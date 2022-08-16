Effective: 2022-08-16 08:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-20 07:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Roberts; Spink; Sully; Walworth Patchy to dense fog east of the Missouri River this morning and should dissipate by later on this morning. If you are out traveling, be extra careful as visibilities will be low at times.

BROWN COUNTY, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO