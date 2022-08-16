Read full article on original website
Jacob Kendall Daniels
Jacob Kendall Daniels was born August 19, 2003, in Vidalia, GA. and passed away tragically in Buford, GA during the early morning hours of August 13, 2022. He lived in Vidalia most of his life and early in his life attended Toombs County schools. He was Baptist by faith. Jacob loved life through the simplest of pleasures; chatting with family and friends, playing video games, watching movies, and he loved being helpful to those in need. Jacob had a smile that lit up every room. He had the uncanny ability to find happiness in everyday, as well as make anyone smile regardless of how difficult the day was and no matter how hard the times got.
Jeffery W. Hall, Vidalia
Jeffery W. Hall, age 57, of Vidalia, died Monday, August 15, 2022, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia after a brief illness. He was a lifelong resident of Toombs County and a 1984 graduate of Lyons Senior High School. He was a licensed cosmetologist and was self-employed for several years. He attended Emmanuel Baptist Church in Lyons and he enjoyed fishing and camping. He is preceded in death by his mother, Alexis Driggers Hall.
How a monster truck show found a new home in Statesboro
The Extreme Monster Truck Nationals have found a new home in Statesboro, thanks to the collaborative efforts of two local leaders and the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro. The show’s promoter, Jim Morris of Oklahoma, has always held the show at the Oglethorpe Speedway in Pooler. He was set to host the 2022 show there in May. But in the fall of 2021, after more than 70 years of dirt track racing – many of those hosting the monster truck show – the speedway closed for good.
Community mourns loss of woman killed in crash in Bulloch Co.
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, many are mourning the death earlier this week of a woman they say helped others even when she needed help herself. A wreath outside the shelter serves as a temporary reminder of the loss of Lyn Harden. But, how could anyone forget the resident who quickly became part of the family.
Deadly Statesboro shooting trial to begin again on Monday
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A trial will start again in Bulloch County on Monday more than two years after a deadly shooting. Jurors in this case must compare the danger Marc Wilson faced on the road that evening with danger he perceived when he fired his gun. Wilson faces murder...
Huling named Bulloch County President of Citizens Bank of the South
Matthew Huling, also known as “P.K.” by many of his local colleagues and friends, has been promoted to President of Citizens Bank of the South (CBOTS) in Bulloch County. Huling initially joined CBOTS in April of 2017 following a successful tenure as AVP/. Loan Officer with Claxton Bank....
Wrightsville man dies in work-related accident
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead following a work-related accident at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin. According to the Laurens County Deputy Coroner Nathan Stanley, The victim was 32-year-old Stephen Rogers of Wrightsville. According to Dublin Police, Rogers was working on a tire when the rim separated from...
4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coroners on Thursday released the identities of four people killed in an Emanuel County crash and one person killed in an Aiken County crash. The wrecks were among a string of them that’s left nine people dead so far this week in the region. Emanuel...
Man identified who died in tire explosion at Dublin business
DUBLIN, Ga. — A man is dead after a tire exploded in his face at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin, according to Dublin Police Chief Keith Moon. He says it happened this afternoon at the Duncan Tire Company on Telfair Street. Allegedly, a employee was working on a tire...
Arrest made in Statesboro apartment shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An arrest has been made from the 111 South Apartments shooting that occurred last Saturday. Based on interviews and video surveillance obtained via the Fusus system, 22-year-old Robert George of Statesboro was arrested and a search of his apartment was conducted. A firearm believed to have been used in the Saturday […]
Ruben Uriel Gonzalez Velasquez, Lyons
Ruben Uriel Gonzalez Velasquez, age 44 of Lyons, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born on August 1, 1978 in Chiapas, Mexico to Ruben Gonzalez Ambrocio and Neptali Velasquez De Gonzalez. He was a member of the Baxley Hispanic Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Ruben was always friendly and loved spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Arael Gonzalez Velasquez and Abigael Gonzalez Velasquez.
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Bulloch County (Brooklet, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a motorcycle accident in Bulloch County near Brooklet that left a person dead. Around 10 a.m. on Monday, the crash occurred at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
Another online post puts Glascock County school on alert
GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time this week, a social media post by a student has caused alarm in Glascock County. Deputies were informed around 10 p.m. Thursday of a social media post picturing a Glascock County middle school student with what appeared to be a handgun at their waistband. The post contained the wording “#schoolday,” according to authorities.
Burke County couple wanted for aggravated animal cruelty
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two former Blythe residents wanted in connection to an animal cruelty investigation.
08/18/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
Police in Vidalia Investigating hit and run
Vidalia, Ga. (WGXA) — Vidalia police department is investigating after a man was hit while bicycling on Sunday. According to the media release on Facebook, on Sunday, August 14, Mark Page was riding West on Lee Street between Morris Street and McIntosh Street when he was reportedly hit by an unknown vehicle from behind.
Overnight fire destroys processing plant for Vidalia onions
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An overnight fire in Tattnall County destroys one farm’s processing plant for Vidalia onions. Some flames are still popping up from the fire they’ve been battling since the middle of the night. Firefighters got to Dry Branch Farm just before 3 a.m. to...
3 Dead, 1 Hospitalized Following A Motor Vehicle Crash In Stillmore (Stillmore, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a motor vehicle crash in Stillmore early Wednesday that killed three van passengers. According to Coroner Jeffrey Peebles, the crash happened at [..]
32-year-old employee dies when tire he’s working on explodes, Georgia officials say
A Georgia man died after a tire that he was working on exploded, news outlets reported. The 32-year-old was working at a tire shop when a tire came apart from the rim, the Dublin Police Department said. The car part then hit and killed him on Wednesday, Aug. 17, WMGT and WGXA reported.
Hit-and-Run Driver Sought
The Vidalia Police Department is reaching out for the public’s help in finding the driver responsible for a hit-and-run accident with a bicyclist this past weekend. On Sunday night around 11:03, Vidalia Police were dispatched to 701 Montgomery Street where they Mark Page suffering from head injuries. Page told officers that he was riding his bicycle going westbound on Lee Street between Morris Street and McIntosh Street when he was stuck from behind by a motor vehicle. The driver didn’t stop.
