Matt Damon, wife land in Georgia for BFF Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding
Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, arrived in Georgia on Friday ahead of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding. In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, paparazzi caught the couple — who flew in via private jet — at an airfield close to Affleck’s estate, where he the actor, 50, is set to exchange vows with Lopez, 53. Damon, 51 — Affleck’s longtime best friend and “Good Will Hunting” collaborator — touched down in loose-fitting khakis, a white T-shirt and a black button-down. He accessorized his look with aviator sunglasses and a black baseball cap. Meanwhile, Barroso, 46 — who shares daughters...
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
Elite Daily
I'm Already Obsessed With Pete Davidson And Kaley Cuoco's Time-Travel Rom-Com
Pete Davidson may be fresh off a breakup in real life, but he’s finding love again onscreen in his next big movie. In Peacock’s upcoming rom-com Meet Cute, Davidson plays Gary, who initially seems to really hit it off with Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) on their first date... but things get a lot more complicated very quickly. If you’re excited to see Davidson and Cuoco’s chemistry in a rom-com with an unexpected sci-fi twist, then you’re in luck, because Meet Cute’s premiere date is fast approaching.
Elite Daily
Aisha Dee's Life-Changing Look Both Ways Moment Happened At Age 8
In Elite Daily's series At The Moment, celebs dish on their current projects, pop culture hot takes, and everything taking over their group chats. In this piece, The Bold Type and Look Both Ways star Aisha Dee discusses her love of acting with “weirdos” and how she’s living her best life.
Elite Daily
Demi Lovato’s Kelly Clarkson-Inspired Childhood Email Address Is Adorable
There are several celebrity friendships that make my heart smile, but Demi Lovato and Kelly Clarkson’s bond definitely tops the list. Over the years, both powerhouse singers have openly supported each other in their careers, whether that was covering one another’s songs or being vulnerable together on Clarkson’s daytime hit, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Recently, Lovato added another sweet moment to their friendship by revealing that her childhood email address was inspired by the performer.
Elite Daily
Elite Daily Newsletter: August 16, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on August 16, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. “I married my best mate, and it’s the best feeling in the world. It’s just me and her,” Brooklyn said. But it’s anyone’s guess on how long the couple will stay “just me and her.” He would ideally be a “young dad” and would love to have, uh, a LOT of kids. So, will all of the in-laws be attending that baby shower? 👀 READ MORE.
Elite Daily
How Kim Kardashian’s New Trendy Beats Compare To AirPods Pro
It’s giving style and sound. Kim Kardashian dropped some aesthetic AF Beats by Dre wireless earbuds on Aug. 16, and they’re already sold out online. But are they really worth the hype? Here’s how Kim K’s Beats Fit Pro compare to AirPods Pro. Colors. The most...
Elite Daily
Fans Are Convinced Demi Lovato's "29" Is All About Ex Wilmer Valderrama
Demi Lovato is ready to lay out the truth on their upcoming album, Holy Fvck. Lovato, who uses they/them and she/her pronouns, has always been honest in her lyricism — even if the details are sometimes less than savory. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Lovato, released their latest single, “29,” and the lyrics delve into the complicated dynamics of a past relationship. Now, fans are convinced the song is all about Lovato’s ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama, whom she dated on-and-off from 2010 to 2016. (Elite Daily reached out to representatives for Lovato and Valderrama for comment on the song, but did not hear back in time for publication.)
Elite Daily
I Bet I Can Guess What David Beckham Thinks About Romeo Beckham's Pastel Pink Hair
Barbiecore has a new victim in sight, and it’s probably not who you’d guess. Romeo Beckham dyed his hair pastel pink, and it definitely suits him. Between him, Zayn Malik, Ethan Mock, and even Romeo’s own brother Cruz, there is so much male celebrity pink hair to go around, and I am loving every moment it. Rather than the other three’s penchant for hot pink, though, Romeo kept his hair color soft and light. And just when you think the soccer player couldn’t get any cuter, he revealed his latest hair transformation in the sweetest of ways.
Elite Daily
Alert! Aidan Will Reportedly Be In And Just Like That Season 2
Carrie Bradshaw had two major loves on Sex and the City. While her fate with one was sealed in the first season of And Just Like That thanks to a doomed Peloton ride, it looks like she might get a second chance at love with the other in Season 2. John Corbett is reportedly returning to the role of Aidan Shaw for And Just Like That Season 2. Here’s what that could mean for the Sex and the City cinematic universe.
Elite Daily
Ariana Grande's God Is A Woman Body Line Has The Same Color Palette As The Music Video
If you thought Ariana Grande was going to stop her beauty industry takeover with r.e.m. beauty, think again. After a successful launch of her God is a Woman perfume in summer 2021, the Grammy winner is hitting you with even more launches inspired by her woman power anthem — as in, an entire God is a Woman body care line. Yuh, that’s right.
Elite Daily
PLL Revealed The Father Of Imogen's Baby, And Looking Back, It Makes Sense
Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin had more than one massive mystery to solve in its first season finale, and thankfully, it delivered all the answers fans had been craving. Of course, the question of A’s true identity was the biggest enigma, but just as puzzling was the father of Imogen’s baby, who had been a secret all season long. Well, now fans finally know the truth, and looking back at the season, there were actually so many clues about the father of Imogen’s baby sprinkled throughout Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.
Elite Daily
Alexis Ren Is In Love, But You'll Never See Her Boyfriend On Instagram
In 2015, Alexis Ren rose to fame when she and her then-boyfriend Jay Alvarrez, a travel influencer and surfer, blew up on Instagram. Their photos together were impossibly gorgeous, always on some golden beach or lush forest, looking smitten. After they split in 2016, she continued to have headline-making relationships: In 2018, she dated her Dancing with the Stars partner, Alan Bersten, and the next year, she had a relationship with actor Noah Centineo. But shortly after experiencing major heartbreak in early 2020, she joined a quarantine bubble in Hawaii, where she had a quiet period out of the public eye. It’s also where she met her current partner, a man she refers to as R., and realized she’s much happier keeping her personal life offline.
Elite Daily
Love Is Blind Is Having Its First Divorce
Love Is Blind may be the least traditional reality show out there, but for a while, it seemed like Netflix was really onto something. As contestants (and cohosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey) attempted to discover if love is really blind, the answer seemed to be yes... at least, for those couples who said “I do.” Of the four married Love Is Blind couples from Seasons 1 and 2 — Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, and Jarette Jones and Iyanna McNeely — only one has gone their separate ways. Jones and McNeely shared their breakup announcement on Instagram on Aug. 17, explaining they had separated and are divorcing.
