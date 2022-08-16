ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: Former Dodger Albert Pujols is On a Tear in St. Louis

Future Hall of Famer and former Dodgers DH Albert Pujols is back in St. Louis, where he spent the first eleven years of his career and amassed the vast majority of his Cooperstown résumé. After spending most of last season in Los Angeles after being released by Fake Los Angeles, Pujols re-signed with the Cardinals to play his 22nd and final season in the big leagues.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: How Walker Buehler’s Loss Impacts the Playoff Rotation

The good news is that the Dodgers have put together the best record in baseball without much help from Walker Buehler. The bad news is that they will be without one of their best postseason pitchers after he has surgery on his elbow next week. The goal will be to figure out the issue, and the hope is that Tommy John is not the result of that surgery.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Postgame: Andrew Heaney & LA Bats Falter in Milwaukee

The Dodgers were vying for a series win on Thursday against the Brewers with Heaney on the mound. After splitting the first two games of the series, LA won a nail bitter on Wednesday thanks to the superb pitching of Tony Gonsolin and a pair of home runs from Max Muncy and Austin Barnes in a 2-1 win. On Thursday, the offense struggled to put up runs on reigning NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes and Andrew Heaney got bit by the long ball.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers vs Brewers: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for August 18

The Dodgers go into this morning’s game in Milwaukee looking for a series win over the Brewers. Andrew Heaney and his 1.16 ERA take the mound for the Dodgers, but winning the series will be no small task, as Brewers ace Corbin Burnes will take the mound against the Dodgers offense. The Dodgers come in with an MLB-best 81-35 record and hold a 17-game lead in the NL West. The Brewers, in second place in the NL Central, are 62-54.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Los Angeles Releases Catcher Tony Wolters

The Dodgers have released veteran catcher Tony Wolters, according to MLB Trade Rumors. They had designated him for assignment on Monday. Wolters spent three days with the Dodgers last week when unofficial team captain Austin Barnes was away from the team for family reasons. He appeared in two games, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, and he was DFA’d when Barnes returned.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Highlights: Dodgers Beat Brewers Behind Outstanding Gonsolin Start

The Dodgers beat the Brewers, 2-1, behind seven shutout innings from Tony Gonsolin, solid relief pitching, and just enough offense. The Dodgers’ runs came on a pair of solo homers by Austin Barnes and Max Muncy. After appearing to have Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer on the ropes in the first inning, they couldn’t get Mookie Betts in from third base with no outs and Lauer was able to wiggle out and settle down to get through seven innings. Still, Los Angeles was able to tag him with the loss.
Dodgers Nation

