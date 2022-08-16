ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Unemployment ticks downward again in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nearly 100,000 more Virginians have found work since the end of January. Governor Glenn Youngkin made the announcement Friday. According to a release, new data from the Virginia Employment Commission's Bureau of Labor Statistics household survey found Virginia added nearly 6,000 jobs in July. The...
Youngkin: Create taxpayer relief fund with some of state revenues

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With tax collections in Virginia nearly $2 billion over expectations for fiscal year 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin says he wants to set up a taxpayer relief fund. In an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Youngkin announced that he has asked Comptroller Randy McCabe to set...
Program bringing agriculture to the classroom saw major changes due to pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For decades, a statewide program has worked to connect school-aged children with agriculture. The Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom program helps about 500,000 school children have a better understanding of the value of agriculture in Virginia each year. According to a release, it connects children...
Virginia test scores: Achievement below pre-pandemic levels

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Virginia students made one-year gains in most subjects but achievement in all areas on annual standardized testing remains below pre-pandemic levels. That's according to the Virginia Department of Education, which released the 2021-2022 school year test results on Thursday. In mathematics, 66% of students across all...
Working to restore an endangered species in the James

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service teamed up to help bring an endangered species back to the James River. The James River Spinymussel has been listed as endangered since the 1970s. The species serves an important role...
Spotted lanternfly season is here

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Summer may be winding down, but that doesn't mean the summer pests will be disappearing. The spotted lanternfly, which is an invasive species, is late summer, hitch-hiking bug. They can be extremely damaging to native plants and trees they nest on that are economically important to Virginia.
Foot found in Yellowstone hot spring linked to July death

HELENA, Mont. (AP) -- Yellowstone National Park officials say part of a foot found in a hot spring this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death. Park officials do not believe foul play was involved but did not disclose more details about the death in a statement issued Friday.
