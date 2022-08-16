Read full article on original website
Related
wlvr.org
New walk-in mental health clinic opening in greater Lehigh Valley
Mental health resources are not always easy to find, but a new walk-in clinic in Carbon County aims to change that. It’s a place people can go for help with emotional situations such as grief and depression. St. Luke’s University Health Network will open the new center Monday in...
Times News
Area women pray for women’s homeless shelter to be completed
Artist and retired art teacher Nancy Berchtold is no stranger to the gift of giving. The Penn Forest Township resident founded Depression After Delivery, a postpartum support network, in 1985. She, along with friends Esther Meier and Mary DiGioia-Bogin are a part of a “groundswell of a local grassroots advocacy...
Times News
Supporting the community
Members of the Culinary Ministry Team at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tamaqua recently presented a check for $2,000 to the Tamaqua East End Fire Company. Culinary captain Glenn Fritzinger presents the check to East End President Bob Boyle. With Fritzinger and Boyle are fire company member Tom McCarroll and culinary members Art Connely, Mary Ruth Taylor and Shelly Woodring. The donation was raised through a July 20 benefit ice cream social and July Thrift Shop sale. Numerous East End and Zion members worked together during the July 20 event. This is the fourth year Zion has hosted a benefit for a Tamaqua fire company. Previously, Citizens and South Ward and American Hose companies received checks. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
HR director leans on military background in new role
On the morning of her third day as Schuylkill County’s human resources director, Andrea L. Whelan has her boots firmly on the ground. Whelan, of Tower City, was hired Aug. 11 at $80,000 a year, and started the job on Aug. 15. “I was active duty in the Pennsylvania...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More West Nile virus detected in Lackawanna County
THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — County officials have announced another instance of West Nile virus has been detected in a mosquito sample in Throop, Lackawanna County. The West Nile virus was found in a positive sample taken from a mosquito found in Bellman Street Park in Throop, according to county spokesperson Joe D’Arienzo. Lackawanna County […]
American Water outages affect Luzerne County communities
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— American Water announced an emergency alert at 1:38 pm on August 19 stating there was a main break in Wilkes-Barre Township. Officials say American Water crews are making emergency repairs in Wilkes-Barre township and affected areas may experience discolored water, low water pressure, or no water at all. American Water […]
Times News
Tamaqua to partner with railroad for grants
Tamaqua borough plans to partner with the Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad to apply for grants that would help make roadways and railroad crossings safer. Council received a letter about the grant program from railroad official Matthew Johnson. “The Northern Railroad is writing you to inform you of an...
Times News
Palmerton Area School Board
Palmerton Area School District’s board of directors approved the following items Tuesday:. • The special education plan for the 2021-24 school years. • The district’s comprehensive plan for the 2022-25 school years. • The student athletic handbook for the 2022-23 school year. • The coaches’ handbook for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Sheriff: lighting needed at prison complex
The Carbon County sheriff has some concerns over lighting at the correctional facility. On Wednesday, Sheriff Daniel Ziegler told the prison board that a lighting issue over the weekend shed light on a lighting problem at the Broad Mountain complex. He commended the prison maintenance staff for fixing the lighting...
homenewspa.com
Northampton Area School District presents Comprehensive Plan development process update
During the Monday, August 8 Northampton School Board meeting, the district presented the Comprehensive Plan development process update. Presenters included Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik, Assistant Superintendent Michelle Schoeneberger, Director of Special Education Vicki Kropf, Curriculum Supervisor of Grants and Special Programs Nicolette Teles, and Elementary Curriculum Supervisor Katie Trach. Superintendent Kovalchik...
Pa. farmhouse built in 1752 moved to make way for development: photos
Moving out of the house you grew up in is one thing. Seeing that house actually move is something else altogether. “I lived in this house that’s being moved so it’s a pretty surreal experience,” Lena Young said as she watched the historic farmhouse her family moved out of some years back travel south along Van Buren Road in Palmer Township.
Long-troubled nursing home that once housed hundreds of residents is now totally empty
Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center, the nursing home in Andover that found itself in the national spotlight after police discovered 17 bodies stored in a temporary morgue after the pandemic struck in April 2020, has finally shut its doors. Federal funding to the facility was terminated on Monday in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
Schuylkill prison count rises again
Schuylkill County’s Prison is again burgeoning, forcing the county to send overflow to prisons in other counties. Warden David J. Wapinsky reported at a public meeting of the county Prison Board Wednesday that inmates in 14 cells were triple-celled, with three inmates housed in cells instead of two. The...
Times News
West End news for Aug. 17, 2022
Zion Lutheran, Brodheadsville, is again offering a free community drive-in dinner today, beginning at 5 p.m. The meal is to be chicken salad, pasta salad, pickle, watermelon, dessert and a snack. Summer concert. Tonight’s evening summer concert at the Saylorsburg Blue Ridge Flea Market, hosted by the Sherman Theater, will...
Times News
Local group helps Kentucky families affected by floods
The Voltage Youth Group of Cornerstone Community Church in Kunkletown was training in the days ahead of their mission trip to Lynch, Kentucky. Once they arrived, they planned to repair homes and organize an event for children of the community. And then the rain started to fall. “Our first day...
thevalleyledger.com
The Kindness Project: Kindness Cottage Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting
What started as a small project out of founder Jenae Holtzhafer’s home in 2018, The Kindness Project has quickly grown to serve over 1,100 children across 21 counties in central and eastern PA. Included in that number are over 100 children from the Pocono region. This non-profit provides support to foster families in the area by supplying clothing, furniture and other essential items, free of charge, to children in foster care.
Dr. Oz makes campaign stop in northeast PA
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Dr. Mehmet Oz stopped by the WBRE/WYOU studios around noon on Thursday during a stop in the Diamond City. Dr. Oz was passing through Luzerne County on Thursday to hold a “Dose of Reality Town Hall” in Wyoming County later in the evening. Oz spoke about struggles brought on by recent […]
Sussex County Skydiver Flown To Hospital After 50-Foot Fall: DEVELOPING
A skydiver in Sussex County was being flown to a nearby hospital after falling 50 feet, developing reports say. A male skydiver fell near 51 Haggerty Rd. in Wantage around 3 p.m. on Friday, August 19, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. The man initially went missing but was found...
Times News
Carbon County court — ARD
Nine first-time offenders in the criminal justice system were placed in Carbon County’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program on Thursday by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program, their record will be wiped clean. However, if they fail to complete...
Times News
Tamaqua news for Aug. 18, 2022
Pastor Jim Williams will officiate the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at Zion Church Lewistown Valley. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Zion Men will meet at 8 a.m. on Aug. 27 in Memorial Hall. St. Peter’s West Penn. Aug. 21: 9 a.m. worship service, Blessing of the...
Comments / 0