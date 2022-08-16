(AUDIO): Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Read full article on original website
939theeagle.com
Parson to outline timeframe and details about Missouri’s special session on Monday
Missouri’s governor has called a Monday afternoon press conference to announce details about the upcoming special session in Jefferson City. Governor Mike Parson (R) will announce specifics Monday at 2 pm in his Statehouse office. The governor told 939 the Eagle News earlier this month in Columbia that he’s confident that the GOP-controlled Legislature will approve the two items in his special session call: the largest tax cut in state history and a six-year extension of farm tax credits.
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri Senate’s Conservative Caucus disbands
The Missouri Senate’s Conservative Caucus is no more. The members of the caucus released a press statement on Monday, Aug. 15, stating they were disbanding. One of the members of the caucus was State Senator Mike Moon, who has been representing Stone and Taney counties, but will no longer represent the area starting in the next regular Senate session due to redistricting.
showmeprogress.com
Emily Weber (D) – Johnson County Democratic Club – Post Roe Missouri – August 18, 2022
Representative Emily Weber (D-24) spoke on organizing, party bulding, and post Roe Missouri at a Johnson County Democratic Club meeting in Warrensburg yesterday evening. Gov. Mike Parson (r): Alabama, hold my beer… (May 15, 2019) Gov. Mike Parson (r): New York is shorthand for what? (May 16, 2019) Medieval...
showmeprogress.com
Governor’s Ham Breakfast – Missouri State Fair – August 18, 2022
The Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair took place this morning in Sedalia. This annual event is usually a “must attend” function for Missouri legislators, statewide office holders, members of Congress, and candidates. Usually. Whatever your view of corporate agriculture, the event does have a...
939theeagle.com
Missouri’s Ashcroft worried about growing hunger needs in state
Missouri’s GOP secretary of state is warning that the hunger problem is getting worse. Jay Ashcroft helped pack meals this week at the state fair in Sedalia. The state Department of Agriculture (MDA) says thousands of meals were packaged during the Missouri Farmers Care food drive. “Prices for everything...
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Missouri Governor Parson discusses special session and state fair ham breakfast on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
Missouri Governor Mike Parson expresses frustration with the GOP-controlled Legislature for approving a two-year tax credit extension for agriculture while passing longer tax credit extensions for businesses. The governor notes agriculture is Missouri’s largest industry, with an economic impact of $93-billion statewide. Governor Parson has called a special session for this fall at the Statehouse in Jefferson City, and wants to see a six-year extension for farm tax credits. Governor Parson joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri,” and is also excited about tomorrow morning’s governor’s ham breakfast in Sedalia. He says he’ll be in jeans in the morning and may have to wear a jacket due to weather:
Missouri Senate Conservative Caucus members dissolve group
While lawmakers work to lower the state's income tax rate, a group of senators is "disbanding" in hopes of attaining peace among Republicans.
mymoinfo.com
New Missouri Laws Going Into Effect On August 28th
(Jefferson City) New laws, passed by the Missouri Legislature, will go into effect on August 28th, unless otherwise noted. Griffin Weinberg takes a brief look at some of them.
Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
missouribusinessalert.com
Some cannabis supporters say Missouri ballot initiative doesn’t help enough people with previous convictions
Critics of a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize marijuana in Missouri are gearing up for a long fight to Election Day. Some of the most strident opposition comes from cannabis advocates. They say that Amendment 3, which purports to support full legalization, would actually work against full decriminalization of cannabis use.
kmaland.com
Renew Missouri applauds passage of Inflation Reduction Act
(KMAland) -- Renewable energy advocates applaud the climate change efforts in the latest spending bill signed by President Biden. By a 220-207 vote over the weekend, the U.S. House passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed by the president earlier this week. Among other things, the bill provides several incentives regarding climate change, including nearly $40 billion designated for rural electric cooperatives to shift away from fossil fuels to other forms of renewables and energy efficiencies. James Owen is the Executive Director of Renew Missouri, based in Columbia. Owen tells KMA News nearly $9.7 billion is designated for electric coops to federal debt built up in coal plants -- which he says is relevant for providers in southern Iowa and northern Missouri.
939theeagle.com
Columbia’s Treece excited about appointment to state highway commission
A former Columbia mayor who’s been appointed to the state Highways and Transportation Commission says he’s excited his new bipartisan and statewide role. Brian Treece served as Columbia’s mayor from 2016 to this spring. He tells 939 the Eagle that good people can work together to make great things happen.
krcu.org
St. Louis files counterclaim against Missouri AG in lawsuit over abortion access
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt relied on an unconstitutional law when he sued the City of St. Louis to block it from using federal funds to support access to abortion, an attorney for the city argued in a counterclaim filed Wednesday. The lawsuit, which has been moved to federal court,...
plattecountylandmark.com
Republicans’ letter is basically untue
Concerning the letter to the editor in the Aug. 10 edition of The Landmark headlined “Local Republicans say Biden’s election not valid.”. I find the letter from Rebecca Rooney, Chair of the Platte County Republican Central Committee indicating the Biden election not valid basically untrue. For the last...
Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee
A Missouri public school employee facing federal charges for allegedly threatening an Arizona election official is “embarrassed and humbled,” his attorney said Thursday. Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, was indicted Tuesday on one count of communicating an interstate threat, which carries a maximum prison term of five years, and one count of making a threatening telephone […] The post Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee appeared first on Missouri Independent.
939theeagle.com
Mid-Missouri judge: Renick cannot receive money from her murdered husband’s estate
A former Columbia resident and spa owner whose December murder trial drew daily live coverage on “Court TV” has been banned from collecting any part of her husband’s inheritance. 34-year-old Lynlee Renick is serving a 16-year prison sentence for second degree murder and armed criminal action. She...
939theeagle.com
MoDOT urges mid-Missourians to use caution near closed ramp in Jefferson City
Columbia, Ashland and Hartsburg-area residents commuting to Jefferson City should give themselves extra time today (Thursday) and for the next two weeks, as MoDOT has closed the southbound 63 exit ramp to Highway 54. The bridge over Oilwell road closed Wednesday after the morning commute. MoDOT spokesman Adam Pulley is...
krcgtv.com
University of Missouri students face inflation as they move back to campus
COLUMBIA — Move-In Days wrapped up Thursday on the Mizzou campus. Thousands of freshmen started moving into their residence halls this week ahead of the new school year. All their possessions cost more this year compared to last year because of inflation. Volunteers from both the Mizzou campus and...
Northern Missouri under severe thunderstorm watch
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northern Missouri until 8 p.m. Friday. Eleven counties are included in the watch.
showmeprogress.com
Never left junior high school
Tell us all your twelce years old, without telling us your age. So instead of commenting on the bill’s content, indicating areas you believe have issues, and offering critiques of specific texts, we get Spongebob Squarepants typing from you. How is this supposed to convince us you are Senate...
