since the unsettling confrontation. The casting director said the ordeal has left her and Eric — who is Julia Roberts' brother and Emma Roberts' dad — a little shaken up, but they are now in the process of ramping up security to prevent any unwanted run-ins in the future.They used to have no lighting in their driveway, but she tells us: "this will change." Providing some backstory, Eliza explained their address is not public knowledge,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Purge#Suicide Note#Mental Health#Cause Of Death Revealed#Radaronline Com#Mia
Page Six

‘Empire’ actress Lindsey Pearlman died by suicide

Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed following an autopsy. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled the “Empire” actress’ death a suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity, according to a report obtained by People Monday. The report also noted that “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide and codeine” were found in her system. Pearlman, who played Patti Sharp in one episode of the Fox musical drama, went missing on Feb. 16 and was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in LA two days later. She was 43. An initial autopsy came back inconclusive, with a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Washington Examiner

Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing

The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Angelina Jolie Hits Up Universal Studios With Son Knox After Bombshell FBI Lawsuit Is Unsealed & Exposes Brad Pitt Drama

Angelina Jolie was spotted out with her 14-year-old son Knox after she was exposed as the Jane Doe who filed an anonymous lawsuit asking why the FBI didn't pursue criminal charges against Brad Pitt over assault allegations, Radar has learned.On Monday, the Salt actress, 47, could be seen smiling from ear to ear as she and Knox visited Universal Studios in Los Angeles, checking out the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and more attractions. Jolie wore a chic and flowy white dress paired with slides for her amusement park excursion while her son looked comfortably trendy in a white...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Head Injuries, Spine Trauma & A Car Engulfed In Flames: Inside The Mysteries Of Paul Walker's Tragic Death

The Fast and the Furious star Paul Walker shot to fame for his role as Brian O'Connor in the beloved action film franchise, but his journey to stardom abruptly ended when the actor was tragically killed in a shocking car accident alongside business partner Roger Rodas in late 2013. As new details emerge, fans and medical experts alike continue to unravel the mysteries of Walker's sudden passing."I can see from the crash investigation reports that both Paul and Roger were wearing their seatbelts and that they were securely fastened. All the car's airbags had also been deployed correctly," Dr. Michael...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Sobbing Vanessa Bryant tells court she fears cops MOVED daughter Gianna's body to photograph it after fatal helicopter crash, and says ghoulish leaked snaps triggered horrific panic attack

Vanessa Bryant broke down in tears while testifying in a Los Angeles court room on Friday that she lives in constant fear that photographs of the bodies of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna will be leaked on social media after officials shared them around. Bryant sobbed and gasped for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Unrecognizable Ezra Miller Looks Unfazed By Back-To-Back Arrests As Scandal-Plagued Star Unwinds At Mother's Home

Scandal-stricken actor Ezra Miller could be seen sporting new facial hair as they got away from arrest drama at their mother's home in Vermont, Radar has learned.The embattled Flash star, 29, who goes by them/they pronouns, could be seen meekly smiling as photogs spotted them on the porch with mom Marta and another woman.Daily Mail published the snaps on Wednesday.Miller not only had long hair but also a full mustache during the sighting, which came after they were arrested and charged with felony burglary this week, RadarOnline.com confirmed. Police claim the star broke into a residence in Stamford and stole...
VERMONT STATE
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

47K+
Followers
1K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy