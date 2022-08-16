2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Welcome to your new home at the peaceful maintenance-free living of South Pine Apartments. Conveniently located near St Francis, right off of busy Howell Ave. South Pine Apartments is close to many activities and feature an easy commute being just 4 miles from General Mitchell Airport and 9 miles to the hustle and bustle of downtown Milwaukee. Each spacious apartment features private entrances, patio or balconies, two off street parking spaces, and in-unit washer/dryer. Call us today to help find your new home at South Pine Apartments!

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO