Woodbury, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Two injured in Saugerties collision

SAUGERTIES – Two people were injured when the dump truck they were in rolled over on its side as the driver attempted to avoid a head-on crash with another vehicle while in the Town of Saugerties. Town Police said that around 12:10 p.m. on Friday, August 19, Liam Browne,...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Car overturns on Thruway

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police are investigating an accident near the Plattekill rest area on the northbound Thruway. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Friday. State Police and the Cronomer Valley Fire Department responded with an injured person airlifted to an area hospital. Further details were not immediately...
NEWBURGH, NY
Newburgh Town Police charge four with manslaughter

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Four individuals have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a Town of Newburgh man who it was believed fell or jumped from a roof in an attempted suicide, Town Police in Newburgh said Friday evening. It was on August 10 at...
NEWBURGH, NY
Woodbury, NY
Spring Valley, NY
Spring Valley, NY
Woodbury, NY
Ambulance transporting patient involved in Poughkeepsie accident

POUGHKEEPSIE – An East Fishkill Fire Department ambulance transporting a patient was involved in an accident that snarled traffic on the westbound arterial (Mill Street) in Poughkeepsie on Thursday morning. At approximately 11 a.m. on August 18, the East Fishkill ambulance with crew members and a female patient, was...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Elderly woman rescued from lake, dies later

TOWN OF ROSENDALE – An 81-year-old New York City woman who was an avid swimmer and went into Williams Lake in the Town of Rosendale late Thursday afternoon, had to be rescued, but died later at the hospital, Rosendale Police reported on Friday. Officers said the woman, Carol Smith,...
ROSENDALE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Woman dies following water emergency at Williams Lake

On August 18 at approximately 4:48 p.m. the Rosendale Police Department, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police were dispatched to Williams Lake, in the Town of Rosendale for a water emergency. Upon arrival, the responding units found that Carol Smith, from New York City had been visiting friends locally and had gone underwater while swimming and not resurfaced.
ROSENDALE, NY
Accord man arrested on robbery charge

ELLENVILLE – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 35-year-old Accord man on charges of robbery, petit larceny and harassment. On August 7 at about 1:25 p.m., deputies responded to an establishment on North Main Street in the Village of Ellenville for a reported robbery. A man reportedly forcibly stole property from the clerk.
ELLENVILLE, NY
Middletown man gets PA jail time on drug charges

MILFORD – A Middletown man was sentenced in Pike County Court to one month to five years in the Pike County Jail for the crimes of driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of children and possession of a controlled substance. Marcus James Petty, 24, was also fined $2,800.00...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Three arrested, police seize drugs, stolen gun

PEEKSKILL – Three people have been arrested following the execution of. search warrants at two separate residences in Peekskill and Lake Peekskill in connection with a joint investigation by three agencies. As a result of the searches, police seized two illegally possessed loaded firearms – one, a revolver reported...
PEEKSKILL, NY
Bronx man indicted for 2017 Mount Vernon cold case death

WHITE PLAINS – Westchester District Attorney Mariam Rocah has announced that a 45-year-old Bronx man was indicted for felony charges in connection with the 2017 death of a 41-year-old Mount Vernon resident. Edmund Pennil was arrested in November 2021 following a joint investigation by Mount Vernon Police, the FBI’s...
BRONX, NY
Man arrested after pulling gun on Beacon police officer

BEACON – An Ellenville man is in the Dutchess County Jail after he allegedly drew a loaded handgun on a Beacon police officer on Wednesday afternoon on Fishkill Avenue. Twenty-six-year-old Aaron Thompson is facing a felony charge of criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor charges of menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.
BEACON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac

One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m. New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
WOODBURY, NY

