Meet the first all-electric 2024 Chevy Blazer EV PPV police edition

Chevrolet is releasing new details of the all-new electric 2024 Chevy Blazer Police Patrol Vehicle (PPV) EV. The model is Chevy’s first all-electric Blazer for police, set to debut in the first quarter of 2024. The Chevy Blazer, a legacy favorite, is getting an EV makeover in General Motors...
VW ID Buzz electric van has received over 10,000 orders – almost selling out

Volkswagen has revealed that it has received more than 10,000 orders for the ID Buzz electric van, which means that it has almost sold out for the year. After years of anticipation, VW finally unveiled the production version of the VW ID.BUZZ in March; it’s a new version of the iconic VW minibus relaunched as a more luxurious electric van, but with hints at the old classic.
The world’s largest offshore wind farm is about to officially launch

The UK’s Hornsea Two, the world’s largest single operational offshore wind farm, is expected to be fully commissioned before the end of August. The 1.32 GW Hornsea Two will dethrone the 1.2 GW Hornsea One as the largest operating offshore wind farms in the world. It’s 462 square kilometers (178 square miles) in size, and it will power more than 1.3 million homes.
Weird Alibaba: This $5,000 Chinese electric car feels like a scaled up Hot Wheels car

At a time when cars seem to be getting bigger and bigger, perhaps we all need to take a step back. I think it’s time to re-evaluate just what cars need to be, how much car is really necessary to move us around. It sounds like China agrees with me, at least judging by the looks of Alibaba’s latest awesome electric car.
SWFT ZIP e-bike with 37-mile range arrives in time for fall at $1,200 ($200 off) in New Green Deals

With cooler weather on the horizon, it’s time to start thinking about getting back outside to ride to and from work. That’s where the SWFT ZIP e-bike comes to play, thanks to its built-in battery that lets you travel 37 miles on a single charge. WIth a top speed of nearly 20 MPH, you’ll be able to cruise around town without a drop of gas or oil, allowing for more economical transportation while also enjoying some sunshine at the same time. On sale for $200 off, this e-bike is now down to $1,200 with Best Buy’s deal here, making now a great time to pick it up. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Podcast: Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta test, VPP event, Tesla Semi, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discussed our Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta test, Tesla’s first VPP event, Tesla Semi update, and more. The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET...
Ford F-150 Lightning owners are getting 250 kWh of free fast-charging from Electrify America

Ford F-150 Lightning owners are getting a nice surprise through Ford’s partnership with Electrify America: 250 kWh of free fast-charging. Ford is currently ramping up deliveries of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, and owners are still figuring out their charging habits. Most charging happens at home, but Ford customers have to rely on third-party charging network operators for long-distance driving.
EGO’s 56V 16-in. cordless electric chainsaw is great for fall firewood at $239 in New Green Deals

With fall a month away, it’s time to start thinking about how you’re going to prepare for cooler weather. You might be the type of person to fell your own trees, or maybe just buy large parts of a tree and mill your own lumber. Either way, you’re going to need a chainsaw. Today’s New Green Deals features EGO’s latest 56V 16-inch cordless electric chainsaw at its first discount of $239, which is an 11% price cut from its regular rate. Add a EGO Leaf Blower from $126.45 We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Take advantage of Deal of the Day pricing for the Fanttik X8 Apex tire inflator on Amazon

The best tire inflators are those that just don’t fill tires, but what about one that can fit in your pocket and doubles as a flashlight? The Fanttik X8 Apex tire inflator for example is light, portable, and can serve a multitude of applications quickly and efficiently, all in unit smaller than a bottle of Coca-Cola. Take advantage of $30 off today as it holds a short reign as Amazon’s Deal of the Day.
