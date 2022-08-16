Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Shopping for the lowest school supply prices
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- When it comes to buying school supplies, inflation is impacting families nationwide. No need to worry, CBS 58 has you covered. CBS 58's Tajma Hall did a little digging to find the best prices for school supplies at some popular stores in the Milwaukee area. Tajma...
CBS 58
'Paint the Pavement' program turns sidewalks and streets into works of art
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Department of Public Works is encouraging people to add a little color to their neighborhoods. The new "Paint the Pavement" program will turn sidewalks and streets into works of art. This is an extension of the city's decorative crosswalk program. So, if you've got a...
Hope Street Ministry opens new community center in Milwaukee
Hope Street Ministry is opening a new community center next week on Capitol Drive, serving the 53206 ZIP code.
CBS 58
A La Carte at the Zoo kicks off in Milwaukee County featuring food, live music
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- If you're planning a trip to the Milwaukee County Zoo, now might be a good time to check out all of the new animals while also enjoying live music and food from local restaurants. That's because this weekend is A La Carte at the Zoo. The...
CBS 58
Northridge Mall remains unsafe, according to fire chief
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Friday, Black Spruce Enterprise Group hit the deadline to secure Northridge Mall as ordered by the city. The fire chief, along with several other city departments, did a walk-through. They determined the vacant lot is still unsafe. "Beyond a reasonable doubt, if this building burns...
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 19-21
Eat great local food, see some animals and listen to music at Milwaukee a la Carte at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Some of the artists performing include Bella Cain, the Plain White Ts and Spin Doctors. There will also be kids activities and the usual zoo favorites like the train, goat yard and more. Tickets are available online or in-person day-of.
WISN
Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings
MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
CBS 58
Bloody Mary Fest returns to Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The third annual Bloody Mary Festival is happening in Wisconsin Saturday, Aug. 20 on the plaza at Fiserv Forum. Organizers of the festival Evan Weiss and Cayden Milton from Buckatabon Tavern and Supper Club joined us this morning.
MATC Times
Greater Milwaukee Today
Longtime Oconomowoc bar sold, last day Saturday
OCONOMOWOC — A longtime Oconomowoc bar is having one last celebration Saturday, Aug. 20, ahead of its closure. Owner Mandy Counsell said the sale of Huba-Huba Bar and Grill was a sudden development. “It was a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing, but it was an offer we didn't want to...
CBS 58
GE healthcare volunteers host annual cleanup at MPS schools
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Today, on Aug. 17, GE healthcare volunteers stopped by to help make Milwaukee Public Schools look a little more beautiful!. It's all part of their annual community service day, which is back after a two-year hiatus from Covid. More than 700 employees volunteered at six MPS...
CBS 58
Kenosha County GOP raffling off AR-15
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fundraising raffle in Kenosha County is getting a lot of attention. The Kenosha County GOP is raffling off an AR-15 rifle. Tickets are $10 apiece or 3 for $20, and they're selling very quickly. The Kenosha County GOP has raffled off an AR-15 for...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find them.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
A la Carte at the Zoo is back after 2 years
After two years, A la Carte at the Zoo is back at the Milwaukee County Zoo! The festival, this year with new twists, takes place August 18-21. Christina Van Zelst has the details.
CBS 58
Irish Fest returns to Milwaukee for 4 days of music, dancing and culture
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Irish Fest kicks off tonight for a four-day weekend filled with performances, culture and a lot of food. For the first time since 2019, the festival is welcoming back artists and performers from overseas. Organizers said they had to scale down the festival in 2021 because of the pandemic, but this year, artists return to 16 stages from Ireland, Scotland and Quebec.
WISN
YouTuber finds skeleton in abandoned Milwaukee building
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's medical examiner shared information about a skeleton found on Aug. 10. The remains were found by a YouTuber filming abandoned buildings for his YouTube channel. Milwaukee Police Department said that the body was mostly skeletonized, and no resuscitation was attempted. They assume the skeleton is from...
On Milwaukee
An espresso, a martini, a negroni, a panini: Enjoy them all at the new Vendetta
When Vendetta Coffee Bar opened their Italian style cafe at 7613 W. State St. in Wauwatosa last July, it marked a first for the Milwaukee area, offering guests a taste of the traditional coffee houses found in cities across Italy. And thanks to the success of their inaugural venture, partners...
CBS 58
A special day: VITAS Healthcare celebrates 104th birthday of local resident
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It was a special day for one local woman. On Aug. 17, she turned 104 years old. "Happy birthday, dear Irene. Happy birthday to you!" VITAS Healthcare in Menomonee Falls threw Irene Mueller a surprise birthday party with cake, balloons and lots of caring people.
CBS 58
Hunger Task Force starts 'Food is a Human Right' campaign to help low-income families afford food
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- "Food is a Human Right." It's a simple, but powerful message, and the name of a new campaign started by the Hunger Task Force. The federal government provides money to low income people to help them buy food, called "Foodshare." The state of Wisconsin has identified...
MATC Times
