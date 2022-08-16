ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Park City Resort introduces paid parking systems

SALT LAKE CITY — This winter, Utah's largest ski resort will undergo changes making it more expensive for patrons. With over four million annual visitors to Park City, the Mountain Village base will now require parking reservations in the winter. For those who don't participate in winter sport...
PARK CITY, UT
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Salt Lake City

There is something about Italian food that I find incredibly comforting. After eating a big Italian dinner, you feel so good. I haven't been able to put my finger on precisely what it is. Maybe it's the pasta, the delicious tomato sauce, or the herbs and seasonings. Regardless...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Power outage scheduled for Park City on Friday

Rocky Mountain Power has scheduled a power outage in Park City on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Park City Police Department said that the largest impact will be in the Ontario Avenue area; however, other parts of the city could also experience outages. According to the company,...
PARK CITY, UT
domino

Move Over Salt Lake City, the New Hottest Zip Codes of 2022 Are All in This Region

Whether it's 90210 (Beverly Hills) or 10001 (lower Manhattan), there are some zip codes that just stick with us, even if we don't live there. But there are plenty of others worth committing to memory, and if you're considering a potential move, it's helpful to start with Realtor.com's Hottest Zip Codes of 2022 report. The just-released findings reveal that potential buyers aren't looking just anywhere in the country for their dream home—they're flocking to New England, threatening Salt Lake City's claim on the go-to destination of the year. Determined by measuring the unique viewers per property on Realtor.com and the number of days a listing remains active on the site, eight out of the top 10 locations are spread across the Northeast. Here's a peek at the top five:
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Local restaurant defies the odds amid the pandemic and inflation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With inflation prices continuing to affect just about every industry, on top of a pandemic and employee shortage, how are businesses able to thrive? Well, Vessel Kitchen's co-founder Nick Gradinger says they've been able to do it and they're even opening more locations as they celebrate their 6th anniversary. Utah-born, […]
FARMINGTON, UT
KPCW

Paid parking at Park City Mountain starts Dec. 12

Park City Mountain Resort confirmed that a paid reservation parking system will begin at the Mountain Village base area this winter. Starting December 12, reservations will be required for the Main, First Time, and Silver King parking lots between 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Reservations cost $25; however, they will...
PARK CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Inaugural Deer Valley Mountain Beer Festival

The folks up at Deer Valley Resort invite you to sip and sample brews from more than a dozen Utah breweries at the inaugural Deer Valley Mountain Beer Festival on September 17 and 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to Deer Valley Resort, "This one-of-a-kind beer festival includes...
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Walking the walk in Ogden

This story is sponsored by Visit Ogden. Ogden's abundance of high-quality events and its growing arts scene has made it the go-to destination for quick, Wasatch Front getaways. Whether you're visiting for some fresh, local produce at Farmers Market or enjoying one of the many sold-out Twilight Concert Series shows, there's always a bit more to do while you're here, so plan some extra time.
OGDEN, UT
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Thai Food in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City is both the capital of Utah and its largest metropolis. It's surrounded by natural beauty, its mountains and lakes home to protected trails and picnic spots. However, within the man-made confines of the city, there's plenty to do. Salt Lake City's many museums, parks, and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Jack In The Box still planning Utah expansion

Hot on the heels of news that Beehive-borne Training Table are planning a daring comeback, FOX13 yesterday teased a similar message about Jack In The Box. The TV piece appears to reference the JITB franchising page for Utah here which describes the Salt Lake City Metro as:. "a thriving city...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Allegiant Air begins service to 2 new destinations at Provo Airport

PROVO — The low-cost airline competition is heating up at Provo Airport. Allegiant Air began new service out of the airport Thursday with flights to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and San Diego International Airport. The airline is offering one-way trips to Las Vegas for as low as $33 and San Diego for $38 through Saturday for flights taken by Nov. 18.
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale

Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. "The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee," the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Five Things in Utah That Need To Go

A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn't have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn't done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County's apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah's capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she's couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Park City Board of Education approves tax increase

The Park City Board of Education approved a tax increase at its meeting on Tuesday. Under the approved increase, a primary home valued at $1.1 million will be taxed roughly $2,300 per year. Second homeowners and businesses will pay nearly twice as much. Board member Andrew Caplan said most of...
PARK CITY, UT

