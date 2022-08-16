ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

TheStreet

Disney World Bringing Back a Beloved Classic Ride

Theme parks generally clear out old rides and attractions to make way for new ones. That has generally been the policy of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios as they do battle in the highly-competitive Florida market.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed

There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
FLORIDA STATE
TMZ.com

Families Throw Down in Massive Disney World Brawl, One Person Hospitalized

The Magic Kingdom's looking more like a WWE ring after 2 families went toe-to-toe in a massive brawl Wednesday ... reportedly sending someone out of the park in an ambulance. The tussle went down at Disney World in Orlando as tempers started to flare inside the theme park's Fantasyland. The families were near the exit of Mickey's PhilharMagic theater ... where a woman left the line to retrieve a cellphone she'd left on a nearby wheelchair.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

15 Year-Old Boy Found Carrying Handgun Between Juice Boxes and Candy Bars at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Magic Key Renewals Open, CSL Portrait Experience Price Hiked by $300, & More: Daily Recap (8/18/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, August 18, 2022.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Minion Magnet Arrives for Pass Member Appreciation Days 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywood

Pass Member Appreciation Days have begun at Universal Studios Hollywood, and Pass Members can now get their hands on one of these: a Minion magnet!. The magnet features the iconic eye from a minion, as well as “Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Member” across the top. These magnets are free to Pass Members! They can be claimed at the Universal Studios Store, and a current pass will be required.
TRAVEL
ComicBook

New Look at Walt Disney World EPCOT Construction From Monorail

It's been several years since Walt Disney World announced the Moana-themed Journey of Water attraction at EPCOT, and work is currently well underway on that has been described as a "lush exploration trail" that will "invite guests to meet and play with magical, living water". Now, thanks to footage captured by a Walt Disney World guest on the park's Monorail, we're getting a new look at construction on that attraction and presumably aspects of EPCOT.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Expedition Everest Unexpectedly Closed Today at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Expedition Everest is experiencing unexpected downtime at Disney’s Animal Kingdom today. Visitors are being notified by a pop-up in the My Disney Experience app with a message from the park’s Vice President, Sarah Riles. Riles’ message notes that the attraction will be unavailable today, and Cast Members are...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Changes Advance Booking Window for Hotel Rooms

Beginning today, Walt Disney World has changed their advance booking window for room-only reservations from 499 days to as far out as annual product release dates. This means guests can currently book through December 31, 2023, which is still 499 days from today, because Walt Disney World pricing is available through that date. But further dates will not be available until Walt Disney World announces their 2024 packages, prices, dates, etc., likely in late spring 2023. At that time, guests will then be able to book room-only reservations through the end of 2024.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy Sweatshirts at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We found four sweatshirts featuring Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy at Disneyland Resort this week. All of the sweatshirts were in Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure. Each one is a different solid color, with one...
APPAREL
WDW News Today

Behind-The-Scenes Look at Journey of Water Inspired by Moana Rockwork at EPCOT

Imagineer Zach Riddley shared a behind-the-scenes look at the construction of rockwork in Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana” at EPCOT. It was great to spend the day on our project site for Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana – the new attraction coming to the World Nature neighborhood of EPCOT. Many years go into designing these experiences and nothing beats seeing the real thing in its own “state of becoming.” Our guests are following along on this work from the monorail above our site, so I thought it would be fun to share a few views with you from on the ground, right in the middle of the process.
VISUAL ART
WDW News Today

Wand Engraving Now Available for the First Time Ever at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Hollywood

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Wand engraving is now available in Gladrags Wizardwear at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Hollywood. For Pass Member Appreciation Days 2022, Pass Members can get their wand engraved for free. Otherwise, engraving is...
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

New Halloween Crocs Debut at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The latest piece of Halloween merchandise at Walt Disney World is perfect for trick-or-treaters on the move: a spooky cute pair of Crocs!. Halloween Crocs – $59.99. Keeping in line with the Mickey & Friends collection,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WDW News Today

Glowing Halloween Balloons Arrive at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022

Guests who visit Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year at Magic Kingdom Park can snag one of these fun glow-in-the-dark Halloween balloons!. The balloons feature one side where Mickey Mouse is carrying a pair of jack-o-lanterns surrounded by flying bats. The other side of the balloon shows Mickey and...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
TRAVEL

