(AUDIO): Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

(KMAland) -- Renewable energy advocates applaud the climate change efforts in the latest spending bill signed by President Biden. By a 220-207 vote over the weekend, the U.S. House passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed by the president earlier this week. Among other things, the bill provides several incentives regarding climate change, including nearly $40 billion designated for rural electric cooperatives to shift away from fossil fuels to other forms of renewables and energy efficiencies. James Owen is the Executive Director of Renew Missouri, based in Columbia. Owen tells KMA News nearly $9.7 billion is designated for electric coops to federal debt built up in coal plants -- which he says is relevant for providers in southern Iowa and northern Missouri.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO