Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
A mom of 3 went out to do some last-minute shopping and never came home. That was over 20 years ago.Fatim HemrajStoneville, NC
North Carolina Folk Festival takes place in September in GreensboroCheryl E PrestonGreensboro, NC
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
wschronicle.com
Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022
Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
triad-city-beat.com
New Black-owned magazine carves out space for women of color in the Triad
Featured photo: The first issue of Triad Voice launched in June 2022 and highlights Dana Suggs, the owner of Body & Soul in Winston-Salem. Triad Voice is a new quarterly magazine that launched in June. The magazine focuses on stories that highlight women of color and was founded by Chelsie Smith, who has lived in different cities in the Triad for years. Learn more at triadvoicemag.com and on their Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
kiss951.com
American Airlines To Purchase North Carolina Built “Boom Planes”
You could soon get to your destination twice as fast on a Boom Supersonic Jet. American Airlines which Charlotte is a hub for announced that they are purchasing high-speed planes from jet-maker Boom Supersonic. The deal was announced Tuesday for the airline to purchase 20 of the Overture planes manufactured by Boom. They also will have the option to purchase an additional 40 jets. American said in a press release that they have paid a non-refundable deposit on the initial 20 aircraft.
wschronicle.com
Carolina Classic Fair accepting competition entries until September 1
The Carolina Classic Fair – North Carolina’s second-largest agricultural fair – is accepting entries for a wide variety of competitive exhibits including baking, livestock, photography, art and more. All entries must be submitted by Sept. 1 for this year’s fair, which will take place in Winston-Salem from Sept. 30 through Oct. 9.
spectrumlocalnews.com
More shoppers choose thrift stores as a sustainable alternative
GREENSBORO, N.C. — More shoppers are turning to thrift stores to find their fashions more sustainably. Kandice Russell grew up going to yard sales and thrift stores every weekend with her mother, Elva Studstill. Something they did out of necessity turned into a full-time passion. The mother-daughter duo opened Tribe Thrift, formerly known as Thrift Chic Boutique, in April 2021.
wraltechwire.com
Have aching knees? Duke researchers spearhead development of gel-based cartilage solution
DURHAM – Over-the-counter pain relievers, physical therapy, steroid injections — some people have tried it all and are still dealing with knee pain. Often knee pain comes from the progressive wear and tear of cartilage known as osteoarthritis, which affects nearly one in six adults — 867 million people — worldwide. For those who want to avoid replacing the entire knee joint, there may soon be another option that could help patients get back on their feet fast, pain-free, and stay that way.
WXII 12
Boom Supersonic, American Airlines reach supersonic agreement for aircraft
GREENSBORO, N.C. — American Airlines is doubling down on supersonic travel. The airline has agreed to purchase 20 supersonic "overture" plans from Boom Supersonic. This deal is the second firm order for Boom in the last two years. While still years away from building a commercial airplane, it's a...
Cary and Durham make list of hottest ZIP Codes in America
A couple in Cary who bought their home in the late 1990s said the value has tripled.
WBTV
Ice cream shop owner takes to social media to share frustration over work force issues, stress
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An iconic small business in Salisbury is struggling because the owner simply can’t find workers. The West Innes Dairy Queen has been a fixture since 1950, but owner Melissa Utley says she’s never seen the labor market like this, and it has brought her to tears.
Locally owned bookstores surge back in popularity after rough few years
E-readers and other technology slammed the bookstore business years ago, but today brick and mortar bookstores are surging back in popularity.
High Point man shares gift of woodworking with kids
HIGH POINT, N.C.(WGHP) – Harry Love loves woodworking and introducing the craft to kids. From his home workshop to his church, he helps bridge it all for the smallest hands. “I’ve had some say they’ve never used a hammer before,” said Love who first picked up a hammer in high school and taught himself out of […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
chapelboro.com
Rooftop Bar Still Life Set for Chapel Hill Grand Opening
After months of construction above Franklin Street and a soft opening period earlier this summer, the Stilllife nightclub and rooftop bar is set to fully open its doors. The business, which is located at 159 East Franklin Street, said it is on track for its grand opening on Friday, August 19. The bar’s hours on Friday will be from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., while there will be live music and entertainment from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
newsoforange.com
A natural fit: Wooden Nickel hopes to recreate Hillsborough magic
Locally, it might have been one of the worst-kept secrets, but the speed and distance at which news travelled that Hillsborough-based Wooden Nickel would officially open its second location in downtown Mebane only emphasized the town’s hunger for quality dining options. In Sept. 2021, the News of Orange County...
macaronikid.com
3 MUST-DO events this Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Winston-Salem shares three things to do with your kids in Winston-Salem, NC over the weekend. Sometimes we throw in an event that allows Mom and Dad a date night too!. Here are Macaroni KID Winston-Salem's picks for the three MUST DO things to do in Winston-Salem...
‘Largest Ponzi scheme in history’: 10 years since Lexington-based ZeekRewards
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — In August 2012, nearly a million people throughout the world learned an online rewards program they thought would exponentially increase their wealth was being investigated as what prosecutors would later deem an “over $850 million ‘Ponzi’ scheme,” promising a “bogus 125% return on investment based on profits from a sham internet-based […]
wschronicle.com
Local sorority to hold ninth annual Community Day event on Saturday
The Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.® was founded on Feb. 14, 1924. The Phi Omega Chapter is the oldest graduate chapter in the state of North Carolina and has proudly served the citizens of the greater Winston-Salem area with passion and pride for 98 years.
Myrtle Beach condo owner cancels High Point woman's reservation days out from vacation
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Many of us have a favorite vacation spot. A place you visit almost every year. That spot for Vickie Barts and her family is Myrtle Beach. “We have been coming down along with extended family probably 15 years, every year,” Barts said. Through the...
Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale. On Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude is how […]
