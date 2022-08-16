ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Nova

Nonprofit announces affordable housing grant awards in Culpeper

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission (RRRC) announced $1 million in grant funding to three affordable housing developers in the region, two of which reside in Culpeper. “We are excited to announce these initial awards to Culpeper Community Development Corporation, People Incorporated and Skyline Community Action Partnership,” said RRRC Executive Director Patrick...
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

State test scores up in Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park

Prince William County Schools saw gains in almost all subject areas on the 2021-22 Standards of Learning exams, though pass rates still remained below pre-COVID levels. Across the school system’s in-person test-takers, pass rates on the state exams increased in reading (from 72% to 75%), mathematics (54% to 67%), history and social studies (59% to 70%) and science (57% to 63%). The one major subject that saw a decline in scores was writing, where 70% of takers passed, down from 79%.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfax County, VA
City
Community, VA
State
Maryland State
Mclean, VA
Government
City
Mclean, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Fairfax County, VA
Government
Inside Nova

Fairfax Park Foundation set to honor philanthropic efforts

The Fairfax County Park Foundation (FCPF) has named a foundation, an organization and a Park Authority “friends” group as recipients of this year’s Eakin Philanthropy Awards, honoring outstanding contributions to local parks. Honorees include:. • The Adler Foundation, committed to helping communities and the environment, is being...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

COVID-19 cases continue slow decline in Northern Virginia

Northern Virginia's three largest localities have fallen back into the lowest level of transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported cases have declined slowly but steadily over the past two months. Prince William County dropped from the medium level of transmission to the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Around Prince William: Something exciting is going on here

The city of Manassas Park has never really been on my radar. It struck me as a place without any particularly interesting attractions. That being said, my search for something to write about caused me to attend the ribbon-cutting on July 16 to celebrate Manassas Park’s new City Hall and public plaza. Jirani Coffeehouse was there giving away drinks and pastries, so I had nothing to lose.
MANASSAS PARK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mclean Community Center#Mcc#The Mcc Governing Board#The Governing Board#Therapeutic Recreation#After School Programs#Senior Centers#Asian
Inside Nova

225-unit development pitched near Haymarket

A New Jersey-based developer wants to construct 225 homes near Haymarket. K.Hovnanian Mid-Atlantic Division LLC submitted a rezoning application with Prince William County June 29 for the project. The company wants to change the land-use designation of about 80.8 acres across four parcels from agricultural zoning to planned mixed residential.
HAYMARKET, VA
Inside Nova

Regional home sales decline as market 'calms' from past frenzy

Home-sales declines across Northern Virginia’s five largest jurisdictions may be seen as a case of the haves and have-nots, as homes in tip-top condition are drawing buyer interest away from those that are not. “Well-maintained, updated properties that are priced correctly are still in very high demand,” said Heather...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Arlington Chamber of Commerce to offer 401(k) plan for member organizations

The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has launched a new effort to give its member organizations, that do not have one access to one, an employee-retirement plan. The business organization on Aug. 17 announced a partnership with Lincoln Financial Group and Morgan Stanley Wealth Management to deliver a group 401(k) Multiple Employer Aggregation Program (MEAP) to its members. Through this program, Chamber members will receive access to a cost-effective retirement program that will relieve businesses of many of the administrative obligations associated with providing a retirement program.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Juror questionnaires coming to mailboxes in Arlington, Falls Church

About 35,000 residents of Arlington and the city of Falls Church will soon be receiving a jury-duty questionnaire, as the local court system starts gearing up for 2023. Potential jurors are randomly selected from voter-registration lists to receive the questionnaire, which must be filled out either online or in paper form (online being preferred by the Circuit Court) and returned as directed.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
Inside Nova

44-acre Great Falls parcel will stay in agricultural district for now

A nearly 44-acre parcel in Great Falls, which since 1988 has been shielded from redevelopment under an agreement with Fairfax County, will continue to be preserved for at least eight more years. The Board of Supervisors in early August unanimously approved an application from 1999 Land Acquisitions LLC for an...
GREAT FALLS, VA
Inside Nova

Many cross country teams have potential

As is so often the case each fall, local teams and individual runners in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas have considerable potential to have successful cross country seasons. In team competition, the McLean Highlanders and Oakton Cougars are the defending girls and boys region team champions, respectively. Each squad...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Age-restricted housing proposed near Manassas

A McLean-based company is proposing an age-restricted housing project near a potential distribution or data center. RCKF Bull Run Commercial LLC and the Blackburn Homeowners Association are seeking to change the conditions of a previously approved project in the Manassas area. The application, submitted June 16, seeks to allow up to 144 age-restricted units as an allowed use for the property.
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington treasurer reports record-low tax-delinquency rate

The Arlington County Treasurer’s Office has set another record low tax-delinquency rate, using both the carrot and the stick to collect more than a billion dollars passing through its office over the past year. “Give yourselves a hand – you all did that!” said Carolyn Meadows, the deputy treasurer...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper fox hunting group constructing new kennel

An over 110-year-old local fox hunting club is updating its accommodations for one of the most integral parts in continuing the decades long tradition. Originally located in Manassas and named after the Battle of Bull Run, Bull Run Hunt has begun construction on a new kennel for its hounds. After relocating to Culpeper in the 1980s, the club opened its now former kennel - which can be found alongside the new kennel - inside an old barn that was built to house livestock, not hounds.
CULPEPER, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy