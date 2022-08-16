Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO chargesLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
R&B Singer AMIRAH Uncovers New Single “Silently”Music NewsLos Angeles, CA
Disney World Bringing Back a Beloved Classic Ride
Theme parks generally clear out old rides and attractions to make way for new ones. That has generally been the policy of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios as they do battle in the highly-competitive Florida market.
TikTok Star Banned From Disney World For Life Is Taking His Campaign To Get Back Into The Parks To A Whole New Level
A man banned from Disney World is trying a new tactic in his TikTok campaign.
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
WDW News Today
New Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Magnet and Vineyard Vines Tote Bag Debut
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The elegance of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is captured in two new items now available at Curiouser Clothiers. Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Magnet – $14.99. Mickey and Minnie take in...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Offering Gift Cards to Guests With Malfunctioning MagicBand+ and Resort Guests Whose Bands Won’t Arrive In Time
Since the recent launch of MagicBand+, a few issues have popped up. Some designs initially sold were later found to be malfunctioning, and issues with stock have been affecting resort guests who ordered pre-arrival bands. One of our reporters purchased a MagicBand+ design that was later pulled from the shelves...
WDW News Today
Man States He Was Punched By Young Boys After Telling Them He Has Brain Cancer, Others Say He Assaulted A Minor at Toy Story Mania Ride in Walt Disney World
Toy Story Mania is the scene of the latest Walt Disney World fight breaking out between strangers this summer. Ramon Aponte Jr., a 41-year-old from Clifton, New Jersey, told Disney employees he had been assaulted and asked them to contact law enforcement on July 8. When the sheriff’s deputy arrived,...
TMZ.com
Families Throw Down in Massive Disney World Brawl, One Person Hospitalized
The Magic Kingdom's looking more like a WWE ring after 2 families went toe-to-toe in a massive brawl Wednesday ... reportedly sending someone out of the park in an ambulance. The tussle went down at Disney World in Orlando as tempers started to flare inside the theme park's Fantasyland. The families were near the exit of Mickey's PhilharMagic theater ... where a woman left the line to retrieve a cellphone she'd left on a nearby wheelchair.
WDW News Today
15 Year-Old Boy Found Carrying Handgun Between Juice Boxes and Candy Bars at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Magic Key Renewals Open, CSL Portrait Experience Price Hiked by $300, & More: Daily Recap (8/18/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, August 18, 2022.
WDW News Today
Fantasmic! Return Date for Disney’s Hollywood Studios May Be Announced at D23 Expo, Show Already Testing
Earlier this year, Disney confirmed that Fantasmic! would be returning to Walt Disney World and Disneyland in 2022. It’s been back at Disneyland since May, but no further information has been announced for Disney’s Hollywood Studios. However, testing for the nighttime spectacular has begun, and casting is underway....
WDW News Today
New Minion Magnet Arrives for Pass Member Appreciation Days 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywood
Pass Member Appreciation Days have begun at Universal Studios Hollywood, and Pass Members can now get their hands on one of these: a Minion magnet!. The magnet features the iconic eye from a minion, as well as “Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Member” across the top. These magnets are free to Pass Members! They can be claimed at the Universal Studios Store, and a current pass will be required.
ComicBook
New Look at Walt Disney World EPCOT Construction From Monorail
It's been several years since Walt Disney World announced the Moana-themed Journey of Water attraction at EPCOT, and work is currently well underway on that has been described as a "lush exploration trail" that will "invite guests to meet and play with magical, living water". Now, thanks to footage captured by a Walt Disney World guest on the park's Monorail, we're getting a new look at construction on that attraction and presumably aspects of EPCOT.
WDW News Today
Expedition Everest Unexpectedly Closed Today at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Expedition Everest is experiencing unexpected downtime at Disney’s Animal Kingdom today. Visitors are being notified by a pop-up in the My Disney Experience app with a message from the park’s Vice President, Sarah Riles. Riles’ message notes that the attraction will be unavailable today, and Cast Members are...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Changes Advance Booking Window for Hotel Rooms
Beginning today, Walt Disney World has changed their advance booking window for room-only reservations from 499 days to as far out as annual product release dates. This means guests can currently book through December 31, 2023, which is still 499 days from today, because Walt Disney World pricing is available through that date. But further dates will not be available until Walt Disney World announces their 2024 packages, prices, dates, etc., likely in late spring 2023. At that time, guests will then be able to book room-only reservations through the end of 2024.
WDW News Today
New Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy Sweatshirts at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We found four sweatshirts featuring Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy at Disneyland Resort this week. All of the sweatshirts were in Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure. Each one is a different solid color, with one...
WDW News Today
Behind-The-Scenes Look at Journey of Water Inspired by Moana Rockwork at EPCOT
Imagineer Zach Riddley shared a behind-the-scenes look at the construction of rockwork in Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana” at EPCOT. It was great to spend the day on our project site for Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana – the new attraction coming to the World Nature neighborhood of EPCOT. Many years go into designing these experiences and nothing beats seeing the real thing in its own “state of becoming.” Our guests are following along on this work from the monorail above our site, so I thought it would be fun to share a few views with you from on the ground, right in the middle of the process.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Vintage Beverages are Simple and Refreshing at BoardWalk Ice Cream on Disney’s BoardWalk
There’s a new way to cool off on Disney’s BoardWalk… or actually an old way, thanks to new vintage beverages at BoardWalk Ice Cream!. Three classic beverages that evoke old-fashioned diners have taken their place on the menu. Let’s get sipping and see how they are!
WDW News Today
Wand Engraving Now Available for the First Time Ever at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Hollywood
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Wand engraving is now available in Gladrags Wizardwear at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Hollywood. For Pass Member Appreciation Days 2022, Pass Members can get their wand engraved for free. Otherwise, engraving is...
WDW News Today
New Halloween Crocs Debut at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The latest piece of Halloween merchandise at Walt Disney World is perfect for trick-or-treaters on the move: a spooky cute pair of Crocs!. Halloween Crocs – $59.99. Keeping in line with the Mickey & Friends collection,...
WDW News Today
Glowing Halloween Balloons Arrive at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022
Guests who visit Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year at Magic Kingdom Park can snag one of these fun glow-in-the-dark Halloween balloons!. The balloons feature one side where Mickey Mouse is carrying a pair of jack-o-lanterns surrounded by flying bats. The other side of the balloon shows Mickey and...
WDW News Today
Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
