The Only Way For Some People To Stay In San Francisco Is To Steal
As San Francisco’s wealthy residents panic over property crime, some of the city’s less privileged can’t find ways to make ends meet.
Eater
Celebrity Chef Scraps Major Chase Center Restaurant Plans
The restaurant meant to be the “crown jewel” of the Chase Center just went belly up. The San Francisco Chronicle reports celebrity chef Michael Mina, who announced plans for the ambitious food hall in 2019, just pulled out of the 16,000-square-foot space. “As a result of COVID, we have shifted our priorities and are focused on reinvesting in our current restaurants,” a Mina Group marketing officer wrote to the Chronicle.
hoodline.com
Bay Area Summertime Happenings: What to do in the Bay 8/19 - 8/21
Music in the mountains, Italian food galore, fireworks, San Francisco Sunday Streets and a movie sing-along... There's plenty going on all around the San Francisco Bay Area this week. Hoodline rounds up five awesome things to do during the weekend. Where will you go?. Remember, event details can change. Always...
Government Technology
Tech Companies Lay Off Hundreds More in San Francisco Bay Area
(TNS) — Tech company layoffs are poised to eliminate hundreds of jobs in the Bay Area, an ominous new round of layoffs that might jolt the region’s primary economic engine. Malwarebytes, Shift Technologies, Robinhood Markets and Rivian Automotive have notified the state’s labor agency that they have embarked...
hoodline.com
SF’s largest Filipino night market will return next month for its biggest season yet
The Kapwa Gardens event space at 967 Mission Street produced Kultivate Labs. | Photo: Courtesy of UNDSCVRD SF. Debuting back in 2017, UNDSCRVD SF — the Filipino night market that comes to SoMa come fall — will return for its sixth season on October 22nd for what organizers are calling its “biggest season yet,” complete with more artists, food pop-ups, and DJs than ever before.
matadornetwork.com
This Scenic and Quiet Hippy Surf Town Is the Perfect Getaway From San Francisco
Less than an hour from San Francisco, California, lies a four-mile long sliver of coastline sandwiched between the Pacific Ocean and the coastal mountains. Stinson Beach has a lengthy, soft sand beach and a low-key town center with little more than the essentials: a post office, grocery, two restaurants, and a handful of stores. At low tide, the Bolinas Lagoon at the town’s far end welcomes hundreds of harbor seals and thousands of birds. The friendly village vibe, abundant wildlife, trail-filled foothills, and vast, dune-backed beach feel a world away — making a weekend at Stinson Beach a refreshing break from urban living.
San Francisco Weekly
‘Big Trouble in Little China,’ the most San Francisco of the ’80s movies, returns
Of all the movies shot in San Francisco in the 1980s — from “Star Trek IV” to “A View to a Kill,” from “48 Hrs.” to “Innerspace” — none feels quite like they belong to the Bay as much as “Big Trouble in Little China.”
Burma Superstar restaurant group opening new San Francisco spot
The Burma Superstar chain is growing its empire.
San Francisco live animal markets accused of cruelty
An investigation by an animal advocacy nonprofit group shed a glaring spotlight on small markets in San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose where live animals are sold.
Latest Zillow report could mark shift from seller’s to buyer’s market for Bay Area homes
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A dip in Bay Area home values could signal a possible shift from the long trending seller’s market to a buyer’s market. The latest Zillow report reveals those findings. Bay Area home values are falling, not plummeting. However, a Zillow report finds they are dipping dramatically. As sellers lower prices with […]
nomadlawyer.org
7 Best Places to Visit in San Francisco, California
San Francisco is home to some of the most iconic icons of all time. The iconic Cable Cars are an important part of the city’s culture, and you can find a collection of these famous vehicles at the San Francisco Cable Car Museum. We have shortlisted Top 7 Places...
Apple mandates Bay Area workers return to office more by September
Apple has informed its Silicon Valley employees they are required to return to the office at least three days a week by Sept. 5, as first reported by Bloomberg.
New Look Unveiled at Embarcadero Hyatt Regency
The world’s largest hotel lobby just got a makeover. This coming September, the Hyatt Regency will be showcasing the results of its multi-million dollar renovation project, a brand new look for their entire space, including updated guest rooms, elevators, corridors and ballrooms. The luxury hotel’s fresh style embraces the elegant, seafaring marketplace atmosphere evoked by the SF Ferry Building and Embarcadero waterfront. Hyatt partnered with the local luxury design firm Looney & Associates to achieve the look. ...
kalw.org
Special Effects Designer Adam Savage / Kinetic Steam Works / Growing Up Transgender
Today, the former host of Mythbusters and Bay Area local Adam Savage talks about building a career around special- effects design. Then, we go to West Oakland to meet tinkerers and makers who keep old industrial machines from losing their steam. Also for Transgender History Month, we hear a story about identity. And for todays local music we feature Tiffany Austin.
3 Great Steakhouses in California
While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a good, delicious steak in the comfort of your own home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, it's also true that we all love to out from time to time. And when we do, we want to choose the nicest restaurants, of course. If you happen to live in California or like to travel to California often, I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here's what made it on the list:
More paid carpool express lanes are coming to Highway 101 in the south Bay Area
About one in five drivers violate these carpool tolls.
Video allegedly shows theft inside San Francisco's evacuated tower, 33 Tehama
One resident believes a checkbook left on her nightstand was taken.
Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth
(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.” The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 […]
californiaexaminer.net
Scorching Heat And Thunderstorms Enter Northern California Forecast
The National Weather Service predicts blistering temperatures for Northern California’s inland valleys and probable thunderstorms in the region’s highest mountains this week as high pressure builds and monsoonal moisture moves north. Emily Heller, a forecaster at the Sacramento office of the meteorological service, said, “This is fairly usual...
Beware: Credit card skimmers discovered throughout Bay Area
BROADMOOR (KRON) – Within just the past day there’ve been at least two reports of skimmers being found on Bay Area credit and debit card readers, adding to a number of similar incidents in recent months. In Broadmoor, a tiny community in San Mateo County surrounded entirely by Daly City, police found a skimmer had […]
