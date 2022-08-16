POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Pocatello is looking for volunteers to help clean up trash and debris from the banks and main channel of the Portneuf River on Saturday. If you can volunteer, meet at Pacific Recycling Trailhead (on N. Main just off Kraft Rd.) from 10 a.m. to noon....

POCATELLO, ID ・ 21 HOURS AGO