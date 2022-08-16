While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a good, delicious steak in the comfort of your own home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, it's also true that we all love to out from time to time. And when we do, we want to choose the nicest restaurants, of course. If you happen to live in California or like to travel to California often, I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here's what made it on the list:

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO