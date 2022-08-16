Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Leaves Team, Heads Home to Texas
As the Dodgers complete a central states turn around, they do so without their ace around. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who’s on the injured list with a back issue, took the opportunity to leave the team and head home to Texas to spend time with his family while continuing his rehab.
Dodgers News: Former Dodger Albert Pujols is On a Tear in St. Louis
Future Hall of Famer and former Dodgers DH Albert Pujols is back in St. Louis, where he spent the first eleven years of his career and amassed the vast majority of his Cooperstown résumé. After spending most of last season in Los Angeles after being released by Fake Los Angeles, Pujols re-signed with the Cardinals to play his 22nd and final season in the big leagues.
Dodgers: Justin Turner Trolls Comically Trolls David Vassegh After Epic Fail
Everyone on the Dodgers seemed relieved that insider/reporter David Vassegh wasn’t more seriously injured in his trip down Bernie Brewer’s slide, if for no other reason than so they could make lots and lots of jokes about it. The latest joke comes the morning after, when Justin Turner...
Dodgers Analyst David Vassegh Set to Undergo Surgery Following Slide Debacle
The infamous Trea Turner slide is one that everyone around the league, players and fans know about. However, it should come with a warning every time the Dodgers’ shortstop does it: “Don’t try this at home, leave it up to the professionals…no matter what.”. Because without...
Dodgers: AJ Pollock Goes Viral For Astros Hating Moment
Once a Dodger, always a Dodger. That’s what we’re learning about the 2017 Dodgers team that went all the way to the World Series just to be cheated out of a title by the Astros. But as it turns out, that solidarity extends beyond the reaches of the 2017 roster.
Dodgers News: LA Planning for Intriguing 6-Man Starting Rotation for a Bit
The Dodgers get a big weapon back today with the return of Dustin May. The lanky right-hander re-joins the rotation 15 months after undergoing season ending Tommy John surgery. With the return of May, the Dodgers rotation gets a little more full. He joins ace-in-the-wings Julio Urias, All-Stars Tony Gonsolin...
Dodgers: How Walker Buehler’s Loss Impacts the Playoff Rotation
The good news is that the Dodgers have put together the best record in baseball without much help from Walker Buehler. The bad news is that they will be without one of their best postseason pitchers after he has surgery on his elbow next week. The goal will be to figure out the issue, and the hope is that Tommy John is not the result of that surgery.
Dodgers News: Two Big Name Prospects Are Still Atop The MLB Pipeline Rankings
At the 2021 trade deadline, the Dodgers sent their top two prospects, Keibert Ruiz and Josiah Gray, to the Nationals in the trade for Trea Turner and Max Scherzer. At that point, the Dodgers’ farm system had bounced out of many top 10 rankings among MLB. Now, they have rushed back with a vengeance as their 2020 and 2021 drafts have proven to be excellent so far.
Dodgers: Roberts Says Ryan Pepiot’s Changeup Has ‘Taken a Couple Steps Back’
Dodgers rookie Ryan Pepiot cruised through the minor leagues despite some questionable command at times, due mostly to his outstanding changeup. Keith Law of The Athletic, back in February when he ranked the Dodgers farm system the best in baseball, had this to say about Pepiot’s changeup:. “Pepiot has...
Dodgers Highlights: LA Downs Marlins in Classic Pitchers Duel
The Dodgers beat the Marlins, 2-1, in a good old-fashioned pitchers duel, with Los Angeles starter Tyler Anderson and Miami starter Jesus Luzardo throwing matching zeroes for six innings before each allowed a run in the seventh. In the bottom of the eighth, the Dodgers got to old friend Dylan...
Dodgers: Austin Barnes’ Value Goes Far Beyond His Play on the Field
If you just looked at on-field production, you might think Austin Barnes isn’t a very important member of the Dodgers. On the offensive side of the game, he has been remarkably consistent, but not really in a good way: His OPS+ the last five years has been between 72 an 84, and his OPS between .619 and .667. He is consistently well below average at hitting.
Dodgers News: Danny Duffy Suffers Setback, Unlikely to Pitch This Season
It’s been almost 13 months since the Dodgers traded for Royals pitcher Danny Duffy at the 2021 trade deadline, and Duffy has yet to throw a pitch for this team. As Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports, that’s not going to change any time soon. When the Dodgers...
Dodgers News: Roberts Looking Forward to ‘Big Boost’ from Returning Graterol
Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol is scheduled to return from the injured list this weekend, and manager Dave Roberts is thrilled, according to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. “He’s going to be a big boost,” Roberts said. “Obviously … as we laid out this season and the bullpen he’s...
Dodgers vs Brewers: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for August 18
The Dodgers have assured themselves of no worse than a series split, but they’ll head back to American Family Field in Milwaukee this morning to try to beat Corbin Burnes and the Brewers for a series victory. The Dodgers will send the surprising Andrew Heaney to the mound against Burnes, looking to continue his unexpectedly great season.
Dodgers News: Diego Cartaya Skyrockets Up the MLB Top 100 Prospects List
The Dodgers are good at many things, but developing talent at the minor league level is their specialty. The latest MLB top 100 prospect rankings have 7 different players on the list, and a few made significant jumps up the list. Let’s take a look at a few of the...
Dodgers Postgame: Andrew Heaney & LA Bats Falter in Milwaukee
The Dodgers were vying for a series win on Thursday against the Brewers with Heaney on the mound. After splitting the first two games of the series, LA won a nail bitter on Wednesday thanks to the superb pitching of Tony Gonsolin and a pair of home runs from Max Muncy and Austin Barnes in a 2-1 win. On Thursday, the offense struggled to put up runs on reigning NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes and Andrew Heaney got bit by the long ball.
Dodgers vs Brewers: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for August 18
The Dodgers go into this morning’s game in Milwaukee looking for a series win over the Brewers. Andrew Heaney and his 1.16 ERA take the mound for the Dodgers, but winning the series will be no small task, as Brewers ace Corbin Burnes will take the mound against the Dodgers offense. The Dodgers come in with an MLB-best 81-35 record and hold a 17-game lead in the NL West. The Brewers, in second place in the NL Central, are 62-54.
Dodgers News: Brusdar Graterol Set to Return This Weekend
Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol, on the shelf since July 11 with shoulder soreness, is nearing a return to Los Angeles. Graterol has been at Triple-A Oklahoma City since Friday, and he has just one more box to check off before his return. From Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register:
Dodgers News: Los Angeles Releases Catcher Tony Wolters
The Dodgers have released veteran catcher Tony Wolters, according to MLB Trade Rumors. They had designated him for assignment on Monday. Wolters spent three days with the Dodgers last week when unofficial team captain Austin Barnes was away from the team for family reasons. He appeared in two games, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, and he was DFA’d when Barnes returned.
Dodgers Highlights: Dodgers Beat Brewers Behind Outstanding Gonsolin Start
The Dodgers beat the Brewers, 2-1, behind seven shutout innings from Tony Gonsolin, solid relief pitching, and just enough offense. The Dodgers’ runs came on a pair of solo homers by Austin Barnes and Max Muncy. After appearing to have Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer on the ropes in the first inning, they couldn’t get Mookie Betts in from third base with no outs and Lauer was able to wiggle out and settle down to get through seven innings. Still, Los Angeles was able to tag him with the loss.
