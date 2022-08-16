Read full article on original website
Texas vs. California: Which State is Better According to Recent Report?
Our buddies over at Wallethub have released another report and this time it's about the best (and worst) states to live in. So, how do Texas and California stack up against each other?. Wallethub measured affordability, economy, education & health, quality of life, and safety to determine each state's respective...
Two Texoma Kids Battling It Out in the USA Mullet Championship
Business in the front, party in the back. These two kids know whats up when it come to hairstyles, but only one can win. Every year I am always excited to see the photos for the USA Mullet Championship. I usually talk about the Texans and Oklahomans that get nominated, but this year. I may actually have some kids that listen to me on the radio. Two kids within our listening area are in the final voting process for the championship.
Oklahoma Kids Rescued From Hot Car at Walmart and Texas Needs New Laws on This Issue
Thank goodness someone saw these two kids in the backseat at an Oklahoma City Walmart on Sunday. On Sunday in Oklahoma City, temperatures peaked at around 94 degrees. Around 2:30 in the afternoon, a mother walked into a local Walmart to do her shopping. Leaving two small children in the backseat with the doors locked and windows rolled up. Some Good Samaritans spotted the small children and alerted Walmart security.
Is It Ever Legal For You To Turn Left At A Red Light In Texas?
One of my favorite lines from the movie Annie Hall is when the main character quips, "I don't want to move to any city where the only cultural advantage is being able to make a right turn on a red light." Recently, I began to wonder if there's ever a...
How About Visiting SEVEN Iconic Texas Landmarks on One Long Weekend Trip?
Though it likely won't come as a surprise to any native Texan, the truth is the Lone Star State is chock-full of iconic places to visit. In fact, many of us haven't even had a chance to see everything Texas has to show us. And since Texas is enormous, it would take quite a while to see all there is to see. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't try if we want, right?
The Meaning Behind Cowboy Boots on Fence Posts in Texas
So, last week while on vacation I found myself on some rural backroads in Texas enjoying the countryside and the scenery when I noticed some cowboy boots turned upside down on a fence line. I have always this is nothing strange if you live in Texas, at some point you...
