Celebrity Chef Scraps Major Chase Center Restaurant Plans

The restaurant meant to be the “crown jewel” of the Chase Center just went belly up. The San Francisco Chronicle reports celebrity chef Michael Mina, who announced plans for the ambitious food hall in 2019, just pulled out of the 16,000-square-foot space. “As a result of COVID, we have shifted our priorities and are focused on reinvesting in our current restaurants,” a Mina Group marketing officer wrote to the Chronicle.
Bay Area Summertime Happenings: What to do in the Bay 8/19 - 8/21

Music in the mountains, Italian food galore, fireworks, San Francisco Sunday Streets and a movie sing-along... There's plenty going on all around the San Francisco Bay Area this week. Hoodline rounds up five awesome things to do during the weekend. Where will you go?. Remember, event details can change. Always...
Tech Companies Lay Off Hundreds More in San Francisco Bay Area

(TNS) — Tech company layoffs are poised to eliminate hundreds of jobs in the Bay Area, an ominous new round of layoffs that might jolt the region’s primary economic engine. Malwarebytes, Shift Technologies, Robinhood Markets and Rivian Automotive have notified the state’s labor agency that they have embarked...
SF’s largest Filipino night market will return next month for its biggest season yet

The Kapwa Gardens event space at 967 Mission Street produced Kultivate Labs. | Photo: Courtesy of UNDSCVRD SF. Debuting back in 2017, UNDSCRVD SF — the Filipino night market that comes to SoMa come fall — will return for its sixth season on October 22nd for what organizers are calling its “biggest season yet,” complete with more artists, food pop-ups, and DJs than ever before.
This Scenic and Quiet Hippy Surf Town Is the Perfect Getaway From San Francisco

Less than an hour from San Francisco, California, lies a four-mile long sliver of coastline sandwiched between the Pacific Ocean and the coastal mountains. Stinson Beach has a lengthy, soft sand beach and a low-key town center with little more than the essentials: a post office, grocery, two restaurants, and a handful of stores. At low tide, the Bolinas Lagoon at the town’s far end welcomes hundreds of harbor seals and thousands of birds. The friendly village vibe, abundant wildlife, trail-filled foothills, and vast, dune-backed beach feel a world away — making a weekend at Stinson Beach a refreshing break from urban living.
7 Best Places to Visit in San Francisco, California

San Francisco is home to some of the most iconic icons of all time. The iconic Cable Cars are an important part of the city’s culture, and you can find a collection of these famous vehicles at the San Francisco Cable Car Museum. We have shortlisted Top 7 Places...
New Look Unveiled at Embarcadero Hyatt Regency

The world’s largest hotel lobby just got a makeover. This coming September, the Hyatt Regency will be showcasing the results of its multi-million dollar renovation project, a brand new look for their entire space, including updated guest rooms, elevators, corridors and ballrooms. The luxury hotel’s fresh style embraces the elegant, seafaring marketplace atmosphere evoked by the SF Ferry Building and Embarcadero waterfront. Hyatt partnered with the local luxury design firm Looney & Associates to achieve the look. ...
Special Effects Designer Adam Savage / Kinetic Steam Works / Growing Up Transgender

Today, the former host of Mythbusters and Bay Area local Adam Savage talks about building a career around special- effects design. Then, we go to West Oakland to meet tinkerers and makers who keep old industrial machines from losing their steam. Also for Transgender History Month, we hear a story about identity. And for todays local music we feature Tiffany Austin.
3 Great Steakhouses in California

While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a good, delicious steak in the comfort of your own home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, it's also true that we all love to out from time to time. And when we do, we want to choose the nicest restaurants, of course. If you happen to live in California or like to travel to California often, I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here's what made it on the list:
Scorching Heat And Thunderstorms Enter Northern California Forecast

The National Weather Service predicts blistering temperatures for Northern California’s inland valleys and probable thunderstorms in the region’s highest mountains this week as high pressure builds and monsoonal moisture moves north. Emily Heller, a forecaster at the Sacramento office of the meteorological service, said, “This is fairly usual...
Beware: Credit card skimmers discovered throughout Bay Area

BROADMOOR (KRON) – Within just the past day there’ve been at least two reports of skimmers being found on Bay Area credit and debit card readers, adding to a number of similar incidents in recent months. In Broadmoor, a tiny community in San Mateo County surrounded entirely by Daly City, police found a skimmer had […]
