spotonidaho.com
Volunteers needed for Annual Portneuf River Cleanup Saturday
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Pocatello is looking for volunteers to help clean up trash and debris from the banks and main channel of the Portneuf River on Saturday. If you can volunteer, meet at Pacific Recycling Trailhead (on N. Main just off Kraft Rd.) from 10 a.m. to noon....
spotonidaho.com
Pocatello City Council passes 2023 budget
KIFI POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello City Council narrowly approved the budget for the upcoming year in a tie vote that was broken by Mayor Brian Blad. The embattled city council passed the over 32 million dollar appropriation for the city budget for fiscal year 2023. Council... ★ FURTHER...
spotonidaho.com
Three Pocatello City Council members will resign
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Three Pocatello City Council members, Claudia Ortega, Christine Stevens and Roger Bray, have announced that they intend to resign from the council. All three members made the announcement during a press conference on Friday afternoon at Caldwell Park. During...
spotonidaho.com
Zoo Idaho in Pocatello opens gift shop
City of zoo dignitaries cut a ceremonial ribbon opening the Zoo Idaho Pocatello gift shop and entrance. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com POCATELLO - After more than two years of production delays, the Zoo Idaho Pocatello gift shop and entrance opened with a ribbon-cutting Thursday....
spotonidaho.com
Pocatello man gets probation for pointing gun at restaurant staff while refusing to pay
Matthew James Carrizoza | Bannock County Jail POCATELLO - A man has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to pointing a gun at a local restaurant's waitstaff. Matthew James Carrizoza, 32, was sentenced to five years of felony probation with a 120-day discretionary jail...
spotonidaho.com
Special Weather Statement issued August 19 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS
..Thunderstorms will impact American Falls and Pocatello through 645 PM MDT... At 543 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms extending from near Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge to near American Falls. Movement was northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 mph and occasional...
spotonidaho.com
Miller Announces Retirement Following 2022-23 School Year
Boise State scored a go-ahead touchdown with 22 seconds remaining, and some percentage of Idaho State fans in the 10,000-plus crowd at Holt Arena headed toward the exits. Figuring that many of them had reached their car radios as the Bengals started driving after a trick-play kickoff... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
