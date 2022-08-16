ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Denver

Sheriff's Office seeks southern Colorado porch pirate

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cji1b_0hJQOxws00

A Pueblo resident was expecting to get several packages that arrived at their home recently, but when they went to the porch to retrieve them, they were gone.

Footage from a home security camera appears to show a woman wearing glasses, a gray shirt and black shorts getting out of a "bluish/green" Toyota SUV, walking up to the porch and stealing the packages, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The alleged theft occurred on Aug. 10 at the 24000 block of Everett Road, the Sheriff's Office said. The area is two blocks north of Highway 50 in a suburban community comprising single family homes near Pleasant View Junior High School.

Now, the Sheriff's Office said they need help identifying the woman seen in the pictures.

Anyone with information about the theft can call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719) 583-6250 and can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com .

Comments / 4

Bernadette Becerra
4d ago

what a shame..maybe if she worked she didn't have to steal.?

Reply
8
Related
KXRM

Aug. 19 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals. Dameron Carbajal, 29, is a Hispanic man, 5’07”, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Carbajal has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Assault. He has a second warrant for Robbery, which includes […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspect fires gun at convenience store employee during robbery Saturday morning in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Suspects are at large in Colorado Springs Saturday after robbing a convenience store east of Downtown, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said around 4:45 a.m. officers responded to the area of 300 N. Union Blvd for a shots fired call. When they arrived police said they determined The post Suspect fires gun at convenience store employee during robbery Saturday morning in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police investigate homicide at Kum N Go

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has confirmed a man has died in a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Police say the shooting occurred at a Kum N Go located on Hancock Expressway and Jetwing Drive. Officers found the victim with apparent gunshot wounds. Police say the victim died of his injuries […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Suspects rob three children at gunpoint in broad daylight, Pueblo police say

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say multiple suspects robbed three children at gunpoint in broad daylight. The Pueblo Police Department reports on Wednesday before 4 p.m, three suspects in a stolen red 2004 Toyota Rav-4 committed an armed robbery in the area of 2000 block Sherwood Lane, near South High School. The suspects reportedly robbed three kids at gunpoint, taking clothing items and backpacks from the victims.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#Security Camera#Pirate#Home Security#Pueblo#Toyota#The Sheriff S Office
KXRM

Black Forest shooting victim & suspect identified

BLACK FOREST, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has identified the victim and suspect of the ongoing death investigation in Black Forest. Deputies have determined the case as a murder-suicide based on evidence and observations from investigations. 50-year-old Breana Tilley was identified as the victim by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. […]
BLACK FOREST, CO
KXRM

Road rage suspect fires multiple rounds injuring victim

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a suspect fired multiple rounds in a road rage incident. Shortly after 4 a.m., officers from the Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to a shooting near the corner of Consitution Avenue and North Academy Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers determined that a road rage […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

One killed at convenience store at Hancock and Jet Wing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A large police presence remains at the Kum and Go gas station off Jet Wing and Hancock. Emergency responders were called to the location around 5:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Officers located a deceased adult male with an...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Landscaping scammer steals money from Fountain residents

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The City of Fountain has alerted the community of a scammer who has stolen money from residents after promising landscaping services. According to the city, community members have reported a company called Real Earth Matters (REM) Tree Service which has been contacting Fountain residents. The scammer supposedly working under REM, identifies himself […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo man handcuffs theft suspect to his truck, waits for police to arrive in ‘citizens arrest’

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — When officers responded to a call for service on Aug. 15, they were met with a man handcuffed to a truck and another man saying he just performed a "citizens arrest." The suspect, Nicholas Quintana, was suspected of stealing tools from a local Home Depot. The arresting citizen, Luke Wodiuk, told The post Pueblo man handcuffs theft suspect to his truck, waits for police to arrive in ‘citizens arrest’ appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo mom reacts to son being robbed at gunpoint, police arrest one woman

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- As three students from South High School were walking home from school on Wednesday afternoon, they were robbed at gunpoint. Multiple suspects took their backpacks, shoes, and phones. Pueblo Police tell 13 Investigates one woman has been arrested and multiple others have been detained and questioned. Thursday, 13 Investigates spoke with The post Pueblo mom reacts to son being robbed at gunpoint, police arrest one woman appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

CPW Hopes To Identify Reckless Colorado Moose Poacher

The case is nearly a year old, but Colorado wildlife officials are now asking for help identifying the person who illegally killed a moose last fall in Teller County. According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife, a man dressed in hunter camouflage shot a moose with an arrow and left it to die. The man attempted to remove the head of the animal with a large rack and then tried to hide the carcass with branches and sticks.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Animal rescue director found guilty of animal cruelty, banned from operating future rescue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The former Director of a former Colorado Springs Animal Rescue is facing potential jail time after being found guilty of animal cruelty. Joann Roof - the Director of New Hope Rescue - was found guilty of a single count of animal cruelty last week. Roof was acquitted of a second The post Animal rescue director found guilty of animal cruelty, banned from operating future rescue appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Serious crash under investigation in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police warned the public about a serious crash just off I-25 on Thursday. At about 3:30 p.m. the department Tweeted the following:. Additional details on the crash weren’t available last time this article was updated. This article may or may not be updated depending...
PUEBLO, CO
Government Technology

Fremont County, Colo., Offices Close After Cyber Attack

(TNS) — Many Fremont County buildings are closed to the public while officials work to mitigate a cyber security attack on county computers overnight. County administrators received an alert at 3 a.m. Wednesday that there was a problem. "IT has been working on it ever since," Fremont County Commission...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Mitchell High School employee on administrative leave amid criminal investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs high school employee has been placed on administrative leave amid “egregious” allegations of inappropriate behavior. In a statement to 11 News Thursday morning, District 11 said Mitchell High School faculty member Sarah Jones is the subject of an ongoing Colorado Springs Police Department investigation and is facing criminal charges.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
56K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy