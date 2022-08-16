ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner investigating death of man found in Walmart parking lot

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 3 days ago
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police were called to the Walmart parking lot about 8:30 a.m. Monday with the report of a man dead inside a car, according to the police bulletin and Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello.

The man was reported found in the 4200 block of Commerce Drive, according to the police bulletin.

An autopsy on Tuesday morning indicated the man died from a gunshot wound, Costello said.

However, the manner of death has not yet been determined, Costello said, indicating the coroner's office continues to investigate the man's death and continues to attempt to confirm the man's identity.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

dannyxyz123
3d ago

I'm just gonna get ahead of this and tell people... Cause of death and manner of death are not the same thing. Because some um "uninformed" comments are coming. Like "Duh, he fied from a gunshot". Yeah. That is cause, not manner. (Homicide, suicide, accidental)

