electrek.co
Lucid Motors’ (LCID) Air Sapphire could smoke Tesla’s Plaid and hold its own with the Rimac Nevera
0-60 mph in under two seconds, quarter mile in under nine, and a top speed over 200 mph. Lucid Motors continues to bolster its flagship Air EV by unveiling the new tri-motor Sapphire model at Monterey Car Week today. Available next year, this new version is touting performance specs to...
electrek.co
Meet the first all-electric 2024 Chevy Blazer EV PPV police edition
Chevrolet is releasing new details of the all-new electric 2024 Chevy Blazer Police Patrol Vehicle (PPV) EV. The model is Chevy’s first all-electric Blazer for police, set to debut in the first quarter of 2024. The Chevy Blazer, a legacy favorite, is getting an EV makeover in General Motors...
electrek.co
Kia’s new 576 HP EV6 GT will beat a Ferrari and a Lamborghini in a race
In the wake of a new era for the Korean automaker, Kia is releasing its fastest production vehicle yet: the 576 HP EV6 GT. The new GT EV6 will be available in showrooms starting at the end of this year. Kia is following in its parent company, Hyundai, in its...
electrek.co
Meyers starts taking $500 deposits, seeking beta testers for electric Manx 2.0 dune buggy
Meyers has started taking deposits for its upcoming electric dune buggy, the Meyers Manx 2.0, which is slated to ship in 2024. The company is also taking interest in a 2023 “beta program” for 50 early buyers who will help provide feedback before full production. The original Meyers...
electrek.co
VW ID Buzz electric van has received over 10,000 orders – almost selling out
Volkswagen has revealed that it has received more than 10,000 orders for the ID Buzz electric van, which means that it has almost sold out for the year. After years of anticipation, VW finally unveiled the production version of the VW ID.BUZZ in March; it’s a new version of the iconic VW minibus relaunched as a more luxurious electric van, but with hints at the old classic.
electrek.co
The world’s largest offshore wind farm is about to officially launch
The UK’s Hornsea Two, the world’s largest single operational offshore wind farm, is expected to be fully commissioned before the end of August. The 1.32 GW Hornsea Two will dethrone the 1.2 GW Hornsea One as the largest operating offshore wind farms in the world. It’s 462 square kilometers (178 square miles) in size, and it will power more than 1.3 million homes.
electrek.co
VW will only sell EVs in Norway as of 2024 – but it has to, like everyone else
Volkswagen says it will only sell EVs in Norway as soon as 2024, which is ahead of regulations forcing the German automaker to do so. But this is likely something that is happening naturally in the market and every automaker is going to have to follow. Today, Norway’s Postsen reported...
electrek.co
Elon Musk slows down rollout of Tesla’s next ‘Full Self-Driving Beta’ update
Elon Musk announced that Tesla is slowing down the rollout of its next “Full Self-Driving Beta” software update (10.69) due to “many major code changes.”. It is reportedly still coming tomorrow, but only to ~1,000 Tesla FSD Beta drivers. FSD Beta enables Tesla vehicles to drive autonomously...
electrek.co
Tesla meets with Canadian minister of industry amid effort for Gigafactory in Canada
Tesla has met with François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s federal minister in charge of innovation, science, and industry, as the automaker is considering a Gigafactory in Canada. We have been reporting on evidence that Tesla has been looking at a potential factory in Canada. In June, Electrek obtained a recording...
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: This $5,000 Chinese electric car feels like a scaled up Hot Wheels car
At a time when cars seem to be getting bigger and bigger, perhaps we all need to take a step back. I think it’s time to re-evaluate just what cars need to be, how much car is really necessary to move us around. It sounds like China agrees with me, at least judging by the looks of Alibaba’s latest awesome electric car.
electrek.co
SWFT ZIP e-bike with 37-mile range arrives in time for fall at $1,200 ($200 off) in New Green Deals
With cooler weather on the horizon, it’s time to start thinking about getting back outside to ride to and from work. That’s where the SWFT ZIP e-bike comes to play, thanks to its built-in battery that lets you travel 37 miles on a single charge. WIth a top speed of nearly 20 MPH, you’ll be able to cruise around town without a drop of gas or oil, allowing for more economical transportation while also enjoying some sunshine at the same time. On sale for $200 off, this e-bike is now down to $1,200 with Best Buy’s deal here, making now a great time to pick it up. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co
Podcast: Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta test, VPP event, Tesla Semi, and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discussed our Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta test, Tesla’s first VPP event, Tesla Semi update, and more. The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET...
electrek.co
Ford F-150 Lightning owners are getting 250 kWh of free fast-charging from Electrify America
Ford F-150 Lightning owners are getting a nice surprise through Ford’s partnership with Electrify America: 250 kWh of free fast-charging. Ford is currently ramping up deliveries of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, and owners are still figuring out their charging habits. Most charging happens at home, but Ford customers have to rely on third-party charging network operators for long-distance driving.
electrek.co
EGO’s 56V 16-in. cordless electric chainsaw is great for fall firewood at $239 in New Green Deals
With fall a month away, it’s time to start thinking about how you’re going to prepare for cooler weather. You might be the type of person to fell your own trees, or maybe just buy large parts of a tree and mill your own lumber. Either way, you’re going to need a chainsaw. Today’s New Green Deals features EGO’s latest 56V 16-inch cordless electric chainsaw at its first discount of $239, which is an 11% price cut from its regular rate. Add a EGO Leaf Blower from $126.45 We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co
First ride: We tested Bosch’s ABS for electric bikes to see if it really works
Anti-lock braking systems (ABS) have been standard on cars for decades, and motorcycles have also long enjoyed the added safety of the technology, but bicycles have been the last major ABS holdout. Now Bosch wants to change that with its electric bike ABS that it showed off at Eurobike 2022.
electrek.co
Take advantage of Deal of the Day pricing for the Fanttik X8 Apex tire inflator on Amazon
The best tire inflators are those that just don’t fill tires, but what about one that can fit in your pocket and doubles as a flashlight? The Fanttik X8 Apex tire inflator for example is light, portable, and can serve a multitude of applications quickly and efficiently, all in unit smaller than a bottle of Coca-Cola. Take advantage of $30 off today as it holds a short reign as Amazon’s Deal of the Day.
