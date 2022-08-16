ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Shopping for the lowest school supply prices

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- When it comes to buying school supplies, inflation is impacting families nationwide. No need to worry, CBS 58 has you covered. CBS 58's Tajma Hall did a little digging to find the best prices for school supplies at some popular stores in the Milwaukee area. Tajma...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
CBS 58

Northridge Mall remains unsafe, according to fire chief

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Friday, Black Spruce Enterprise Group hit the deadline to secure Northridge Mall as ordered by the city. The fire chief, along with several other city departments, did a walk-through. They determined the vacant lot is still unsafe. "Beyond a reasonable doubt, if this building burns...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 19-21

Eat great local food, see some animals and listen to music at Milwaukee a la Carte at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Some of the artists performing include Bella Cain, the Plain White Ts and Spin Doctors. There will also be kids activities and the usual zoo favorites like the train, goat yard and more. Tickets are available online or in-person day-of.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings

MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Bloody Mary Fest returns to Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The third annual Bloody Mary Festival is happening in Wisconsin Saturday, Aug. 20 on the plaza at Fiserv Forum. Organizers of the festival Evan Weiss and Cayden Milton from Buckatabon Tavern and Supper Club joined us this morning.
WISCONSIN STATE
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Longtime Oconomowoc bar sold, last day Saturday

OCONOMOWOC — A longtime Oconomowoc bar is having one last celebration Saturday, Aug. 20, ahead of its closure. Owner Mandy Counsell said the sale of Huba-Huba Bar and Grill was a sudden development. “It was a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing, but it was an offer we didn't want to...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
CBS 58

GE healthcare volunteers host annual cleanup at MPS schools

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Today, on Aug. 17, GE healthcare volunteers stopped by to help make Milwaukee Public Schools look a little more beautiful!. It's all part of their annual community service day, which is back after a two-year hiatus from Covid. More than 700 employees volunteered at six MPS...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Kenosha County GOP raffling off AR-15

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fundraising raffle in Kenosha County is getting a lot of attention. The Kenosha County GOP is raffling off an AR-15 rifle. Tickets are $10 apiece or 3 for $20, and they're selling very quickly. The Kenosha County GOP has raffled off an AR-15 for...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

A la Carte at the Zoo is back after 2 years

After two years, A la Carte at the Zoo is back at the Milwaukee County Zoo! The festival, this year with new twists, takes place August 18-21. Christina Van Zelst has the details.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Irish Fest returns to Milwaukee for 4 days of music, dancing and culture

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Irish Fest kicks off tonight for a four-day weekend filled with performances, culture and a lot of food. For the first time since 2019, the festival is welcoming back artists and performers from overseas. Organizers said they had to scale down the festival in 2021 because of the pandemic, but this year, artists return to 16 stages from Ireland, Scotland and Quebec.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

YouTuber finds skeleton in abandoned Milwaukee building

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's medical examiner shared information about a skeleton found on Aug. 10. The remains were found by a YouTuber filming abandoned buildings for his YouTube channel. Milwaukee Police Department said that the body was mostly skeletonized, and no resuscitation was attempted. They assume the skeleton is from...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

A special day: VITAS Healthcare celebrates 104th birthday of local resident

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It was a special day for one local woman. On Aug. 17, she turned 104 years old. "Happy birthday, dear Irene. Happy birthday to you!" VITAS Healthcare in Menomonee Falls threw Irene Mueller a surprise birthday party with cake, balloons and lots of caring people.
CAKES
MILWAUKEE, WI

