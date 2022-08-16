Jacob Kendall Daniels was born August 19, 2003, in Vidalia, GA. and passed away tragically in Buford, GA during the early morning hours of August 13, 2022. He lived in Vidalia most of his life and early in his life attended Toombs County schools. He was Baptist by faith. Jacob loved life through the simplest of pleasures; chatting with family and friends, playing video games, watching movies, and he loved being helpful to those in need. Jacob had a smile that lit up every room. He had the uncanny ability to find happiness in everyday, as well as make anyone smile regardless of how difficult the day was and no matter how hard the times got.

