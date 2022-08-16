Members of the Culinary Ministry Team at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tamaqua recently presented a check for $2,000 to the Tamaqua East End Fire Company. Culinary captain Glenn Fritzinger presents the check to East End President Bob Boyle. With Fritzinger and Boyle are fire company member Tom McCarroll and culinary members Art Connely, Mary Ruth Taylor and Shelly Woodring. The donation was raised through a July 20 benefit ice cream social and July Thrift Shop sale. Numerous East End and Zion members worked together during the July 20 event. This is the fourth year Zion has hosted a benefit for a Tamaqua fire company. Previously, Citizens and South Ward and American Hose companies received checks. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.

TAMAQUA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO