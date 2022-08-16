Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two injured in Saugerties collision
SAUGERTIES – Two people were injured when the dump truck they were in rolled over on its side as the driver attempted to avoid a head-on crash with another vehicle while in the Town of Saugerties. Town Police said that around 12:10 p.m. on Friday, August 19, Liam Browne,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Car overturns on Thruway
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police are investigating an accident near the Plattekill rest area on the northbound Thruway. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Friday. State Police and the Cronomer Valley Fire Department responded with an injured person airlifted to an area hospital. Further details were not immediately...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh Town Police charge four with manslaughter
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Four individuals have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a Town of Newburgh man who it was believed fell or jumped from a roof in an attempted suicide, Town Police in Newburgh said Friday evening. It was on August 10 at...
Police Say Lower Hudson Valley Man Drove 3X Legal Limit on Thruway
Officials say they pulled over a vehicle on the Thruway in Orange County for multiple violations. What police say they also found was that the driver had no business being on the road that particular night. Officials say a local man is now facing several charges, including Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ambulance transporting patient involved in Poughkeepsie accident
POUGHKEEPSIE – An East Fishkill Fire Department ambulance transporting a patient was involved in an accident that snarled traffic on the westbound arterial (Mill Street) in Poughkeepsie on Thursday morning. At approximately 11 a.m. on August 18, the East Fishkill ambulance with crew members and a female patient, was...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Elderly woman rescued from lake, dies later
TOWN OF ROSENDALE – An 81-year-old New York City woman who was an avid swimmer and went into Williams Lake in the Town of Rosendale late Thursday afternoon, had to be rescued, but died later at the hospital, Rosendale Police reported on Friday. Officers said the woman, Carol Smith,...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Woman dies following water emergency at Williams Lake
On August 18 at approximately 4:48 p.m. the Rosendale Police Department, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police were dispatched to Williams Lake, in the Town of Rosendale for a water emergency. Upon arrival, the responding units found that Carol Smith, from New York City had been visiting friends locally and had gone underwater while swimming and not resurfaced.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Accord man arrested on robbery charge
ELLENVILLE – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 35-year-old Accord man on charges of robbery, petit larceny and harassment. On August 7 at about 1:25 p.m., deputies responded to an establishment on North Main Street in the Village of Ellenville for a reported robbery. A man reportedly forcibly stole property from the clerk.
RELATED PEOPLE
Police: Kingston man stole cash from safe at work
A Kingston man is due in court next week after he allegedly broke into a safe at the Speedway where he works, and stole $600 from a money bag.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown man gets PA jail time on drug charges
MILFORD – A Middletown man was sentenced in Pike County Court to one month to five years in the Pike County Jail for the crimes of driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of children and possession of a controlled substance. Marcus James Petty, 24, was also fined $2,800.00...
Harrison Man Breaks Into Rye Home, Assaults Person, Police Say
A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into an occupied home and assaulting a member of the household in Westchester County. The incident took place around 2 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17 in the city of Rye on Stuyvesant Avenue. Rye officers responded to a report of three men entering a...
EXCLUSIVE: Parents, police reveal new info surrounding death of missing Port Jervis woman
Brittany Hendershot’s family gathered Friday at their home in Port Jervis just like they do each year on her birthday, but instead of celebrating this year they are planning her funeral.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sussex County Skydiver Flown To Hospital After 50-Foot Fall: DEVELOPING
A skydiver in Sussex County was being flown to a nearby hospital after falling 50 feet, developing reports say. A male skydiver fell near 51 Haggerty Rd. in Wantage around 3 p.m. on Friday, August 19, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. The man initially went missing but was found...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Suspect in several Sullivan County larcenies in custody in Port Jervis
PORT JERVIS – A man who is wanted as a suspect in a number of larcenies in Sullivan County was captured in the City of Port Jervis Thursday afternoon. The man eluded police for days as he was chased through parts of Orange and Sullivan counties and Pike County, Pennsylvania.
boropark24.com
Police Arrest Port Jervis Man for Numerous Thefts in Orange, Sullivan Counties
Joseph Flood of Port Jervis is behind bars this evening following a police chase that culminated with his capture. He had evaded police capture on numerous occasions, all the while committing more thefts. Flood is accused of stealing expensive gardening equipment, and unhooking trailers and driving off with them, in...
2 men from Monsey arrested in Garnerville motel robbery
Haverstraw police say two men were arrested after holding a man at gunpoint and forcing him to transfer money through a mobile app.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mid-Hudson News Network
Three arrested, police seize drugs, stolen gun
PEEKSKILL – Three people have been arrested following the execution of. search warrants at two separate residences in Peekskill and Lake Peekskill in connection with a joint investigation by three agencies. As a result of the searches, police seized two illegally possessed loaded firearms – one, a revolver reported...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Bronx man indicted for 2017 Mount Vernon cold case death
WHITE PLAINS – Westchester District Attorney Mariam Rocah has announced that a 45-year-old Bronx man was indicted for felony charges in connection with the 2017 death of a 41-year-old Mount Vernon resident. Edmund Pennil was arrested in November 2021 following a joint investigation by Mount Vernon Police, the FBI’s...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man arrested after pulling gun on Beacon police officer
BEACON – An Ellenville man is in the Dutchess County Jail after he allegedly drew a loaded handgun on a Beacon police officer on Wednesday afternoon on Fishkill Avenue. Twenty-six-year-old Aaron Thompson is facing a felony charge of criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor charges of menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.
1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac
One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m. New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
Comments / 2