Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Practice report: Running back competition remains close as Ireland game nears
Nebraska running backs coach Bryan Applewhite wants to identify a lead running back. “That’s a good question,” Applewhite said Thursday. Nine days before the Huskers take on Northwestern in Ireland, the running back competition remains close and crowded. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple counts five running backs in the race. Applewhite says he could have two or three players rotating.
Kearney Hub
Frost on the radio: Thompson to start at QB in Ireland; Blackshirts coming soon ... and vomiting linemen
Casey Thompson will start as quarterback for Nebraska’s season opener in Ireland, NU coach Scott Frost announced Thursday night on his monthly radio show. “Casey’s going to be the guy,” Frost said on the Huskers Radio Network while complimenting the other four scholarship QBs on the roster including backup Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers. Frost said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if more than one plays.
Kearney Hub
New Nebraska assistant trusts Fred Hoiberg to turn program around
Fred Hoiberg can still get his guy. New NU assistant coach Ernie Zeigler saw the Nebraska coach’s 24-67 record (9-50 in Big Ten play) after three seasons, a rebuilt coaching staff and (another) reshuffled roster and chose the Huskers anyway. More than that, Zeigler was “aggressive” about contacting Hoiberg when the job came open.
Kearney Hub
Bellevue is latest Nebraska city to see push for local abortion ban
State lawmakers' aversion to enact new abortion restrictions this year could spur an uptick in efforts to ban abortions at the local level, though it remains to be seen whether the bans would hold up to legal challenges. The latest effort comes in Bellevue, where an initiative was launched at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
Women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South
Two additional women with ties to Kearney have been federally charged in connection with a 2021 string of arsons at Walmart stores in the South. Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
Kearney Hub
3 Nebraskans die in Richardson County collision
Two Lincoln residents died in a two-vehicle collision in Richardson County Wednesday afternoon near the Kansas border. According to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched at 3:08 p.m. When they arrived at the scene on U.S. 75 2 miles north of the state line, they found a Kia Forte occupied by Dennis Podliska, 82, and Ramona Podliska, 80, both of Lincoln, and a Chevrolet Blazer occupied by Patricia Tonar, 74, of Omaha, that had collided head-on.
Kearney Hub
59-year-old prison inmate dies at Lincoln hospital
A 59-year-old prison inmate died Monday at a Lincoln hospital. Jack Talbitzer, who was incarcerated at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, was serving a one-year sentence on delivery and possession of a controlled substance charges out of Dodge County. While the cause of death has not yet been...
Kearney Hub
Ex-YRTC resident to prison for punching female staffer
KEARNEY — Punching a female employee at Kearney's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center has a Lincoln man serving prison time. Brendan Wubbels, 18, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to four to 12 years in prison for felony attempted first-degree assault on Aug. 22, 2021, after he was involved in a fight with another YRTC teen. Earlier he pleaded guilty to the charge.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kearney Hub
Lincoln woman charged after swallowing meth, overdosing at county jail, police say
A 22-year-old Lincoln woman was charged with a pair of felonies after she allegedly swallowed a bag of methamphetamine and overdosed at the Lancaster County jail on Tuesday, police said in court records. Police arrested Olivia Gordon on an unrelated warrant in the Walmart parking lot, near 27th and Superior...
Comments / 0