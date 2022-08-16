Read full article on original website
Bold & Beautiful’s Rena Sofer Shares Her Reasons for Leaving
Try not to be too sad when Rena Sofer makes her final appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful on Monday, August 29. She herself is very much at peace with her departure. In fact, “I had already decided this was going to be my last contract, but when they finished the story of Quinn and Carter coming together, it seemed like the right time,” she tells Soap Opera Digest.
Jeannie Mai’s New Video of Her Daughter Monaco & Her Grandpa Prove They’re Officially the Cutest Tag Team Ever
Jeannie Mai is showing us how her daughter Monaco interacts with people she loves and this new video may be the cutest one yet! On Aug 17, Mai posted a video of Monaco and her Pop Pop that is warming everyone’s hearts. The former The Real host posted the video with the caption, “My fave couple rn honestly 🥹 Pop Pop n Coco.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeannie Mai Jenkins 💍 (@thejeanniemai) In the video, we see baby Monaco and Jeezy’s dad sitting on the couch, bantering in the sweetest way possible. Pop Pop started by saying,...
