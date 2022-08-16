Renewals for Disneyland Magic Key passes scheduled for Thursday
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KNX) – Disneyland annual pass holders who renew their passes on Aug. 18 are going to see that it costs a pretty penny to go to the happiest place on Earth.
Prices for passes have increased 16 percent, according to the Orange County Registrar .
Prices for the annual passes are as followed:
Inspire Key: $1,599
Believe Key: $1,099
Enchant Key: $699
Imagine Key: $449
The Inspire, Believe, and Enchant Key passes do allow for 20% off the Disney Genie+ service, which allows guests to skip the line on select attractions. The passes also include free or discounted parking.
You can learn more about each pass by clicking here .
Pass renewals are set to go on sale Thursday beginning at 9 a.m.
