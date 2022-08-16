Coroner investigating death of man found in Walmart parking lot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police were called to the Walmart parking lot about 8:30 a.m. Monday with the report of a man dead inside a car, according to the police bulletin and Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello.

The man was reported found in the 4200 block of Commerce Drive, according to the police bulletin.

An autopsy on Tuesday morning indicated the man died from a gunshot wound, Costello said.

However, the manner of death has not yet been determined, Costello said, indicating the coroner's office continues to investigate the man's death and continues to attempt to confirm the man's identity.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.