'Purge' Actress Lindsey Pearlman's Cause Of Death Revealed, Months After She Was Found Mysteriously Dead In Car

Lindsey Pearlman 's cause of death has been revealed six months after the former Empire actress was tragically found dead at 43, Radar can confirm .

Following an autopsy , the coroner officially ruled her death as a suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity, noting there were "non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine" in Pearlman's system at the time of her passing.

RadarOnline.com previously revealed that Los Angeles Police Department officers had sought out the public's help after Pearlman went missing from the East Hollywood area back in February.

"Pearlman failed to return home and has not been seen or heard from since," authorities shared in a statement. "Friends and family fear for her safety."

The Purge star's cousin, Savannah Pearlman , said that her phone was last pinged on Sunset Blvd prior to her going MIA.

One day later, Pearlman was sadly found dead near Runyon Canyon on February 18. Her body was discovered inside a car at the base of the popular hiking spot.

Pearlman's husband, Vance Smith , spoke out after getting the confirmation, revealing he was completely devastated to lose her so suddenly .

"The police found Lindsey. She's gone. I'm broken," the producer wrote via Instagram. "I will share more later, but I wanted [to say] thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time."

Savannah followed up with her own emotional statement via Twitter, sharing that she was overcome with grief to discover they were " too late " to save Pearlman.

"I have no other information about the location or circumstance," she wrote at the time. "Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress. Please consider a donation to [L.A. adoption center] @SanteDOr in her honor."

RadarOnline.com has learned that a suicide note was found inside her car and inside her home, urging its finder to call 911.

Prior to her tragic passing, Pearlman had made a splash in the entertainment biz, landing roles in Chicago Justice , General Hospital , Sneaky Pete , Selena: The Series , in addition to her performances as Linda in Purge and Patti Sharp in Empire .

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, call 1-800-273-8255.